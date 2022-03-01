Guide price of £800,000 for this 52-acre stock rearing farm in a stunning location

A further 68 acres of land is available as a second lot, comprising a ring fenced block on the opposite side of the road.

Lower Porterbelly Farm, Dalbeattie, sits in a stunning rural location, just 20 minutes away from Dumfries in Scotland.

Selling agents, C & D Rural, are delighted to present this “exciting opportunity to acquire a stock rearing farm, suitable for a range of uses”.

“Lower Porterbelly comprises a substantial farmhouse, steading with a range of traditional and more modern buildings together with two cottages and 52 acres,” they state.

“The property provides great scope and opportunities for farming or diversification in a superb location and, therefore, viewings are highly recommended to fully appreciate both the secluded accessible location and the accommodation on offer.”

The steading comprises a mix of traditional and more modern buildings suitable for agricultural purposes, workshops or conversion to equestrian or holiday lets (subject to necessary consents).

The principal yard to the rear of the farmhouse is concrete.

Alongside a number of general stores, there is an old dairy parlour, a general purpose shed, former byre and pole barn.

The land extends to 52 acres of good grazing which surrounds the house and steading.

All fields benefit from a water supply – either mains or natural.

The farmhouse is a substantial two-storey dwelling of traditional construction and enjoys a superb outlook.

The property would benefit from a degree of modernisation.

The accommodation is spread over two floors and has a good balance of reception rooms and bedrooms

Externally, there is an attached workshop, single garage and large south west facing garden.

Lower Porterbelly includes a pair of two-bedroom semi-detached cottages with tiled roof and rendered exteriors.

Both cottages offer a large dining kitchen, two double bedrooms, bathroom and living room.

They offer excellent scope as holiday lets, income producing let cottages, or for development to form a single dwelling (subject to consent).

Lower Porterbelly Farm, Dalbeattie, is marketed by C & D Rural. Contact them on Tel. 01228 304911 or visit www.cdrural.co.uk for further information.

