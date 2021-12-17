Guinea pigs left to die in NI ditch - discarded in a ‘bag for life’

The defenceless animals were discovered in a ditch in the Damolly Road area of Newry by a member of the public, who immediately took them to the USPCA.

Sadly, the guinea pigs were in such a horrific state, they later had to be put to sleep.

The Northern Ireland animal welfare charity was outraged following the discovery of the guinea pigs, which were in a horrific state of neglect and in severe pain.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, commented: “At this point, we are beyond words – we are absolutely appalled that someone left these poor animals suffering.

“They were essentially left to die at the roadside.

“We condemn the actions of the individual responsible – the animals had clearly been neglected for a long time, displaying severe skin infections and serious pain.

“To then leave them to fend for themselves is outrageous.”

Colleen said the charity is reminded, time and time again, of the fact that there are “cruel and heartless individuals out there” who do not care for the welfare of their animals.

“We plea with the public to always do their research before getting a pet – be that a dog, cat or, indeed, a guinea pig,” Colleen continued.

“Each and every animal has its own set of intricate needs and, unless you are able to meet these fully and give the animal the best life possible, do not even consider getting a pet.

“Following examination from our veterinary team, the two guinea pigs, unfortunately, had to be relieved of their suffering.

“All of this could have been avoided, if their owner had carefully looked after them in the first instance – we are absolutely horrified.”