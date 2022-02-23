Guinness embarks on ambitious farm-based regenerative agriculture pilot

Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming that works in harmony with the natural environment to put back more than it takes out.

This extensive, farm-based programme intends to highlight opportunities for reducing the carbon emissions of barley production.

The key outcomes are expected to include: improvements in soil health and its carbon sequestration potential; enhanced biodiversity; reduction in synthetic fertiliser use; enhanced water quality; and improved farmer livelihoods.

Pictured is Grainne Wafer, Guinness Global Brand Director, Diageo Ireland, alongside Walter Furlong, Cooney Furlong Grain, Co. Wexford, as Guinness announces it is working with barley farmers on an ambitious, three-year regenerative agricultural pilot programme which aims to drive positive outcomes for the planet and farmer livelihoods. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

The ambition is for the barley grown to be used to brew beautiful tasting Guinness.

In the first phase in 2022, the programme will begin with at least 40 farms across spring and winter barley sowing.

As the pilot develops, many more farmers will be engaged to take part.

A network of partners has been assembled to shape the design of this pilot, including highly respected technical partners and local Irish agronomists.

Guinness will work in collaboration with Irish farmers and suppliers including, Boortmalt, Glanbia and Comex McKinnon, to understand the most effective regenerative practices, adapted to the local context and the specific needs of Irish barley production.

One of the farmers taking part in the pilot is Walter Furlong Junior of Cooney Furlong Grain in County Wexford.

He said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Guinness on this programme.

“The great thing about regenerative agriculture is the simplicity of the approach.

“It’s not a complicated process - it works in harmony with nature whilst providing a commercial benefit for farmers.

“We already use regenerative agricultural practices and have seen a marked improvement in the quality of the soil on our farm.

“It is a highly effective approach that leads to much better outcomes.”

John Kennedy, president, Diageo Europe, commented: “This pilot is the first such programme being implemented by Diageo and the outcomes will help inform other potential opportunities, not just on the island of Ireland, but in other countries where we source raw materials.

“We will openly share the results from the pilot programme so that other farms can learn and adopt practices that have demonstrated the highest potential impact from an environmental and farm profitability standpoint.

“Like the Irish farming community, we are ‘all in’ for the long haul – for our people, products, partners and planet.

“At St. James’s Gate, we are only 263 years into our 9,000 year lease and we will never settle in pursuit of a more sustainable future.”