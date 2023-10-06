Hack and snack to remember a ‘true character’ Sammy Corbett
Iveagh Fox Hounds ran a hack and snack on Sunday, September 17, hosted by the Porter family in memory of Sammy Corbett.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Sammy was a much thought of character and a close friend of the Porter family.
Horses and ponies gathered along with spectators, holding a minute’s silence prior to the hack.
A delicious spread was severed up to all. Long and short routes were catered for and, as always, eye behind the camera was Kenneth Brown, keen to catch a few snaps of the riders.
On Sunday, September 24, another successful hack and snack was ran from the Hawthorne Inn, Annaclone.
It was great to see many new faces participating.
Iveagh Fox Hounds would like to thank all those who have participated in the hacks to date and supported them.
It encourages riders from all levels to come along and join in with the experience.