Sammy was a much thought of character and a close friend of the Porter family.

Horses and ponies gathered along with spectators, holding a minute’s silence prior to the hack.

A delicious spread was severed up to all. Long and short routes were catered for and, as always, eye behind the camera was Kenneth Brown, keen to catch a few snaps of the riders.

Jim Porter and the late Sammy pictured together at a meet at the Gall Bog Bar

On Sunday, September 24, another successful hack and snack was ran from the Hawthorne Inn, Annaclone.

It was great to see many new faces participating.

Iveagh Fox Hounds would like to thank all those who have participated in the hacks to date and supported them.