Hafner’s sausages has announced that they are Northern Ireland’s third best-selling sausages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They celebrated the news with almost 100 people at the inaugural Hafner’s Sizzle Sessions where they enjoyed toe tapping music, the finest beers and wine and of course, oodles of sausages, said Stephen O’Carroll, the man behind the famous bangers, at Mallon’s Foods.

Stephen said: “Despite the darker nights and colder temperatures, we decided to celebrate our good news by treating lovers of quality sausages to a night of music and food with the first ever Hafner’s Sizzle Sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know that people from Northern Ireland love a good sausage, after all what Ulster Fry would be complete without one. They’re great for mums and dads looking to give the kids a quick and nutritious dinner and our grans and grandads were raised on them. Students and busy workers love them as they are perfect for snacks on the go and they’re great for a post work-out pick me up for gym goers. It’s the versatility of Hafner’s that is so appealing to people.”

Hafner’s sausages celebrated being named Northern Ireland’s third best-selling sausages. Picture: Submitted

As well as being firm favourites with families and older people, the tasty sausages are gaining in popularity amongst students.

He continued: “We’re delighted to be Northern Ireland’s third best-selling sausage which is very encouraging in a market where people tend to spend their money wisely. Our ambition however is to be number one sausage of choice.

“Our research has revealed that younger people and students are buying more Hafner’s sausages than ever. This was backed up when we attended the Victoria Square freshers event recently with 4000 sausages and every one of them was devoured.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hafner’s has a long history in Northern Ireland, said Stephen: “The Hafner’s sausage came to Dublin in the late 1800s, we survived two world wars and perfected our peppery recipe that had NI grannies sewing them into their petticoats during ration years.

“We’re dedicated to making the best sausages using the finest Irish pork and we believe that shows in our incredible taste. The people of Northern Ireland can rest assured that when they reach for a packet of Hafner’s they’re guaranteed a great sausage whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner”, concluded Stephen.