Hallowe’en showjumping show at Eglinton Equestrian Centre
Causeway and Glens Riding Club were delighted with the large turnout for their Hallowe’en showjumping show, recently run at Eglinton Equestrian Centre.
A fantastic course with all the Hallowe’en trimmings was awaiting the large number of competitors who embraced the Hallowe’en theme and were dressed accordingly.
The atmosphere was fantastic, welcoming and fun.
The morning started with the ever-popular pony x-pole class, with a large number of competitors and all in amazing fancy dress.
This made it very difficult for our chairperson Melissa Lemon, who herself had dressed for the occasion, to decide on the winner but it was Neala Grant with a very blue Lady P in their Frozen theme who took top spot and Alexis McMichael with Mario in second.
Perrie Barley with JoJo and Niamh Allison with Pandora were the only two jumping double clear in the 30/40cm class. A hotly contested 50cm class saw Maddison O’Kane with her pony Florence not only jumping clear but winning best fancy dress too.
Cillian McColgan with Penny the Fourth was having a super day, jumping double clear in the 50 and 60cm classes.
Temple of Ace certainly showing that he was number one by jumping two super double clears in the 60 and 70cm classes with Sophia Simpson.
Brianna McGuigan was also on a roll, with her pony Amber with two double clears in the 60 and 70cm classes too.
Charlotte Killen and Super Ted dressed in their batman theme took home the winnings, being the only double clear in the 80cm class.
Clodagh Callaghan and Victoria Grieves battled it out in the 90cm and 1m classes, the end result with Clodagh and her pony Gale taking home the money in the 90cm class and Victoria with Twister D’Euro in the 1m class.
The horse classes started with the 60cm class and saw four double clears, with Lynn Thompson and Mickey continuing their winning form by jumping double clear in the 70cm class too.
Lucy Donaghy with Lila took second place in the fancy dress but it was Anthea O’Kane with her horse My Friend Fred who took top spot with her fabulous fancy dress.
To close the day Joe Harding with Maisie jumped a superb double clear in the metre class, taking home the prize money.
A raffle on the day allowed the club to donate a further £156 to the NI Children to Lapland trust, bringing the total raised by the club for this fantastic cause, to £1,000.
The lucky winners took home a lovely hamper of goodies and also, a box of cupcakes kindly donated by Jars who make homemade jams/chutney/preserves, home baked goods for sale on the Ballystrone Road in Coleraine.
The organisers would like to extend their gratitude to all at Eglinton Equestrian Club who welcomed them to their centre and helped by setting up the course and ensuring the arenas and facilities prepared prior to the show.
A massive thank you to Danny McLaughlin, who along with Jake Burnham adjusted the course throughout the day.
The café staff were fantastic, keeping all fed and watered throughout the day.
Thank you to Ritchies Equestrian for sponsoring vouchers for some of the classes.
Finally, a big thank you to all club members who helped on the day.
The next show will be in memory of our dear friend Dasha Zichova and in aid of the MacMillan unit at Antrim Hospital.
This will be a fun Hallowe’en themed working hunter on Sunday 30th October at Causeway Coast Arena in Coleraine.
All information can be found on our Facebook page and entries to be pre-paid online at www.causewayglensridingclub.com
Pony results
X-Poles (clear rounds)
Neala Grant, Lady P
Taylor Barkley, JoJo
Amelia Boggs, Oreo Express
Jessica Boggs, Oreo Express
Caoimhian O’Kane, Pip
Padraig O’Kane, Pip
Caoimhian-John O’Kane, Socks
Alexis McMichael, Mario
Saoirse O’Kane, Socks
Lily Creighton, Lenny
30/40cm (double clears)
Perrie Barkley, JoJo
Niamh Allison, Pandora
50cm (double clears)
Mylie Rouke, Cinnamon
Lily-Mae Duddy, Dusky Blue
Cillian McColgan, Penny the Fourth
Maddison O’Kane, Florence
Cara Grant, Lady P
Darcy Bray, Trendy
60cm (double clears)
Caleb Mitchell, Pebbles
Cillian McColgan, Penny the Fourth
Emily Kane, Beechmount Breeze
Sophia Simpson, Temple of Ace
Rhianna Wylie, Sam
Brianna McGuigan, Amber
Lily McLaughlin, Franklin
70cm (double clears)
Lily Creighton, Boomer
Megan Rouke, Polo
Caitlin Doherty, Lucas
Darcy McMichael, Topper
Sarah Brooks, Dolly
Sophia Simpson, Temple of Ace
Brianna McGuigan, Amber
Leah Wylie, Shadow
80cm (double clears)
Charlotte Killen, Super Ted
90cm (double clears)
Clodagh Callaghan, Gale
1m (double clears)
Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro
Horse results
60cm (double clears)
Demi Simpson, Stay Bright Cruising
Lynn Thompson, Mickey
Katie Hyndman, Alfie Run Free
Sinead Diver, Calida
70cm (double clears)
Lucy Donaghy, Lila
Shea Kearney, Lady
Lynn Thompson, Mickey
80cm (double clears)
No double clears
90cm (double clears)
No double clears
1m (double clears)
Joe Harding, Maisie
