Hammer falls at a new breed record for the versatile Border Leicester

The ewe hogg, from John Barrowman’s Knockglass flock, was purchased by new breeders Ben and Tori Stanley at the Carlisle Premier Female Sale, held on 10 January.

No stranger to the limelight, this animal was part of the first prize pair of ewe lambs at the 2021 anniversary show and picked up a red ticket in the pre-sale show.

Sue Martyn, president of the Society of Border Leicester Sheep Breeders, said it is great to see females “continue to be keenly sought” for their dual-purpose and versatility with a strong number of breeders, old and new, purchasing at the recent sale.

The breed record breaker ewe hogg from John Barrowman

“The Border Leicester’s attributes are wide-ranging and very suitable to today’s flocks.

“They produce a high performing breeding ewe that has excellent maternal characteristics, producing early maturing lambs.”

The pre-sale champion was an in-lamb ewe, scanned with a single to Rosenga Solo Sprit from Neil Howie, Alnwick.

She released at 1,800gns to F & K Farms, Kirkby Stephen.

Another leading price came from Sandy and Alex Watson’s Intock flock, Creiff.

They achieved 1,800gns for the reserve champion, a young ewe steeped in Royal Highland Show winning genetics - sired by 2021’s Royal Highland Showcase Male Champion, Didcot Dimond and out of a dam bred by Drennan’s Dazzler, a daughter of the 2016 RHS champion.

Sue continued: “Overall, 34 females went forward for the sale gaining a strong average across all categories.

“Seven aged ewes averaged £760.50, 12 gimmers at £1,172.50 and 13 ewe hoggs averaging £1,058.08.”