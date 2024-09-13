Hampshire Down flock producing big results from fast finishing lambs off forage

It was in 2008 that the Stourfield flock began from a starter flock of 12 Hampshire Down ewe lambs and seven in-lamb shearlings. The sheep were kept on various plots of rented grazing. The flock has grown rapidly to a flock of 135 award-winning pedigree rams and females.

A 120-strong commercial flock runs alongside the pedigrees. These were originally Welsh ewes crossed with the Hampshire, with their female progeny put back to the Hampshire. The breeding policy has since changed because MV-accredited Welsh Mules were difficult to source and the Blue Texel is currently used on the Hampshire females to produce a commercial ewe.

“The Hampshires and commercials are taken to about 45kgs and produce a carcase weighing 22-24kgs,” explains Mr Barnard.

The ‘Stourfield’ Hampshire Down pedigree prefix has made an impact on the breed, coming second in the large flock category in the 2019 Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association flock competition and winning the breed championship at the Premier Sale in Shrewsbury in the same year. Some twelve months earlier, shearling ram Stourfield Rio took the reserve male championship at the HDSBA national show and was ultimately exported to Holland.

Jon Barnard of Stourfield Flock, with his Champion Ram at the HDSBA Pre--Sale show Shrewsbury

Male Hampshires are kept entire and run on as shearlings for sale mostly to commercial buyers, with 22 individuals sold in 2020. Surplus breeding females are also marketed and about 30 went last year, including a batch that was purchased to form a starter organic flock.

The Hampshire was chosen mainly because Mr Barnard ‘liked the shape.’ The initial animals were supplied by the late Pam Coles’ Larkham flock, while the first purchased ram at £300 came from the Devon-based ‘Yarcombe’ flock. It is owned by Henry Derryman, who has been a mentor over the years, The “best ever” purchase to date, however, was the result of a recommendation by the late Chris Westlake of Tiverton in Devon.

“Chris pointed out a Higher Grawley ram at an Association sale,” he comments. “We took his advice bought the ram, which we called Higher Grawley Larkin, from Rosie Haynes of Holsworthy in Devon. As a flock sire, Larkin has put back end on our sheep, as well as improving height and length. He is largely responsible for our flock coming to the attention of other breeders and we are very glad that we took that decision on the day.”

The rapid growth and good conformation of the Hampshire are two of the breed’s greatest assets, according to Mr Barnard, who currently chairs the Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association sales committee.

“The Hampshire also has the ability to thrive on average ground; the grassland we moved from was much better quality than the current grazing, but lamb performance has remained virtually unchanged. This is particularly important because some of the fields have a tendency to burn up in the spring. In addition, we like the strong maternal traits of the ewes, because it minimises the time that we have to allocate to their management.”