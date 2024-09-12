Hampshire downs in demand worldwide

In very recent times international trade for Hampshire Down Sheep has seen a surge in demand worldwide. Northern Irish semen has been exported during the last two years to five continents where buyers are looking for a breed of sheep that are easily managed and can produce quality lamb in the minimum time often under challenging conditions.

In particular there has been an amazing demand from South America with semen and embryos being shipped to Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. The breed dominates as the sire of quality lamb production in these countries.

The exported genetics has been proving very successful with progeny from Northern Irish sires achieving top prices at their national sales and in addition dominating places in the national show in Palermo in Argentina in July.

There has also been a growing demand in North America with several shipments being sent to the USA and Canada. This is in response to a demand for a return to UK native breeds that can produce quality meat.

Mathis Marquez and Family with Judge Allison Halcrow. Palermo Nationals show 2024 Argentina

Additionally, several exports have been made of semen and embryos to New Zealand, Africa, and Europe,

Previously it was only possible to collect semen and embryos for international trade in GB but now a new facility has been opened by AB Europe in Northern Ireland.

A group of Hampshire Down rams and ewes will be in the first intake into this new facility. This is to fulfil worldwide orders but in particular for South America where the breed dominates as the sire of quality lamb.

In addition to the trade in germ plasm there has been a growing demand from many European countries including eastern Europe, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, and Belgium for live sheep and the breed has been happy to work with the Northern Ireland Suffolk Society combining transport to fulfil these orders.

Luis Gallo Second Reserve Champion at Palermo National show 2024

As a result of a recent export sale several sheep were sent to new homes in France, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Flocks involved in this export included Peter Stevenson from Portadown, Jim and Ann Fletcher from Comber, Rodney Wilson from Dungannon, Alan and Vicky McFadden Banbridge Kevin and Anna McCarthy Ballygowan.

The demand continues with recent new orders for Italy and Spain.

The next sale of Hampshire Down sheep will be at Beattie’s Livestock Mart, Omagh on Saturday the 21st of September 12noon with in-lamb ewes being offered as well as ewe lambs, and a strong offer of shearling rams and ram lambs.