Harper Adams professor joins British delegation flying the agri-tech flag during historic week for America

A professor from Harper Adams University has joined a delegation at the British Embassy in Washington DC flying the flag for British agri-tech innovation.

Professor of Crop Science Jim Monaghan was among the senior representatives of UK businesses and institutions who spoke at the event - in a momentous week for American politics.

With the eyes of the world on President Trump’s tariff announcements, the day was aimed at boosting trade between the UK and United States.

It celebrated collaborations between the United Kingdom and Florida, as well as highlighting the impact of agri-tech innovation in the UK – and how it could prove mutually beneficial for both countries.

Professor of Crop Science Jim Monaghan with Lord Mandelson

His Majesty’s Ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson, addressed guests to open the event, before representatives took part in a roundtable discussion on the challenges faced by farmers and ranchers -and ways in which these challenges could be met, and solved, through research and innovation.

Professor Monaghan said: “Harper Adams was invited to attend the event because of our reputation as a world-leading agri-tech university with a broad knowledge base across crop and livestock production.”

US representatives at the day included the University of Florida, the Florida Farm Bureau Federation and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, while the UK delegation included ag-tech companies such as AgriSynth, Low Carbon Farming Limited, and Ostara, as well as Harper Adams and Lincoln University.

Experts from these organisations then took part in panel sessions, exploring how agri-tech can be used in the fight against biosecurity threats and food safety risks and the best ways for regulation to be developed to enable and encourage innovation in agricultural science and technology.

Professor Monaghan added: “The panel sessions drew on shared UK/US experiences of handling the challenge of food safety and production of particularly meat and produce, both key products in Florida, and the role of the new AI-led tech revolution in addressing these challenges.”

The daytime event was followed by an evening reception showcasing food and drink from both the UK and Florida – and emphasising how collaboration and innovation can drive both the UK and US forward.

Professor Monaghan added: “To be at the British Embassy in Washington DC, flying the flag for UK tech on ‘Liberation Day’ felt very relevant.

“There are real opportunities for scientists to learn from, and work with, each other to help develop greater trade between the UK and US.”