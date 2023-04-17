The series begins on Saturday 29 April with the Jalex Select 1 sale of 190 in-calf continental cross heifers, making this the largest single vendor in-calf heifer sale in the UK. The sale also includes one Limousin bull, three frozen embryos and five calved heifers.

All heifers are hand-picked and selected for their size and shape. They are BVD tested and vaccinated, and TB tested every four months, and all are in-calf via a mixture of AI and natural service by selected bulls, including Uptonley Living the Dream, Ampertaine Lance, Elderberry Galahad and Carmorn Cantona. Also included in the sale is the 2021 Welsh Winter Fair reserve overall champion, Tidy Dancer.

Calving dates for all heifers will be available on the catalogue, but the Jalex Select 1 sale is specifically timed for those with autumn calving herds, and at least 140 are due to calve between 12 September and 31 October.

James Alexander.

There are, however, circa 50 lots due to calf from start of May to August. Most will also have sexes provided, with the majority already determined as carrying heifer calves, thanks to sexed semen from Tremlows Officer.

The 2022 sale of autumn-calving heifers attracted almost 500 online bidders along with a packed ringside - 199 heifers sold at an average of just over £2,504 to 78 successful purchasers from all over the UK and Ireland.

James Alexander, the highly respected founder of Jalex Livestock, is trusting the Carlisle-based auctioneers to match last year’s success.

“We have invited Harrison & Hetherington to conduct the Jalex Select 1 sales because they proved very emphatically last year that they can tap into the growing interest from mainland UK buyers, as well as our Northern Ireland and Irish markets,” he commented.

Tidy Dancer - Welsh Winter Fair Reserve Overall Champion.

“We know they have the resources to offer buyers from a very wide geographical area access to our sales and the quality heifers we sell, and they have a reputation and a track record Jalex and our buyers can depend on.”

For H&H Senior Auctioneer, James Little, the Jalex Select Sale 1 is something of a landmark for Harrison & Hetherington and for Jalex Livestock.

“It has been a privilege to be involved with James Alexander and the Jalex Livestock story, and the invitation to take part in the full series is an honour,” he said. “Their stock is always quite outstanding, their attention to detail and the information they provide is exceptional, and we are absolutely delighted to help give buyers all over the country the best possible opportunity to acquire replacement heifers of the highest quality.”

Throughout the year, there are four further heifer sales planned and two sheep sales.