Harvest of Hope Festival a big hit with Donegal farmers and families

The free, family-friendly event was organised by Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) as part of Connecting for Life Donegal event, with support from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and a number of local partners. The aim, to bring farm families together for a day of fun, connection, and community wellbeing, and it did exactly that.

Timed to coincide with World Mental Health Week and the Green Ribbon Campaign, the festival was the first of its kind in Donegal to shine a spotlight on mental health and wellbeing for farmers and their families.

From start to finish, there was great craic and plenty of smiles. The crowd was treated to live music from Jason McCahill and The Ryan Turner Band, a lively jiving competition with All-Ireland Champion Alanna O’Leary, and fun for the kids including face painting, a petting farm, stilt walkers, and more.

The Tractor Showcase went down a storm, especially with Donkey262 turning up to judge and present prizes sponsored by Cowan Tractors! The petting farms tiny working donkey stole the show and had kids lining up for photos.

The free health checks were another big hit, with many queuing up to get their blood pressure and blood sugar levels checked. It was a great reminder of the importance of looking after your physical health as well as your mental wellbeing.

But it wasn’t all just entertainment, the day also opened up some important conversations about mental health in rural life. With info stands, advice sessions, and friendly chats, people could find out what supports are available, ask questions, and talk openly, all in a safe and welcoming space.

Exhibitors included: Gardai, Fostering Ireland, B&S Credit Union, Teagasc, IFA, Jigsaw, Macra, HUGG, New Pathways Donegal, North West Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Embrace Farm, Pieta, Irish National Hill Farmers Assoc., Wellness Café, Connecting for Life, DLDC, and the Donegal Volunteer Centre.

“The Harvest of Hope Festival was a wonderful example of community spirit,” said Frank Hynes of Fresh Pastures. “By coming together today, our farming families showed how important it is to support each other and talk openly about mental health.”

Paul McDaid, Lifelong Learning Project Officer with DLDC, added: “We were blown away by the turnout. It was fantastic to see families enjoying the day and getting involved in conversations about wellbeing.”

The event came together thanks to the hard work and collaboration of DLDC, Connecting for Life Donegal, the National Office for Suicide Prevention (NOSP), SCAN HSE, Mental Health Ireland, Teagasc, IFA, Macra na Feirme, and the Donegal Volunteer Centre.

Need Support? You’re not alone. Talk to your GP, Visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie, Or call Samaritans free on 116 123 for a listening ear, 24/7

