Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Contractors working on some of NI Water’s major capital delivery projects have scooped three accolades – including a gold – in the prestigious CCS (Considerate Constructors Scheme) National Site Awards.

The National Site Awards – which were first introduced by the CCS in 1998 – recognise the outstanding advancements made by dedicated constructors in transforming the construction industry's image and reputation.

After a four-year hiatus, the revitalised awards came back this year and recently honoured hundreds of new winners across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the winners were three of NI Water’s IF105 contractors who were commended for being excellent neighbours in the communities in which they work and for their valuable contributions to improving the image of construction through their respectful approach to the public, their workforce, and the environment.

Pictured with their CCS Bronze Award on the site of the new £8m Ballygawley WwTW which is currently under construction are L-R: Graham Watson and Conrad Boylan of GRAHAM and Will Gibson, Senior Project Manager NI Water. (Pic: Freelance)

Murphy Dawson-Wam – a joint venture between Murphy Group and Dawson Wam – was awarded a gold award for their outstanding work on NI Water’s Carmoney to Strabane Trunkmain Scheme.

According to the CCS, as a recipient of a prestigious gold award means that Murphy Dawson-Wam and the Carmoney to Strabane Trunkmain Scheme are ranked among the one per cent best performing sites in the UK and Ireland – an achievement to be proud of.

Also commended for their excellent work was GEDA Construction, who picked up a bronze award for their extensive work on NI Water’s Ravenhill Flood Alleviation Project and GRAHAM Construction who were also bestowed a bronze award for their efforts on the upgrade of Ballygawley Wastewater Treatment Works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on these outstanding achievements, Tzvetelina Bogoina, NI Water Director of Infrastructure Delivery, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the local contractors whose efforts have been justly recognised by the CCS in this year’s awards.

Peter Kerr, Rodney Moates, Aaron McClenaghan (all Dawson Wam), and NI Water’s Senior Project Manager Gary McFadden. (Pic: Freelance)

“NI Water has in place a robust auditing system to ensure that all our contractors carry out work in a safe and respectful manner and instil high standards of workmanship.

“We are proud to have this calibre of contractor working in partnership with NI Water to deliver our extensive portfolio of capital delivery water and wastewater projects across Northern Ireland.”

During this year’s awards ceremonies, CCS presented 522 Bronze, 121 Silver and 66 Gold Awards out of over 5,500 eligible registered sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of sites returning ‘Excellent’ and ‘Outstanding’ scores was so high that 45/45 turned out to be the minimum requirement for an Award.

NI Water’s Ravenhill Avenue Flood Alleviation Project team including Geda Construction & AECOM colleagues. (Pic: Freelance)

Amit Oberoi, Executive Chairman, Considerate Constructors Scheme, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have brought back the National Site Awards format for 2024.

“These awards are much loved by the construction industry, and we received an overwhelming show of support for their return.

“Winning a CCS National Site Award is the mark of the highest levels of performance in the three areas of our Code of Considerate Practice: Respect the Community, Care for the Environment, Value the Workforce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our awards are very selective, and the bar was set extremely high. Only the top performing sites of the UK have been receiving an award.