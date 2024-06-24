Hat-trick for NI Water’s considerate constructors
and live on Freeview channel 276
The National Site Awards – which were first introduced by the CCS in 1998 – recognise the outstanding advancements made by dedicated constructors in transforming the construction industry's image and reputation.
After a four-year hiatus, the revitalised awards came back this year and recently honoured hundreds of new winners across the UK and Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Among the winners were three of NI Water’s IF105 contractors who were commended for being excellent neighbours in the communities in which they work and for their valuable contributions to improving the image of construction through their respectful approach to the public, their workforce, and the environment.
Murphy Dawson-Wam – a joint venture between Murphy Group and Dawson Wam – was awarded a gold award for their outstanding work on NI Water’s Carmoney to Strabane Trunkmain Scheme.
According to the CCS, as a recipient of a prestigious gold award means that Murphy Dawson-Wam and the Carmoney to Strabane Trunkmain Scheme are ranked among the one per cent best performing sites in the UK and Ireland – an achievement to be proud of.
Also commended for their excellent work was GEDA Construction, who picked up a bronze award for their extensive work on NI Water’s Ravenhill Flood Alleviation Project and GRAHAM Construction who were also bestowed a bronze award for their efforts on the upgrade of Ballygawley Wastewater Treatment Works.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Commenting on these outstanding achievements, Tzvetelina Bogoina, NI Water Director of Infrastructure Delivery, said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the local contractors whose efforts have been justly recognised by the CCS in this year’s awards.
“NI Water has in place a robust auditing system to ensure that all our contractors carry out work in a safe and respectful manner and instil high standards of workmanship.
“We are proud to have this calibre of contractor working in partnership with NI Water to deliver our extensive portfolio of capital delivery water and wastewater projects across Northern Ireland.”
During this year’s awards ceremonies, CCS presented 522 Bronze, 121 Silver and 66 Gold Awards out of over 5,500 eligible registered sites.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The number of sites returning ‘Excellent’ and ‘Outstanding’ scores was so high that 45/45 turned out to be the minimum requirement for an Award.
Amit Oberoi, Executive Chairman, Considerate Constructors Scheme, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have brought back the National Site Awards format for 2024.
“These awards are much loved by the construction industry, and we received an overwhelming show of support for their return.
“Winning a CCS National Site Award is the mark of the highest levels of performance in the three areas of our Code of Considerate Practice: Respect the Community, Care for the Environment, Value the Workforce.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Our awards are very selective, and the bar was set extremely high. Only the top performing sites of the UK have been receiving an award.
“On behalf of the CCS, I would like to congratulate all our National Site Awards winners.”