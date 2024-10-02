Have a frighteningly good time with the National Trust this Hallowe'en like this child at Rowallane Gardens, County Down.

CARVE out some frightfully fun things to see and do and experience a whole world of adventure at National Trust places near you this Halloween.

Spooktacular tales and scary trails await brave families this Hallowe’en at National Trust places across Northern Ireland.

Sink your teeth into devilish treats and enchanting music at Florence Court’s Harvest Festival of Colour, visit the Monster Market at Rowallane Garden or settle in for spooky storytelling at Springhill. Help keep the Halloween half-term horrors at bay by visiting the Bewitching Bazaar at Castle Ward, and spooky trail at Mount Stewart.

With a variety of activities on offer, including spooky fun and thrilling adventures for all the family, be prepared for a terror-ific time. Every spooktacular day out with the National Trust helps care for special places now and for Halloweens to come.

Below are some great days out this Halloween across Northern Ireland. For more information Search National Trust NI.

Rowallane Garden, County Down

For a spook-tacular start to Halloween visit Rowallane’s Monster Market 19 October 19! The Stableyard will be buzzing with local crafters offering devilish deals, delicious food and drink, and spooky decorations all around.

Don’t miss the legendary Armagh Rhymers performing with their captivating wicker costumes, games, and sing-alongs – guaranteed to bring the Halloween spirit to life! After exploring the market, take on our Demon Head Gardener’s Ghoulish Gathering Halloween Trail, running until November 3. Brave the eerie garden paths, where ghosts, monsters, and ghouls are waiting to give your family a fright. With food, crafts, entertainment, and spooky fun, it’s the perfect day out for the whole family.

Castle Ward, County Down

Embark on The Cauldron Quest at Castle Ward from October 26 to November 3 – during this magical outdoor adventure, you'll help the Wise Wizard solve riddles, explore enchanted woodlands, and search for the lost Princess of Castle Ward. Running daily from 10am-4 pm, this trail is perfect for all ages. On October 26-27 visit the Bewitching Bazaar Craft Market to browse an enchanting selection of hand-crafted treasures, from bewitching candles and gothic décor to autumnal crafts and artisanal treats by local artists.

Mount Stewart, County Down

Take on the enchanting Halloween Trail at Mount Stewart from October 26 to November 3, where eerie folklore and mystical legends come alive amidst the misty woodlands. Inside the house, discover a magical realm of witches, dragons, and mythical creatures with Halloween in the House. Revel in the splendour of autumn with Autumn Colour Walks on October 9 and 19, as nature's vibrant hues from across the globe paint the gardens. For a creative escape, join the Autumn Botanical Art Workshop on October 26, where artist Ali Walker guides you in capturing the delicate beauty of seasonal flora.

Florence Court, County Fermanagh

Mark your diaries for the return of the Harvest Festival of Colour on October 26-27. The annual event kicks off with the welcome return of the food festival in partnership with Tully Mill Restaurant. Stop by the artisan food village in the Kitchen Garden, enjoy live entertainment and more delicious food in the Cattle Yard, and check out the new craft quarter in the Laundry Yard. Step inside the beautifully decorated mansion for a self-led tour. Kids will have a ball with games on the front lawn, face painting, crafts and so much more.

Carrick-a-Rede, County Antrim

Take frights to a whole new level at Carrick-a-Rede this Halloween. On October 26-27, join the Horror Trail and follow the clues, solve the riddles and meet the creepy crawlies on your walk to the rope bridge. Take part in a competition for the best zombie walk across the rope bridge and get into the Halloween spirit by getting creative and making your own creepy Halloween mask to take home. Once you’ve built up an appetite, enjoy a Bug Brunch in the Weighbridge Creepy Café, with Halloween-themed food and ice cream.

Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim

Spend this Halloween at Northern Ireland’s iconic World Heritage Site as our resident friendly giant Finn McCool hosts his Frightful Fun Fest on October 31. Assemble your team and embark on a Haunted Halloween Treasure Hunt. Follow the spooky clues to see what gruesome discoveries lie along the way. Listen to Spooktacular Spooky Tales and uncover the unnerving stories of lost spirits along the Causeway Coast. Get creative and make your own creepy crafts before stopping by our face painting station for a spooky, bizarre creation.

Ardress House, County Armagh

Apple Sundays make a return to Ardress House this autumn and are bigger and better than ever before. On October 6, 13 and 20 the whole family can enjoy a full day of activities, including apple picking, cider tasting, a farmers’ market and live music. Learn more about Ardress’ famous Bramley apples and take part in traditional harvest festivities.