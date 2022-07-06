Have your say on Co Fermanagh forests

a. Lower lough Erne from the Magho Cliffs view point in Lough Navar Forest.

Calling on the farming community to respond to the engagement, Planning Forester, Breandan Mulholland said: “This is the seventh consultation since 2017 in relation to forest plans and the response from the rural community has been fantastic.”

“Forestry planning helps us deliver many services from our forests and woodlands, such as timber production and capture of carbon dioxide to mitigate climate change. Regular reviews of forest plans ensure that they are up to date and allows us to monitor our forests to enable them to continue to meet the diverse and sometimes competing needs of people, wildlife, and wood processing industries.”

“With an estimated forest cover of around 19,900 hectares in West Fermanagh, forests and woodlands are a significant part of the rural landscape and economy. Around a third of these forests and woodlands are non-Forest Service.”“Forest Service seeks greater involvement of people in the revision of its forest plans. Plans will consider Forest Service forests and make references to other woodlands. Members of the farming community can help by telling us what is important to them.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Archdale Forest.

Breandan Mulholland concluded: “Forests are a vital natural resource which belong to us all, and it is particularly important that those living and working in the rural community have their say on the development of forest plans.”

The consultation runs from 1 July to 31 August 2022.