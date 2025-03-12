Hazzard welcomes progress on A24 Ballynahinch Bypass Scheme

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed progress on the A24 Ballynahinch Bypass Scheme.

He was speaking following an announcement from the Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, confirming the scheme will be moving forward to the business case and procurement stage.

Procurement is expected to start in 2027/28, with works potentially commencing in 2028/29.

The South Down MP said: “It’s welcome news that Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced the way forward for this vital scheme.

“This will help to alleviate traffic in the town, improve safety and cut journey times.”

Proposals for the scheme also include a new footway, cycleway and a park and share facility.

Mr Hazzard said he’ll continue to work with the minister to see this project delivered.

“Successive Sinn Féin Infrastructure Ministers have prioritised this project, and by continuing to work together, we can ensure this long overdue scheme is delivered.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Minister Kimmins on this key project as it progresses further.”

