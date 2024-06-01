Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the Farm Safety Partnership NI have launched their 2024 child safety poster competition.

Rural primary school pupils, and special educational needs schools’ students are encouraged to enter by illustrating a crucial farm safety message.

Ideally entries should relate to the four key dangers on farms namely slurry, animals, falls, and equipment, however, drawings of other dangers children may see on the farm are also welcome.

Twelve winners will be selected with each receiving a £50 ‘one-for-all’ voucher and have their entry considered for inclusion in a 2025 safety calendar.

Camilla Mackey, Head of the HSENI Agri/food team, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch our Child Safety on Farms poster competition this year again. The calibre of the artwork we receive year on year is absolutely fantastic. It is important that every poster depicts a critical farm safety message.

“Many children will become our future farmers and it is essential that we encourage them to think and work safely. Through play, colouring and producing farm safety posters, children can learn about farm safety in a fun and imaginative way.

“Children are important influencers, and by creating our Farm Safety Calendar from 12 winning entries we can get our farm safety messages into the heart of rural homes.

“We are confident that our safety messages will help farmers and their families to stop and think SAFE.”

As in previous years, HSENI extends enormous thanks for the support from rural primary schools for the competition. The poster competition remains an excellent way to raise awareness of the farm dangers children may face.

Competition terms and conditions can be found at hseni.gov.uk (Farm Safety Poster Competition Terms and Conditions | Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland).