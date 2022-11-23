Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland Annual Report and Accounts 2021-2022 published

The 23rd annual report reflects that, despite the effect Covid-19 had on front-line services, physical and proactive inspections increased by 41 per cent over the previous year.

The number of all work-related fatalities in Northern Ireland (2021-22), including those within areas that are the responsibility of both HSENI and local councils, was 19 compared to 13 in the last reporting year.

Figures show that 63 per cent of fatalities occurred in the agriculture, construction, and manufacturing sectors, with the two biggest causes being incidents involving vehicle movement and fall from height.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the period 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

The Major Investigation Team progressed nine successful prosecutions during 2021/22, which resulted in fines of over £355,000.

HSENI Chairman, Derek Martin, commented: “The work of HSENI across all business sectors in Northern Ireland in maintaining and improving the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in the workplace is more relevant and vital than ever.

“Our increased number of inspections, our record on prosecutions, our successful ongoing engagement with employers and employees comes as welcome news as we emerged from the grips of COVID-19 last year.

“I am also delighted to report that HSENI achieved United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) accreditation for our Scientific Services Unit.

“We have continued to work with and have had enormously valuable support from organisations including, The Northern Ireland Safety Group, The Farm Safety Partnership, other government departments, and from the employers and work forces we strive to serve.”

Visitors to the HSENI website downloaded almost 183,000 wide-ranging publications, and 95,000 visitors downloaded the Covid-19 example risk assessment template.

HSENI Chief Executive, Robert Kidd, said: “While we focused on those work activities which were associated with the most serious outcomes, last year we undertook 2,902 inspections and served 123 formal notices.”

He added: “In serving businesses across Northern Ireland, we remain grateful to all those who share our determination to make the workplace as safe and healthy as possible and who have contributed to the achievements of the outcomes detailed in our latest annual report”

