Health Minister hails success of Balmoral Show

Health minister Robin Swann at the Farming Life stand with advertising manager Diane Burke and Gillian Devaney, promotions.

After visiting the Show on Wednesday morning Robin Swann said: “I was delighted that this year’s Show was able to proceed. It is a significant event in Northern Ireland’s social calendar and as someone who has had the pleasure to attend a great number of shows previously I know how important it is to so many people.

“The Show taking place came as a great relief for the many thousands that attended it. The Show proceeding, and the opportunity to see old faces and once again review the best of Northern Ireland’s agri-food produce, was undoubtedly a real morale boost after what has been an immensely difficult 18 months for everyone.

“I would commend the RUAS for the responsible approach it has shown not only in recent times but even with taking the difficult decision previously to cancel last year’s Show and then subsequently delay this year’s. By delaying the 2021 Show from May to September the organisers provided the time and space for a great deal more people to receive both vaccinations.

“I was pleased to be able to meet with the Show organisers in recent weeks ahead of the Show, along with the Agriculture Minister, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser, to discuss the practical measures they were taking to make the event as safe as possible for both exhibitors and attendees. I was especially pleased that the organisers so quickly agreed to facilitate a vaccination centre so prominently within the show grounds.