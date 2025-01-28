Hear a zoo keeper’s perspective on equine training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World Horse Welfare’s Wednesday Webinar on January 29 at 7pm will explore the idea of ‘cooperative care’ in the training and husbandry of horses.

As our knowledge and understanding of animal welfare and ethical training improves, World Horse Welfare believes lessons can be learnt from other animal care sectors.

Zoos have incorporated cooperative care principles into the management and husbandry of captive wild animal species for decades.

World Horse Welfare is delighted to be joined by zookeeper and equine behaviourist Barbara Dreyer to explore how these principles can be applied to horses.

Training ourselves and our horses in new ways can enhance trust

Barbara has trained eastern bongo (a large forest-dwelling antelope) to be weighed, eastern black rhinos to accept conscious blood draws and Grevy's zebras to accept worming treatments.

Barbara will be joined by equine behaviourist Samantha Couper who regularly observes feral horses in the USA, using her observations to improve the lives of domesticated horses.

World Horse Welfare’s hugely popular Wednesday Webinars offer free, expert advice on a range of horse health, behaviour and management topics to everyone from those just starting on a journey with their horse, to industry professionals.

Guests must register in advance - to listen and take part in this free and fascinating discussion click here to register.