East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has expressed her heartfelt sympathy with the friends and family of a teenage Dungiven boy who died on Wednesday (June 26) after a quad bike crash.

Fourteen-year-old Isaac Roxborough from the Burnfoot area was using the bike on the Ballygudden Road in Eglinton at around 11.30am on Tuesday morning (June 25).

Ms Sugden said her thoughts and prayers were with everyone who knew Isaac.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy – one that will devastate Isaac’s family, particularly his parents and two brothers,” said the independent MLA.

“The number of tributes that have been paid to Isaac online since his passing show just how loved he was and how valued he had already become within the local community as a member of various clubs and organisations.

“Losing someone so young – someone with their whole life in front of them – is a heart-breaking, shattering thing to happen and experience to go through.

“The quad bike Isaac was riding was the only vehicle involved in the crash, but the police have asked that anyone who saw the red Honda bike around this time – or witnessed the crash itself – contact them on 101.