Heavy beef bullocks selling to £2215 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers

160 heifers included several pens of beef heifers with good quality lots selling steadily from £230 to £263 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1785 from a Middletown producer.

The same owner received £260 for 680k at £1775.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Benburb producer received £252 for 650k at £1655. Good quality feeding heifers sold steadily from £220 to £265 for 580k at £1535 from a Killylea farmer followed by £262 for 570k at £1515 from a Gilford farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £272 for 430k at £1190 from a Newry producer followed by £264 for 470k at £1240 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Forward heifers

Killylea farmer 580k £1535 £265.00; Gilford farmer 578k £1515 £262.00; Killylea farmer 596k £1535 £258.00; Killylea farmer 520k £1325 £255.00; Dynan farmer 586k £1485 £253.00; Gilford farmer 572k £445 £253.00; Camlough farmer 542k £1355 £250.00 and Gilford farmer 572k £1425 £249.

Beef heifers

Middletown farmer 678k £1785 £263.00; Middletown farmer 684k £1775 £260.00; Benburb farmer 656k £1655 £252.00; Camlough farmer 622k £1565 £252.00; Benburb farmer 644k £1605 £249.00; Benburb farmer 640k £1535 £240.00; Middletown farmer 646k £1545 £239.00 and Dungannon farmer 652k £1545 £237.

Middleweight heifers

Newry farmer 430k £1190 £272.00; Loughgilly farmer 470k £1240 £264.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1085 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 452k £1095 £242.00; Aughnacloy farmer 430k £1005 £234.00; Armagh farmer 468k £1075 £230.00; Tandragee farmer 472k £1075 £228.00 and Markethill farmer 468k £1065 £228.

Bullocks

A large entry of 260 bullocks sold in a very firm demand with several pens of heavy beef bullocks which sold steadily from £230 to £269 for 750k at £2015 for a Dromara producer.

The same owner received £268 for 670k at £1795.

Top price of £2215 was paid for 860k at £257 for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £2065 for 820k at £251 for a Ballynahinch farmer.

Good quality feeding bullocks sold from £230 to £262 for 590k at £1555 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £255 for 570k at £1455 from a Whitecross producer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £279 for 410k at £1165 from a Portadown farmer followed by £275 for 400k at £1105 from a Benburb producer.

A good entry of light store bullocks included a pen of 30 Angus from a Downpatrick producer which sold to a top of £264 for 400k at £1055 followed by £262 for 350k at £915 and £255 for 390k at £1005.

Main demand for good quality Angus from £230 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Several pens of Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £185 to £207 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1165.

Heavy friesians sold from £206 for 670k at £1395 from a Glenanne farmer and to a top price of £1445 for 780k £183 followed by £1425 for 760k £186 and £1405 for 720k £195 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 594k £1555 £262.00; Whitecross farmer 570k £1455 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 580k £1475 £254.00; Tandragee farmer 644k £1625 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 646k £1615 £250.00; Portadown farmer 532k £1315 £247.00 and Newry farmer 528k £1275 £241.

Beef bullocks

Dromara farmer 750k £2015 £269.00; Dromara farmer 670k £1795 £268.00; Ballynahinch farmer 862k £2215 £257.00; Ballynahinch farmer 754k £1915 £254.00; Ballynahinch farmer 822k £2065 £251.00; Ballynahinch farmer 784k £1965 £251.00; Ballynahinch farmer 806k £1985 £246.00; Whitecross farmer 790k £1945 £246.00; Ballynahinch farmer 754k £1855 £246.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 806k £1955 £243.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 418k £1165 £279.00; Benburb farmer 402k £1105 £275.00; Portadown farmer 448k £1225 £273.00; Benburb farmer 466k £1265 £272.00; Tynan farmer 404k £1095 £271.00; Portadown farmer 414k £1095 £264.00; Tynan farmer 438k £1155 £264.00 and Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 406k £1065 £262.

Light store bullocks

Tynan farmer 376k £995 £265.00; Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 400k £1055 £264.00; Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 350k £915 £262.00; Tynan farmer 368k 3945 £257.00; Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 394k £1005 £255.00; Downpatrick farmer 368k £925 £251.00; Benburb farmer 398k £995 £250.00 and Tynan farmer 362k £905 £250.

Friesian bullocks

Loughgilly farmer 564k £1165 £207.00; Glenanne farmer 678k £1395 £206.00; Glenanne farmer 658k £1345 £204.00; Glenanne farmer 652k £1275 £196.00; glenanne farmer 722k £1405 £195.00; Glenanne farmer 692k £1345 £194.00; Glenanne farmer 706k £1345 £191.00 and Glenanne farmer 702k £1335 £190.

Weanlings

170 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £240 to £293 for 266k at £780 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £270 for 300k at £820 from a Keady farmer.

A Ballygawley farmer received £265 for 316k at £840.

Stronger males sold from £262 for 400k at £1060 from a Portadown farmer followed by £259 for 410k at £1070 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £230 to £294 for 398k at £1170 from a Waringstown farmer.

The same owner received £293 for 338k at £990.

A Rathfriland farmer received £263 for 380k at £1000.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 404k £1060 £262.00; Armagh farmer 414k £1070 £259.00; Portadown farmer 406k £1040 £256.00; Armagh farmer 478k £1210 £253.00; Hilltown farmer 410k £1020 £249.00; Newry farmer 472k £1150 £244.00; Markethill farmer 448k £1090 £243.00 and Markethill farmer 488k £1110 £228.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 266k £780 £293.00; Keady farmer 304k £820 £270.00; Ballygawley farmr 316k £840 £266.00; WAringstown farmer 392k £1040 £265.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1030 £262.00; Dungannon farmer 310k £810 £261.00; Portadown farmer 342k £880 £257.00 and Portadown farmer 382k £980 £257.

Heifer weanlings

Waringstown farmer 398k £1170 £294.00; Waringstown farmer 338k £990 £293.00; Rathfriland farmer 380k £1000 £263.00; Rathfriland farmer 380k £1000 £263.00; Rathfriland farmer 346k £880 £254.00; Rathfriland farmer 312k £790 £253.00; Rathfriland farmer 248k £620 £250.00 and Armagh farmer 384k £910 £237.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £1700, £1620 and £1450.