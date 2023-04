Heifers

140 heifers maintained an exceptionally good trade with beef heifers selling to £295 for 670k at £1985 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £286 for 650k at £1865 from a Poyntzpass farmer. Top price £2185 for 780k £281 from a Poyntzpass farmer. Main demand from £260 to £280 per 100 kilos. Forward feeders sold to £306 for 508k at £1555 from a Belfast farmer followed by £297 for 590k at £1765 from a Newtownhamilton producer. All good quality forward feeders sold readily from £260 to £290 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £301 for 480k at £1455 from a Belfast farmer followed by £299 for 416k at £1245 from a Newry producer. All good quality middleweights sold from £250 to £297 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Livestock Markets

Belfast farmer 508k £1555 £306.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 594k £1765 £297.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 598k £1765 £295.00; Newry farmer 564k £1595 £283.00; Portadown farmer 544k £1535 £282.00; Keady farmer 512k £1435 £280.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k £1535 £279.00; Katesbridge farmer 554k £1545 £279.00 and Katesbridge farmer 552k £1535 £278.

Beef heifers

Katesbridge farmer 674k £1985 £295.00; Poyntzpass farmer 652k £1865 £286.00; Poyntzpass farmer 668k £1895 £284.00; Poyntzpass farmer 780k £2195 £281.00; Tynan farmer 676k £1895 £280.00; Poyntzpass farmer 712k £1995 £280.00 and Katesbridge farmer 788k £2155 £274.

Middleweight heifers

Belfast farmer 484k £1455 £301.00; Newry farmer 416k £1245 £299.00; Newry farmer 476k £1415 £297.00; Newry farmer 396k £1185 £299.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1305 £297.00; Newry farmer 464k £1375 £296.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 464k £1365 £294.00; Cullyhanna farmer 472k £1385 £293.00 and Newry farmer 460k £1345 £292.

Bullocks

140 bullocks maintained a very firm demand with beef bullocks selling from £260 to £293 for 658k at £1925 from a Portadown farmer followed by £292 for 648k at £1885 from a Banbridge farmer. Top price beef bullock £2425 for 850k £283 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed £2355 for 800k at £292 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Several heavy bullocks sold from £2000 to £2260 each and from £260 to £291 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £260 to £322 for 430k at £1385 from an Armagh farmer. The same owner received £308 for 414k at £1275. A Benburb farmer received £303 for 450k at £1365. Friesian bullocks sold from £200 to £222 for 638k at £1415 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Forward bullocks

Newry farmer 580k £1735 £299.00; Tassagh farmer 540k £1615 £299.00; Ballynahinch farmer 584k £1735 £297.00; Ballynahinch farmer 606k £1795 £296.00; Banbridge farmer 622k £1815 £291.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1455 £289.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1455 £288.00; Tassagh farmer 586k £1685 £288.00 and Newry farmer 552k £1575 £285.

Beef bullocks

Portadown farmer 658k £1925 £293.00; Banbridge farmer 648k £1895 £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 806k £2355 £292.00; Dromore farmer 652k £1895 £291.00; Portadown farmer 724k £2075 £287.00; Banbridge farmer 720k £2055 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 856k £2425 £283.00; Banbridge farmer 654k £1785 £273.00 and Whitecross farmer 838k £2265 £270.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 430k £1385 £322.00; Armagh farmer 414k £1275 £308.00; Belfast farmer 408k £1245 £305.00; Benburb farmer 450k £1365 £303.00; Benburb farmer 492k £1475 £300.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1255 £299.00; Benburb farmer 494k £1470 £298.00; Ballynahinch farmer 440k £1295 £294.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1285 £287.00; Benburb farmer 428k £1225 £286.00 and Belfast farmer 484k £1385 £286.0

Friesian bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 638k £1415 £222.00; Poyntzpass farmer 622k £1365 £219.00; Markethill farmer 564k £1215 £215.00; Poyntzpass farmer 596k £1235 £207.00 and Markethill farmer 516k £1065 £206.

Weanlings

310 weanlings sold in one of the best ever trades with several very high prices recorded. Light male weanlings sold to £448 for 366k at £1640 from a Kilkeel producer. The same owner received £422 for 334k at £1410 and £418 for 390k at £1630. Main demand for good quality light males from £290 to £390 per 100 kilos. Strong male weanlings sold to £399 for 404k at £1610 from an Attical farmer. The same owner received £379 for 404k at £1530 and £369 for 406k at £1500. All top quality strong males sold from £280 to £350 per 100 kilos. Good quality light heifer weanlings sold in probably their best ever trade to a top of £727 per 100 kilos for 300k Lim at £2180 from a Kilkeel producer followed by £641 for 390k at £2500 from an Armagh farmer. A Kilkeel producer received £572 for 334k at £1910 and a Newtownhamilton farmer received £506 for 348k at £1760. Main demand for good quality light heifers from £280 to £307 per 100 kilos. Stronger heifers sold steadily from £260 to £390 per 100 kilos with a top of £483 for 416k at £2010. Several consignments of weanlings returned very strong averages. A Kilkeel producer sold 21 animals to average 343k at £1340 each £390 per 100 kilos. An Attical farmer sold 9 weanlings to average 370k at £1307 £352 per 100 kilos. A Richhill farmer sold 16 weanlings averaged 446k at £1401 £314 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Attical farmer 404k £1610 £399.00; Attical farmer 404k £1530 £379.00; Attical farmer 406k £1500 £369.00; Attical farmer 420k £1470 £350.00; Richhill farmer 482k £1470 £305.00; richhill farmer 502k £1480 £295.00; Mayobridge farmer 412k £1250 £303.00; Richhill farmer 486k £1460 £300.00; Richhill farmer 494k £1460 £296.00 and Armagh farmer 456k £1330 £292.

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 366k £1640 £448.00; Kilkeel farmer 334k £1410 £422.0; Kilkeel farmer 390k £1630 £418.00; Kilkeel farmer 340k £1400 £412.00; Kilkeel farmer 354k £1400 £396.00; Kilkeel farmer 370k £1440 £389.00; Newry farmer 242k £950 £393.00; Lisburn farmer 258k £990 £384.00; Lisburn farmer 276k £1040 £277.00; Armagh farmer 256k £950 £271.00 and Rathfriland farmer 320k £1180 £369.

Strong heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 416k £2010 £483.00; Richhill farmer 410k £1600 £390.00; Richhill farmer 402k £1350 £336.00; Kilkeel farmer 422k £1380 £327.00; Richhill farmer 416k £1290 £310.00; Richhill farmer 406k £1160 £286.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £1100 £268.

Light heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 300k £2180 £727.00; Armagh farmer 390k £2500 £641.00; Kilkeel farmer 334k £1910 £572.00; Armagh farmer 348k £1760 £506.00; Armagh farmer 372k £1440 £387.00; Kilkeel farmer 294k £1220 £415.00; Kilkeel farmer 282k £1100 £390.00; Kilkeel farmer 334k £1220 £365.00 and Armagh farmer 246k £860 £350.