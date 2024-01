Heavy bullocks selling to £2050 per head for a 752kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart

A bright start to the New Year for the cattle trade at Enniskillen.

Heavy bullocks sold to £2050 per head for a 752kg Limousin and up to 281ppk for a 686kg Limousin at £1930.

Lighter weights to 312pk for a 496kg Limousin at £1550.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Florencecourt producer 496kg Limousin at £1550, 470kg Charolais at £1380, 520kg Limousin at £1480, 434kg Charolais at £1250, 456kg Charolais at £1350; Enniskillen producer 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 714kg Aberdeen Angus at £1780, 508kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 720kg Aberdeen Angus at £1920, 722kg Aberdeen Angus at £2000, 622kg Aberdeen Angus at £1710, 688kg Limousin at £1780, 612kg Limousin at £1620, 538kg Limousin at £1600; Derrylin producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus at £1220, 528kg Simmental at £1190, 472kg Hereford at £1120; Dungannon producer 752kg Limousin at £2050, 662kg Limousin at £1830, 658kg Charolais at £1880, 676kg Charolais at £1930, 598kg Limousin at £1750, 658kg Limousin at £1780; Enniskillen producer 738kg Charolais at £1990, 666kg Charolais at £1840, 580kg Charolais at £1680; Lisnaskea producer 648kg Limousin at £1820, 566kg Limousin at £1570, 632kg Limousin at £1750; Maguiesbridge producer 686kg Charolais at £1930, 416kg Charolais at £1110; Boho producer 582kg Charolais at £1610, 564kg Charolais at £1580 and Letterbreen producer 548kg Charolais at £1480, 494kg Charolais at £1390.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1350 paid for a very special 332kg Limousin and heifers ranged from £650 to £1320 for a 375kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 372kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 404kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 405kg Limousin heifer at £1140, 425kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1140, 315kg Charolais heifer at £940, 430kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £990, 371kg Charolais steer at £1260; Belleek producer 389kg Limousin steer at £1230, 268kg Limousin steer at £810, 351kg Charolais heifer at £990; Lisnaskea producer 324kg Charolais bull at £980, 315kg Charolais bull at £910, 267kg Charolais bull at £830, 269kg Charolais bull at £890, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 364kg Charolais steer at £1170, 388kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Garrison producer 395kg Charolais steer at £1180, 387kg Charolais heifer at £1190, 301kg Charolais heifer at £930, 254kg Charolais heifer at £790; Enniskillen producer 365kg Charolais steer at £1260, 430kg Charolais steer at £1240, 357kg Charolais steer at £1260, 381kg Charolais steer at £1270, 356kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 334kg Charolais steer at £1140, 310kg Charolais steer at £990, 302kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £860; Derrylin producer 402kg Charolais heifer at £1170,, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1210; Letterbreen producer 323kg Limousin heifer at £920, 395kg Charolais bull at £1260, 359kg Limousin bull at £1150; Brookeborough producer 542kg Charolais bull at £1250, 354kg Charolais heifer at £900, 309kg Charolais heifer at £880, 321kg Simmental bull at £1000; Tempo producer 272kg Charolais heifer at £800, 338kg Charolais bull at £1060, 330kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £910; Derrrygonnelly producer 272kg Charolais heifer at £800, 338kg Charolais bull at £1060, 330kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £910; Kesh producer 452kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 322kg Charolais heifer at £930, 303kg Charolais bull at £1140, 262kg Charolais heifer at £860 and Trillick producer 187kg Charolais bull at £640, 397kg Charolais bull at £1170, 382kg Charolais heifer at £870, 239kg Hereford heifer at £640, 330kg Limousin heifer at £970.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of at £385 for a Charolais and heifers to at £410 for a Simmental.

Derrygonnelly producer Simmental heifer at £410, Charolais bull at £385, Simmental heifer at £330, Charolais bull at £340; Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £305, Charolais heifer at £240, Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £370 and Brookeborough producer Charolais heifer at £220, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £210.

Suckler cows

2013 Limousin cow with June born Charolais heifer at £1980, 2021 Hereford heifer with December born Limousin heifer at £1620, 2021 Simmental heifer with December born Limousin bull at £1760, 2019 Aberdeen Angus cow incalf to Charolais bull at £1420, 2021 Limousin cow incalf to Charolais bull at £1360 and 2020 Charolais cow in calf to Charolais bull at £1320.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 288ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1670.

Light weights sold from 300ppk for a 454kg Charolais at £1360.

Tamlaght producer Charolais 580kg at £1670, Simmental 454kg at £1360; Tempo producer Charolais 590kg at £1640; Florencecourt producer Charolais 560kg at £1580; Garrison producer Charolais 530kg at £1500; Boho producer Charolais 540kg at £1530 andGarrison producer Charolais 500kg at £1390.

Fat cows

Cows sold to at £1630 for a 842kg Charolais.

Fat males to a top of at £1640 for a 876kg Limousin