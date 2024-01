Heavy bullocks selling to £2100 for a 802kg Shorthorn at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy bullocks sold to £2100 for a 802kg Shorthorn and up to 292ppk for a 646kg Charolais at £1890.

Bullocks

Rosslea producer 646kg Charolais at £1890, 608kg Charolais at £1660, 708kg Charolais at £1920, 668kg Charolais at £1800; Roscor producer 394kg Belgian Blue at £1150, 430kg Charolais at £1210, 506kg Charolais at £1430, 436kg Charolais at £1340, 352kg Limousin at £1070; Ballinamallard producer 486kg Limousin at £1570, 488kg Limousin at £1490, 478kg Limousin at £1440; Newtownbutler producer 666kg Charolais at £1960, 644kg Charolais at £1800, 438kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240; Brookeborough producer 744kg Charolais at £2080, 802kg Shorthorn at £2100, 744kg Hereford at £1930, 710kg Aberdeen Angus at £1980, 700kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950; Newtownbutler producer 528kg Charolais at £1600, 526kg Charolais at £1520, 414kg Limousin at £1280, 406kg Hereford at £1180; Coa producer 400kg Belgian Blue at £1170, 360kg Charolais at £1270, 462kg Limousin at £1410, 398kg Charolais at £1230, 446kg Charolais 1340, 424kg Charolais at £1260; Tempo producer 512kg Charolais at £1470, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, 708kg Charolais at £1850, 536kg Charolais at £1540, 650kg Charolais at £1760, 756kg Charolais at £1940, 522kg Charolais at £1520; Aughnacloy producer 404kg Charolais at £1160, 358kg Charolais at £1050, 394kg Simmental at £1110; Dungannon producer 616kg Charolais at £1740, 508kg Charolais at £1500, 506kg Charolais at £1690; Bellanaleck producer 518kg Charolais at £1590, 520kg Limousin at £1490; Trillick producer 610kg Charolais £1790, 568kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540 and Letterbreen producer 510kg Charolais at £1550, 510kg Charolais at £1500, 538kg Charolais at £1580, 614kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 464kg Charolais at £1510.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1600 paid for a 485kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1160 for a 375kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 310kg Charolais bull at £1150, 309kg Charolais bull at £1160, 340kg Charolais steer at £1220; Letterbreen producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1270, 515kg Charolais steer at £1400; Bellanaleck producer 355kg Limousin bull at £1000, 350kg Limousin bull at £1170, 210kg Limousin bull at £700, 285kg Limousin bull at £990; Lisbellaw producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1180, 365kg Limousin steer at £1140, 310kg Charolais steer at £1110; Kesh producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1170, 315kg Charolais heifer at £960, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1000; Derrygonnelly producer 415kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 370kg Charolais steer at £1130, 375kg Charolais heifer at £1160; Dromore producer 385kg Limousin steer at £1170, 380kg Limousin steer at £1270; Derrylin producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £930, 210kg Shorthorn bull at £540, 175kg Limousin bull at £610; Brookebrough producer 305kg Charolais steer at £1100, 355kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Florencecourt producer 320kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 420kg Charolais steer at £1260; Enniskillen producer 275kg Charolais bull at £990, 280kg Charolais bull at £930, 315kg Charolais bull at £1070, 265kg Charolais heifer at £880, 370kg Charolais bull at £1240; Ballinamallard producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1300, 485kg Charolais bull at £1600; Derrylin producer 220kg Charolais bull at £810, 285kg Charolais bull at £970, 305kg Charolais bull at £940, 230kg Charolais heifer at £760, 255kg Charolais heifer at £780; Aughnacloy producer 325kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £920, 310kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £950; Enniskillen producer 365kg Limousin bull at £1290, 355kg Limousin bull at £1190, 360kg Limousin bull at £1170; Castlederg producer 275kg Charolais heifer at £890, 255kg Charolais heifer at £900, 245kg Charolais heifer at £810, 255kg Charolais bull at £840 and Kesh producer 355kg Charolais bull at £1050, 375kg Charolais bull at £1110, 340kg Charolais bull at £1040, 275kg Charolais bull at £870.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold at a top of £2680 paid for a Limousin cow with Hereford Limousin bull calf at foot.

Heifers

Forward heifers sold to a top of at £1890 for a 630kg Charolais and lighter weights to at £1140 for a 334kg Charolais.

Ballinamallard producer 630kg Charolais at £1890, 670kg Charolais at £1900, 574kg Charolais at £1650, 602kg Charolais at £1760; Dromore producer 526kg Charolais at £1520, 496kg Charolais at £1450; Derrylin producer 336kg Charolais at £1140, 374k Charolais at £1100; Tempo producer 706kg Charolais at £1750, 630kg Charolais at £1610; Enniskillen producer 518kg Charolais at £1430, 424kg Charolais at £1310, 612kg Limousin at £1580 and Lisnaskea producer 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1160.

Fat cows

Beef cows sold to a top of at £1880 for a 848kg Simmental.