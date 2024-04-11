Heavy bullocks selling to £2140 for a 708kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy bullocks sold to £2140 for a 708kg Charolais at 302ppk.

Light weights sold to 362ppk for a 474kg Charolais at £1720

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Churchill producer 802kg Shorthorn at £1970, 804kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040, 838kg Shorthorn at £2040, 774kg Shorthorn at £1880; Magheraveely producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 466kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420, 406kg Charolais at £1380; Fivemiletown producer 336kg Belgian Blue at £1060, 342kg Limousin at £1010, 390kg Hereford at £1180; Trillick producer 406kg Limousin at £1180, 494kg Charolais at £1450; Culkey producer 640kg Charolais at £1820, 696kg Charolais at £2100, 708kg Charolais at £2100; Fivemiletown producer 558kg Charolais at £1700, 602kg Limousin at £1700, 564kg Limousin at £1620, 532kg Limousin at £1680; Derrylin producer 748kg Limousin at £2050, 634kg Limousin at £1760, 582kg Limousin at £1740, 678kg Hereford at £1860, 518kg Limousin at £1640; Belleek producer 518kg Limousin at £1640, 478kg Charolais at £1560, 492kg Charolais at £1570; Castlederg producer 506kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260,506kg Shorthorn at £1280, 510kg at £1200; Kesh producer 490kg Limousin at £1550, 592kg Simmental at £1410, 466kg Hereford at £1130, 486kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100, 398kg Simmental at £1190, 450kg Limousin at £1270, 468kg Charolais at £1520, 470kg Charolais at £500; Fivemiletown producer 316kg Limousin at £1060, 308kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1100, 314kg Limousin at £1100; Springfield producer 720kg Charolais at £1900, 660kg Charolais at £1780, 690kg Charolais at £1850, 638kg Charolais at £1850, 616kg Charolais at £1810; Belcoo producer 462kg Charolais at £1620, 572kg Charolais at £1690, 516kg Charolais at £1730, 490kg Charolais at £1540, 474kg Charolais at £1720, 542kg Charolais at £1620; Garrison producer 444kg Charolais at £1450, 494kg Charolais at £1500, 480kg Charolais at £1270, 494kg Charolais at £1500; Florencecourt producer 640kg Limousin at £1900, 568kg Limousin at £1680, 652kg Charolais at £1890, 650kg Charolais at £1880, 588kg Limousin at £1790

Enniskillen producer 656kg Charolais at £1740, 591k Charolais at £1660; Derrygonnelly producer 484kg Charolais at £1600, 588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 524kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450; Boho producer 644kg Hereford at £1750, 588kg Hereford at £1650, 648kg Aberdeen Angus at £1800; Macken producer 692kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 748kg Hereford at £1850; Lisbellaw producer 584kg Charolais at £1470 and Dromintee producer 646kg Charolais at £2000, 572kg Charolais at £1730, 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1820.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1390 paid for a 386kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £620 to £1150 for a 315kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 373kg Limousin heifer at £1110, 429kg Limousin bull at £1210; Kesh producer 370kg Charolais steer at £1280, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 302kg Limousin heifer at £920; Kinawley producer 269kg Charolais steer at £1050, 289kg Charolais heifer at £940, 311kg Limousin steer at £990; Derrygonnelly producer 365kg Limousin steer at £1160, 331kg Limousin steer at £1120, 354kg Limousin steer at £1170, 333kg Limousin steer at £1100; Monea producer 308kg Limousin steer at £970, 311kg Charolais steer at £1110; Enniskillen producer 301kg Charolais steer at £1090, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 282kg Limousin bull at £1140; Ederney producer 343kg Charolais bull at £1290, 321kg Charolais bull at £1130, 284kg Charolais heifer at £910; Drumquin producer 331kg Limousin heifer at £920, 303kg Charolais steer at £960, 343kg Charolais heifer at £960; Brookebrough producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 293kg Charolais steer at £1000, 327kg Charolais steer at £1100, 390kg Charolais steer at £1190; Belleek producer 390kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 344kg Charolais steer at £1090, 286kg Charolais heifer at £940; Garrison producer 295kg Charolais steer at £1080, 332kg Charolais heifer at £910, 301kg Charolais steer at £1040, 402kg Charolais heifer at £970; Omagh producer 402kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 411kg Limousin bull at £1150, 410kg Charolais heifer at £1170; Castlederg producer 231kg Charolais heifer at £690, 341kg Charolais steer at £1280; Belcoo producer 193kg Charolais heifer at £760, 295kg Charolais heifer at £940, 216kg Limousin heifer at £720; Lisnaskea producer 294kg Limousin steer at £1160, 311kg Charolais steer at £980, 346kg Limousin steer at £1240 and Derrygonnelly producer 348kg Hereford steer at £1140, 399kg Hereford steer at £1180, 347kg Limousin steer at £1150, 307kg Limousin steer at £960.

Calves

January born Limousin bull at £455, Belgian Blue heifer at £225, Feb born Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £340, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £205, Hereford heifer at £175, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Charolais heifer at £620, March born Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Aberdeen Angus bull at £200, Aberdeen Angus bull at £220, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Friesian bull at £100, Hereford heifer at £240, Hereford heifer at £200, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £150 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £140.

Suckler cows

2019 Aberdeen Angus cow with April born Limousin heifer at £1740, 2019 Charolais cow near note to Charolais bull at £1560, 2022 Hereford heifer with March born Limousin bull at £1500, 2016 Saler cow due May to Charolais bull at £1480, 2013 Saler cow due May to Charolais bull at £1390 and 2020 Charolais heifer due May to Charolais bull at £1280.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 304ppk paid for a 662kg Charolais at £2010.

Medium weights to 313ppk paid for a 486kg Charolais at £1510.

Light weights sold to 314ppk paid for a 382kg Charolais at £1200.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 710kg at £2050, Charolais 670kg at £1940; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 662kg at £2010, Charolais 604kg at £1820, Charolais 670kg at £1940, Charolais 670kg at £1990, Charolais 600kg at £1750, Charolais 590kg at £1720; Magheraveely producer Charolais 690kg at £1980 and Macken producer Charolais 570kg at £1700, Charolais 540kg at £1660, Charolais 486kg at £1510.

Fat cows