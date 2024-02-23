Heavy bullocks selling to £2170 for a 760kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy bullocks sold to £2170 for a 760kg Limousin at £285ppk and up to 327ppk for a 580kg Charolais at £1960.

Light weights to 335p for a 382kg Limousin at £1250.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Lisbellaw producer 684kg Charolais at £2040, 608kg Limousin at £1810, 702kg Charolais at £1980; Macken producer 488kg Limousin at £1540, 504kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450; Enniskillen producer 392kg Charolais at £1260, 518kg Charolais at £1660; Newtownbutler producer 598kg Limousin at £1650, 668kg Limousin at £1830; Bellanaleck producer 426kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1520, 452kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390; Ballinamallard producer 598kg Limousin at £1880, 522kg Charolais at £1690, 610kg Charolais at £1850, 534kg Charolais at £1690; Aghalane producer 530kg Limousin at £1610, 538kg Charolais at £1600, 576kg Charolais at £1670, 470kg Limousin at £1580; Derrylin producer 638kg Aberdeen Angus at £1760; Trillick producer 548kg Charolais at £1650, 562kg Charolais at £1670; Derrylin producer 480kg Charolais at £1580, 446kg Charolais at £1570, 384kg Charolais at £1390; Kesh producer 538kg Charolais at £1610, 556kg Charolais at £1670, 534kg Charolais at £1680; Roscor producer 578kg Charolais at £1740, 512kg Limousin at £1580, 600kg Charolais at £1790; Newtownbutler producer 682kg Charolais at £1890, 520kg Charolais at £1670 and Ballinamallard producer 736kg Charolais at £2080, 716kg Charolais at £2010, 662kg Charolais at £1880, 568kg Limousin at £1650.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1590 paid for a 478kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1300 for a 348kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 348kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 307kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 329kg Charolais heifer at £970; Ederney producer 337kg Charolais bull at £1060, 234kg Charolais bull at £800, 200kg Charolais bull at £820; Enniskillen producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1220, 411kg Limousin steer at £1150, 414kg Limousin steer at £1150, 478kg Charolais steer at £1590; Belleek producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1210, 309kg Charolais steer at £1200, 326kg Charolais steer at £1250; Garrison producer 277kg Charolais heifer at £860, 301kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 314kg Charolais steer at £1220; Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais steer at £1430, 354kg Charolais steer at £1220, 368kg Charolais steer at £1330, 402kg Charolais steer at £1360, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1230, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1310; Derrylin producer 225kg Limousin bull at £840, 232kg Limousin bull at £870, 316kg Limousin bull at £1050; Dromore producer 341kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 338kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 309kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 333kg Limousin steer at £1260, 409kg Limousin heifer at £1300; Derrylester producer 203kg Limousin bull at £770, 306kg Limousin bull at £990; Kinawley producer 227kg Limousin heifer at £680, 218kg Limousin heifer at £630, 309kg Limousin heifer at £690, 255kg Charolais heifer at £870, 274kg Charolais heifer at £890, 282kg Charolais heifer at £870, 330kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £880; Belleek producer 323kg Limousin bull at £1090, 321kg Limousin bull at £1190, 390kg Charolais bull at £1180; Tempo producer 303kg Charolais heifer at £880, 228kg Charolais heifer at £780, 262kg Charolais heifer at £880; Florencecourt producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1220, 302kg Simmental steer at £950, 414kg Limousin at £1150; Garrison producer 325kg Charolais bull at £1250, 314kg Charolais bull at £1090, 318kg Charolais heifer at £940, 269kg Charolais heifer at £900, 312kg Limousin heifer at £970; Belcoo producer 311kg Charolais steer at £1100, 311kgk Charolais steer at £1200, 350kg Charolais steer at £1230, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1050; Kesh producer 290kg Limousin bull at £1000, 302kg Limousin bull at £990, 310kg Charolais heifer at £920; Trillick producer 326kg Limousin bull at £990, 370kg Charolais bull at £1100, 272kg Limousin heifer at £810 and Derrygonnelly producer 299kg Charolais bull at £1050, 257kg Charolais bull at £870, 246kg Charolais bull at £840, 301kg Charolais heifer at £940.

Calves

December born calves: Aberdeen Angus heifer at £235, January born calves: Hereford heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £190, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £150, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Hereford bull at £250, Aberdeen Angus bull at £170; older calves sold to at £580 for a September born Belgian Blue and a September born Aberdeen Angus bull, with older heifer calves to at £520 for an October born Aberdeen Angus and Friesian bulls to at £460 for a November born.

Suckler cows

2021 Hereford heifer with January born Limousin heifer at foot at £2360, 2021 Limousin heifer with January born Shorthorn heifer at foot at £1800, 2022 Simmental heifer with Simmental bull at foot at £1750, 2021 Aberdeen Angus heifer with Simmental bull 2 months old at £1750, 2021 Aberdeen Angus heifer with Shorthorn bull 9 months old at £1590, 2021 Limousin heifer near note to Limousin bull at £1680 and 2021 Limousin heifer near note to Limousin bull at £1300

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 291ppk paid for a 716kg Charolais at £2080, Medium weights to 312ppk paid for a 494kg Charolais at £1540. Lighter weights sold to 320ppk for a Charolais 350kg at £1120.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 716kg at £2080, Charolais 700kg at £2000, Charolais 670k at £1950; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 570kg at £1670, Charolais 494kg at £1540; Belleek producer Charolais 528kg at £1600; Kesh producer Charolais 530kg at £1590; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 510kg at £1500; Monea producer Charolais 490kg at £1480 and Derrylin producer Charolais 490kg at £1470, Limousin 480kg at £1450.

Fat cows