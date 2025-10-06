Heavy heifers selling to a top price of £3000 at Markethill Mart

Despite adverse early morning weather conditions an entry of 680 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 4th October maintained a very strong trade in all rings with the quality of store heifers on offer perhaps the best seen for several weeks.

Heifers

The 250 heifers including mostly forward and feeding type heifers.

Heavy heifers sold to a top of £463 for 648k at £3000 for a Killinchy farmer followed by £441 for 612k at £2700 from a Richhill farmer.

A Killinchy farmer received £435 for 642k at £2790.

All good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £370 to £420 per 100 kilos with several heifers crossing £3000 to a top of £3200 for 750k, £3190 for 790k and £3060 for 770k.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold from £380 to £465 for 564k at £2620 for a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £455 for 506k at £2300 and £449 for 534k at £2400.

This Richhill farmer sold 17 Charolais heifers at an average weight of 574k at £2470 per head £431 per 100 kilos.

A Crossgar farmer sold five heavy heifers 730k to average £3000 £410 per 100 kilos.

A Killinchy farmer sold four heavy heifers to average 675k at £2922 £433 per 100 kilos.

Grazing type heifers sold to £496 for 444k at £2200 for a Keady farmer followed by £466 for 498k at £2320 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £458 for 408k at £1870.

All top quality grazing type heifers sold steadily from £380 to £450 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Killiinchy farmer 648k £3000 £463.00; Richhill farmer 612k £2700 £441.00; Killinchy farmer 642k £2790 £435.00; Killinchy farmer 694k £2980 £429.00; Crossgar farmer 752k £3200 £426.00; Armagh farmer 640k £2700 £422.00; Crossgar farmer740k £3040 £411.00; Killinchy farmer 716k £2920 £408.00; Downpatrick farmer 610k £2480 £407.00; Richhill farmer 614k £2480 £404.00 and Killyleagh Co Down 792k £3190 £403.

Forward heifers

Richhill farmer 564k £2620 £465.00; Richhill farmer 506k £2300 £455.00; Richhill farmer 534k £2400 £449.00; Richhill farmer 526k £2360 £449.00; Poyntzpass farmer 598k £2660 £445.00; Richhill farmer 576k £2550 £443.00; Rathfriland farmer 512k £2250 £440.00; Richhill farmer 594k £2610 £439.00 and Richhill farmer 556k £2440 £439.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 444k £2200 £496.00; Cullyhanna farmer 498k £2320 £466.00; Benburb farmer 394k £1830 £465.00; Cullyhanna farmer 408k £1870 £458.00; Portadown farmer 416k £1900 £457.00; Newry farmer 446k £2030 £455.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1970 £450.00; Loughgall farmer 462k £2070 £448.00; Newry farmer 430k £1920 £447.00 and Loughgall farmer 458k £2030 £443.

Bullocks

The 180 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks from £370 to £427 for 604k at £2580 for a Magheralin farmer followed by £426 for 642k at £2780 for a Crossgar producer.

Top price of £3120 for 740k £418 for a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £409 for 714k at £2920.

A Magheralin farmer sold 11 Charolais bullocks to average 590k at an average price of £2515 £426 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £370 to £459 for 516k at £2370 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £455 for 536k at £2440.

Grazing type bullocks sold to £467 for 480k at £2240 for a Belleek farmer followed by £461 for 460k at £2120 for a Tynan producer.

All top quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £390 to £450 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Magheralin farmer 604k £2580 £427.00; Crossgar farmer 652k £2780 £426.00; Magheralin farmer 620k £2600 £419.00; Portadown farmer 746k £3120 £418.00; Portadown farmer 714k £2920 £409.00; Jerrettspass farmer 602k £2460 £409.00; Magheralin farmer 620k £2490 £402.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 628k £2520 £401.00 and Tandragee farmer 604k £2400 £397.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 516k £2370 £459.00; Armagh farmer 536k £2440 £455.00; Rathfriland farmer 506k £2290 £453.00; Magheralin farmer 580k £2610 £450.00; Newry farmer 506k £2260 £447.00; Magheralin farmer 552k £2430 £440.00; Magheralin farmer 586k £2570 £439.00; Magheralin farmer 562k £2460 £438.00; Jerrettspass farmer 538k £2330 £433.00 and Magheralin farmer 574k £2470 £430.

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 480k £2240 £467.00; Tynan farmer 460k £2120 £461.00; Castlewellan farmer 474k £2160 £456.00; Belleek farmer 480k £2180 £454.00; Middletown farmer 450k £2040 £453.00; Middletown farmer 394k £1770 £449.00; Newry farmer 490k £2190 £447.00; Tynan farmer 476k £2120 £445.00; Tandragee farmer 414k £1840 £445.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 464k £2040 £440.

Weanlings

The 230 weanlings maintained a very strong trade with light males selling to £586 for 244k at £1430 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £578 for 258k at £1490 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

All top quality light males from £470 to £570 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight males to £572 for 334k at £1910 for a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £566 for 318k at £1800.

Main demand for all good quality lots from £460 to £560 per 100 kilos.

Strong males sold to £529 for 408k at £2160 for a Rostrevor farmer followed by £510 for 462k at £2360 for a Nutt's Corner producer.

All good quality lots from £380 to £493 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £594 for 308k at £1830 from a Keady farmer followed by £594 for 352k at £2090 for a Rostrevor farmer.

All good quality light heifers from £470 to £571 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers to £516 for 430k at £2220 for a Rostrevor farmer followed by £505 for 420k at £2120 for a Keady producer.

Main demand from £410 to £470 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 244k £1430 £586.00; Cullyhanna farmer 258k £1490 £578.00; Forkhill farmer 288k £1660 £576.00; Armagh farmer 230k £1320 £574.00; Loughgall farmer 294k £1680 £571.00; Dungannon farmer 250k £1380 £552.00; Armagh farmer 266k £1430 £538.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 276k £1470 £533.

Middleweight male weanlings

Portadown farmer 334k £1910 £572.00; Portadown farmer 318k £1800 £566.00; Portadown farmer 306k £1720 £562.00; Cullyhanna farmer 338k £1890 £559.00; Cullyhanna farmer 344k £1910 £555.00; Portadown farmer 340k £1880 £553.00; Armagh farmer 302k £1650 £546.00 and Portadown farmer 342k £1850 £541.

Strong male weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 408k £2160 £529.00; Nutt's Corner farmer 462k £2360 £511.00; Loughgall farmer 418k 32060 3493.00; Nutt's Corner 414k £2000 £483.00; Belleek farmer 452k £2110 £467.00; Loughgall farmer 438k £2040 £466.00; Loughgall farmer 448k £2050 £458.00; Kilkeel farmer 470k £2140 £455.00 and Loughgall farmer 410k £1780 £434.

Lightweight heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 308k £1830 £594.00; Rostrevor farmer 352k £2090 £594.00; Cullyhanna farmer 266k £1520 £571.00; Cullyhanna farmer 282k £1550 £550.00; Cullyhanna farmer 216k £1180 £546.00; Dungannon farmer 282k £1540 £546.00; Armagh farmer 230k £1250 £544.00; Cullyhanna farmer 340k £1820 £535.00; Armagh farmer 302k £1570 £520.00; Cullyhanna farmer 300k £1630 £543.00 and Armagh farmer 300k £1580 £527.

Strong heifer weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 430k £2220 £516.00; Keady farmer 420k £2120 £505.00; Castlewellan farmer 406k £1920 £473.00; Belleek farmer 428k £2000 £467.00; Keady farmer 434k £1890 £436.00; Jerrettspass farmer 460k £1980 £430.00; Loughgall farmer 430k £1840 £428.00; Jerrettspass farmer 550k £2300 £418.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 502k £2070 £412.

Load averages

A Cullyhanna farmer sold 10 mostly Charolais weanling heifers to average 312k at £1652 £530 per 100 kilos.

A Portadown farmer sold eight males to average 380k at £1823 £553 per 100 kilos.

Record prices were returned at the annual show and sale of Limousin suckled calves at Markethill on Thursday 2nd October.

Trade for all calves was exceptionally strong.

Male weanlings

Good quality light males sold to £720 for 200k at £1440 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £660 for 300k at £1980 from an Armagh producer.

A Portadown farmer received £658 for 150k at £1000.

Main demand for good quality light males from £540 to £640 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight male weanlings sold to £665 for 304k at £2020 from a Silverbridge followed by £642 for 338k at £2170 from a Mayobridge producer.

A Portadown farmer received £638 for 370k at £2360.

All good quality lots sold steadily from £500 to £616 per 100 kilos.

Several pens of stronger males sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £631 for 412k at £2600 from a Portadown farmer.

Top price of £3200 for 554k at £578 from a Belleek farmer.

A Mayobridge farmer received £564 for 436k at £2460 and a Ballyward farmer received £537 for 410k at £2200.

All good quality stronger males sold from £450 to £533 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings

Lurgan farmer 200k £1440 £720.00; Armagh farmer 300k £1980 £660.00; Portadown farmer 152k £1000 £658.00; Glenanne farmer 218k £1400 £642.00; Belleeks farmr 200k £1280 £640.00; Middletown farmer 248k £1580 £637.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 294k £1840 £626.

Middleweight male weanlings

Silverbridge farmer 304k £2020 £665.00; Mayobridge farmer 338k £2170 £642.00; Portadown farmer 370k £2360 £638.00; Silverbridge farmer 370k £2340 £632.00; Glenanne farmer 318k £1960 £616.00; Silverbridge farmer 362k £2220 £613.00; Tassagh farmer 352k £2110 £599.00; Ballyward farmer 384k £2300 £599.00 and Lurgan farmer 320k £1880 £588.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 412k £2600 £631.00; Belleeks farmer 554k £3200 £578.00; Mayorbridge farmer 436k £2460 £564.00; Ballyward farmer 410k £2200 £537.00; Ballyward farmer 424k £2260 £533.00; Ballyward farmer 504k £2680 £531.00; Ballynahinch farmer 422k £2220 £526.00; Portadown farmer 424k £2080 £491.00; Ballyward farmer 478k £2340 £490.00; Whitecross farmer 440k £2140 £486.00; Ballynahinch farmer 452k £2120 £469.00 and Loughgall farmer 422k £1960 £464.

Heifer weanlings

Light heifers sold to £773 for 238k at £1840 for a Dungannon farmer followed by £732 for 298k at £2180 for a Silverbridge producer.

All top quality light heifer weanlings sold from £550 to £687 per 100 kilos. Middleweight heifers sold to £809 for 304k at £2460 for a Ballyward farmer followed by £700 for 360k at £2520 from a Silverbridge farmer.

Main demand from £550 to £683 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold to £756 for 450k at £3400 for a Castlewellan producer followed by £683 for 410k at £2800 from a Banbridge farmer.

Several more strong heifers sold from £450 to £479 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings

Dungannon farmer 238k £1840 £773.00; Silverbridge farmer 298k £2180 £732.00; Jerrettspass farmer 236k £1700 £720.00; Banbridge farmer 294k £2020 £687.00; Portadown farmer 244k £1610 £660.00; Middletown farmer 234k £1500 £641.00 and Middletown farmer 236k £1450 £614.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Ballyward farmer 304k £2460 £809.00; Silverbridge farmer 360k £2520 £700.00; Banbridge farmer 398k £2720 £683.00; Tassagh farmer 314k £2020 £643.00; Dungannon farmer 346k £2220 £642.00; Banbridge farmer 332k £2000 £602.00; Mayobridge farmer 322k £1930 £599.00; Dungannon farmer 312k £1860 £596.00 and Dungannon farmer 350k £2030 £580.

Strong heifer weanlings

Castlewellan farmer 450k £3400 £756.00; Banbridge farmer 410k £2800 £683.00; Ballynahinch farmer 438k £2100 £479.00; Ballyward farmer 446k £2130 £478.00; Ballyward farmer 450k £2140 £476.00; Tassagh farmer 414k £1910 £461.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 406k £1850 £456.

The show champion a male from S Matchett, Portadown weighed 412k and sold at £2600. This animal was first place in the males.

The reserve champion a heifer from J Kelly, Castlewellan weighed 450k and sold at £3400.

Second place female from B McConville, Ballyward weighed 304k and sold at £2460.

Second place male from T Ronney, Mayobridge weighed 436k and sold at £2460.

The best pen of three or more first place B McConville, Ballyward.