An entry of 1370 sheep at Markethill on Monday 8th January sold in a firmer demand, both for hoggets and cull ewes.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold steadily from 490-529p/k for 22.5k at £119 from a Richhill producer, followed by 514p for 21.7k at £111.50 for a Lurgan farmer.

Heavy hoggets sold up to £133 each with several pens from £122 to £129 and to a top rate of 504p/k for 24k at £121 from an Aghalee farmer, followed by 500p/k for 25.3k at £126.50 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Main trade for heavy hoggets from 470-492p/k.

Livestock Markets

Stores sold from 480-528p/k for 19.9k at £105 from an Aghalee farmer, followed by 526p/k for 19k at £100 from a Forkhill farmer.

200 cull ewes sold to a top of £185.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £120 to £182.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £100 each.

Heavy hoggets

Aghalee producer 24k £121 504p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.3k £126.50 500p/k: Donaghcloney producer 24k £119 496p/k: Dungannon producer 24.9k £122.50 492p/k: Tandragee producer 24.8k £121.50 490p/k: Markethill producer 24.5k £120 490p/k: Kilkeel producer 24.5k £120 490p/k: Dungannon producer 24.8k £121 488p/k and Dungannon producer 24.5k £118.50 484p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Richhill producer 22.5k £119 529p/k: Lurgan producer 21.7k £111.50 514p/k: Portadown producer 22.7k £116.50 513p/k: Markethill producer 20.4k £103.50 507p/k: Armagh producer 21k £106.50 507p/k: Kilkeel producer 22.3k £113 507p/k: Tandragee producer 22.7k £115 507p/k: Loughgall producer 21.2k £107 505p/k: Middletown producer 22.2k £112 505p/k and Lurgan producer 22.5k £113 502p/k.

Store lambs