Heavy lambs selling from £154 to £163 each at Markethill Mart
Cull ewe trade remained very firm and in the breeding sheep ring prices remained steady.
The 400 spring lambs sold in a slightly easier demand with good quality light lambs from 660-728p/k for 18.4k at £134 for a Tassagh farmer, followed by 710p/k for 20k at £142 from a Markethill producer.
Heavy lambs sold from £154 – £163 each with good quality pens from 627-652p/k for 24k at £156.50 from a Crossmaglen farmer, followed by 646p/k for 24k at £155 from an Armagh producer.
A small number of hoggets sold in a noticeably quieter trade with the top price of 600p/k for 22k at £132 from an Armagh farmer.
Main demand from 490-519p/k for 26k at £135 from an Armagh producer.
The 300 cull ewes sold in a very firm trade to a top of £280, followed by £264, £258 and £254.
All well fleshed ewes sold from £180-£246, plainer ewes from £100-£160 each.
In the breeding ring doubles sold to a top of £350 and £280.
Singles sold up to £325 paid three times. Main demand for singles from £250 to £310 each.
Final sale of breeding ewes for this season is next Monday 26th May 2025.
Light spring lambs
Tassagh producer 18.4k £134 728p/k: Markethill producer 20k £142 710p/k: Armagh producer 21k £145 691p/k: Armagh producer 19.4k £133.50 688p/k: Portadown producer 23.2k £159 685p/k: Tynan producer 22k £150 682p/k: Portadown producer 19k £129.50 682p/k and Belleeks producer 23.3k £158 678p/k.
Heavy spring lambs
Crossmaglen producer 24k £156.50 652p/k: Armagh producer 24k £155 646p/k: Middletown producer 24k £154 642p/k: Bessbrook producer 25.5k £163 639p/k: Armagh producer 25.8k £163 632p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.6k £160 625p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25k £155 620p/k and Tandragee producer 25k £155 620p/k.
Hoggets
Armagh producer 22k £132 600p/k: 26k £135 519p/k: Downpatrick producer 25.9k £133.50 516p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 21.8k £112 514p/k and Dungannon producer 24k £122 508p/k.