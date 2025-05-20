Heavy lambs selling from £154 to £163 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1000 sheep in Markethill on Monday 19th May returned an easier trade for spring lambs.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cull ewe trade remained very firm and in the breeding sheep ring prices remained steady.

The 400 spring lambs sold in a slightly easier demand with good quality light lambs from 660-728p/k for 18.4k at £134 for a Tassagh farmer, followed by 710p/k for 20k at £142 from a Markethill producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy lambs sold from £154 – £163 each with good quality pens from 627-652p/k for 24k at £156.50 from a Crossmaglen farmer, followed by 646p/k for 24k at £155 from an Armagh producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

A small number of hoggets sold in a noticeably quieter trade with the top price of 600p/k for 22k at £132 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand from 490-519p/k for 26k at £135 from an Armagh producer.

The 300 cull ewes sold in a very firm trade to a top of £280, followed by £264, £258 and £254.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All well fleshed ewes sold from £180-£246, plainer ewes from £100-£160 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to a top of £350 and £280.

Singles sold up to £325 paid three times. Main demand for singles from £250 to £310 each.

Final sale of breeding ewes for this season is next Monday 26th May 2025.

Light spring lambs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tassagh producer 18.4k £134 728p/k: Markethill producer 20k £142 710p/k: Armagh producer 21k £145 691p/k: Armagh producer 19.4k £133.50 688p/k: Portadown producer 23.2k £159 685p/k: Tynan producer 22k £150 682p/k: Portadown producer 19k £129.50 682p/k and Belleeks producer 23.3k £158 678p/k.

Heavy spring lambs

Crossmaglen producer 24k £156.50 652p/k: Armagh producer 24k £155 646p/k: Middletown producer 24k £154 642p/k: Bessbrook producer 25.5k £163 639p/k: Armagh producer 25.8k £163 632p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.6k £160 625p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25k £155 620p/k and Tandragee producer 25k £155 620p/k.

Hoggets

Armagh producer 22k £132 600p/k: 26k £135 519p/k: Downpatrick producer 25.9k £133.50 516p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 21.8k £112 514p/k and Dungannon producer 24k £122 508p/k.