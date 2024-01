Heavy lambs selling steadily from 470-502p/k for 25.5k at £128 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1020 sheep at Markethill on Monday 15th January sold in a steady demand.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heavy lambs sold steadily from 470-502p/k for 25.5k at £128 from a Caledon producer, followed by 500p/k for 24.4k at £122 from a Magheralin producer. The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged £124.50 per head.

Good quality midweights sold from 475-502p/k for 21.2k at £106.50 from a Richhill producer and for 23.1k at £116 from a Tandragee farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good quality stores sold from 470-539p/k for 18k at £97 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Livestock Markets

The same owner received 525p/k for 18.4k at £96.50.

The 130 cull ewes sold to £158 each, main demand from £90 to £150 per head.

Breeding sheep sales recommence next Monday night 22nd January at 7.30pm.

Heavy hoggets

Caledon producer 25.5k £128 502p/k: Magheralin producer 24.4k £122 500p/k: Poyntzpass producer 24.1k £120 498p/k: Ballinderry producer 24k £119 496p/k: Belleeks producer 24.3k £119.50 492p/k: Jerrettspass producer 25.2k £123.50 490p/k and Tandragee producer 24.9k £122 490p/k: 25.3k £123 486p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richhill producer 21.2k £106.50 502p/k: Tandragee producer 23.1k £116 502p/k: Whitecross producer 23.2k £116.50 502p/k: Ballinderry producer 22.4k £112 500p/k: Markethill producer 22.2k £111 500p/k: Cullyhanna producer 23.5k £117 498p/k: Portadown producer 23.4k £116.50 498p/k: Dungannon producer 21.5k £107 498p/k and Belleeks producer 23.8k £118 496p/k.

Stores