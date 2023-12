Heavy lambs selling to £128 each with several pens from £120 to £127 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1620 sheep at Markethill sold in a very firm demand with good quality heavy lambs and midweight lambs returning a firmer price on the week.

Heavy lambs sold to £128 each with several pens from £120 to £127. Top rate 492p/k was paid for 26k at £128 from a Portadown producer, followed by 486p/k for 24.6k at £119.50 from a Dromore producer. Main demand for good quality heavies from 460-480p/k.

Midweight lambs sold to 519p/k for 21.4k at £111 from a Poyntzpass producer, followed by 511p/k for 23k at £117.50 from a Newtownhamilton producer. All good quality midweights lambs sold from 480-509p/k.

Stores sold to 560p/k for 17.5k at £98 from a Lisburn farmer, followed by 522p/k for 18k at £94 from a Loughgall producer. A Dungannon farmer received 511p/k for 19k at £97. All good quality stores sold from 460-485p/k.

270 ewes sold to a top of £104. Main demand from £80 to £100 each.

Heavy lambs

Portadown producer 26k £128 492p/k: Dromore producer 24.6k £119.50 486p/k: Richhill producer 24.5k £118 482p/k: Cullyhanna producer 25.5k £122 479p/k: Keady producer 25.5k £122 479p/k: Portadown producer 25.4k £121 476p/k: Warrenpoint producer 24.8k £118 476p/k: Tynan producer 24k £114 475p/k and Moneymore producer 25.4k £120 472p/k.

Midweight lambs

Poyntzpass producer 21.4k £111 519p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 23k £117.50 511p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22.4k £114 509p/k: Poyntzpass producer 23.2k £118 509p/k: Lurgan producer 20k £101 505p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 21k £106 505p/k: Waringstown producer 20k £100.50 503p/k and Warrenpoint producer 20.5k £101.50 495p/k: 23.5k £116 494p/k.

Store lambs

