Heavy lambs selling to £135 per head at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £135 per head with over 20 pens selling in excess of £130 each.

The entire entry of 340 heavy lambs averaged 25.5k at £130 510p per kilo.

Top quality heavy lambs sold from 520p to 540p per kilo for 25k at £135 for a Glenanne farmer followed by 535p for 24 lambs 24.2k at £129.50 each from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 540p to 567p per kilo for 21k at £119 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 564p for 22k at £124 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality store lambs sold steady from 530p to 589p per kilo for 18k at £106 each followed by 588p for 16k at £94 each.

Top price for stores £110 for 19.7k.

A small entry of 100 cull ewes sold to a top of £166 paid twice.

Main demand from £100 to £149 each.

Plainer quality ewes from £70 to £95 each.

Heavy lambs

Glenanne farmer : 25k £135 540p : Ballynahinch seller : 24.2k £129.50 535p : Portadown producer : 24k £128 533p : Keady farmer : 24k £128 533p : Whitecross farmer : 24k £128 533p : Cullyhanna producer : 24.5k £130 531p : Tynan seller : 25k £132 528p and Tassagh farmer : 24.8k £130 524p .

Middleweight lambs

Portadown producer : 21k £119 567p : Armagh farmer : 22k £124 564p : Carnagh farmer : 21.5k £121 563p : Richhill seller : 21,9k £123 562p : Tandragee seller : 21.5k £120 558p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.1k £123 557p : Armagh seller : 20k £110 550p and Lisburn producer : 20k £110 550p.

Stores