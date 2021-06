Heavy lambs selling to £140 at Massereene Mart

Lightweight lambs selling up to 566p for 22.5kg at £127.50.

Heavy lots selling up to £140.

Cast ewes to £136 for a pen of Rouge.

Lamb prices: Antrim producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £127.50 = 566p. Moira producer 2 lambs 23kg at £130 = 565p. Lisburn producer 8 lambs 24.5kg at £137 = 559p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 20kg at £110 = 550p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 25kg at £138 = 552p. Crumlin producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £123.50 = 549p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £118 = 549p. Comber producer 11 lambs 20.5kg at £112.50 = 548p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 21kg at £115 = 547p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 22kg at £119 = 541p. Antrim producer 70 lambs 23kg at £125 = 543p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £117 = 544p. Carrickfergus producer 9 lambs 24kg at £130 = 542p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 22.5kg at £119. = 541p. Lisburn producer 9 lambs 22kg at £119. = 541p. Ballymena producer 40 lambs 21.5kg at £116 = 539. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 21kg at £113 = 538p. Larne producer 7 lambs 20.5kg at £110 = 536p. Templepatrick producer 26 lambs 20.5kg at £110 = 536p.

Heavy lambs: Templepatrick producer single lamb 28kg at £140. Portglenone producer 11 lambs 25kg at £138. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 25kg at £137. Cookstown producer 9 lambs 25kg at £136. Magherafelt producer 11 lambs 26kg at £135. Dunloy producer 21 lambs 26kg at £134. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 32kg at £132. Larne producer 30 lambs 24.5kg at £130. Ballinderry producer 29 lambs 25kg at £130.