An entry of 1120 sheep in Markethill on Monday 27th November included 830 lambs which sold in a slightly easier trade, although good quality pens maintained their recent prices.

Good quality midweight lambs sold steadily from 460-491p/k paid for 22k at £108 from a Lisburn farmer, followed by 21.6k at £106 from a Kilcoo producer. A Whitecross farmer received £112 for 22.9k (489).

Heavy lambs sold up to £124 per head with several pens from £116 to £121.

Top rate of 480p/k for 24.9k at £119.50 from a Belleeks farmer, followed by 24k at £115 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Livestock Markets

Good quality store lambs sold from 450-495p for 19k at £94, followed by 483p for 15.1k at £73 from an Aughnacloy farmer.

280 cull ewes sold in a slightly easier trade. Fleshed ewes from £80 to £116.

Heavy lambs

Belleeks producer 24.9k £119.50 480p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24k £115 479p/k: Tandragee producer 24k £114 475p/k: Keady producer 24k £114 475p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.4k £120.50 474p/k: Whitecross producer 24.8k £116 468p/k and Rostrevor producer 24.5k £113 461p/k.

Midweight lambs

Lisburn producer 22k £108 491p/k: Kilcoo producer 21.6k £106 491p/k: Whitecross producer 22.9k £112 489p/k: Moy producer 22k £106 482p/k: Lurgan producer 23.4k £112 479p/k: Keady producer 23k £110 478p/k: Killylea producer 20.2k £96.50 478p/k: Loughgall producer 22.4k £107 478p/k: Banbridge producer 21.8k £104 477p/k and Keady producer 20k £95 475p/k.

Store lambs