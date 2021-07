Heavy lots selling from £100 to £111 per head at Massereene Mart

Heavy lots £100 to £111 per head.

Cast ewes continued to sell at premium rates, with a top price of £157.

Lamb prices: Magherafelt producer 21 lambs 22kg at £96.50. = 440p. Carrickfergus producer 13 lambs 22kg at £96.50. = 438p. Carrickfergus producer 44 lambs 22.5kg at £98 = 436p. Islandmagee producer 13 lambs 23kg at £100 = 434p. Antrim producer 16 lambs 23kg at £100 = 434p. Ballynure producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £97.50 = 433p. Carntall producer 5 lambs 24kg at £104 = 433p. Ballinderry producer 14 lambs 22kg at £95 = 432p. Lisburn producer 3 lambs 22kg at £95 = 432p. Antrim producer 15 lambs 23kg at £99 = 430p. Antrim producer 12 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Ballycarry producer 31 lambs 22kg at £94 = 427p. Ballygally producer 17 lambs 23kg at £100 = 426p. Islandmagee producer 10 lambs 24.5kg at £104 = 424p.

Heavy lambs: Mallusk producer single lamb 36kg at £111. Dungannon producer 9 lambs 26kg at £108. Portglenone producer 16 lambs 26kg at £106. Mallusk producer 20 lambs 26.5kg at £105. Newtownards producer 22 lambs 25kg at £104. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 34kg at £105. Muckamore producer 5 lambs 25.5kg at £103. Ballyearl producer 13 lambs 25kg at £103. Ballycarry producer 22 lambs 25kg at £103. Lisburn producer 12 lambs 25.5kg at £103. Tobermore producer 19 lambs 25.5kg at £102. Killinchy producer 51 lambs 24kg at £102. Ballymena producer 23 lambs 24.5kg at £102. Larne producer 24 lambs 25kg at £102.50. Ballymena producer 34 lambs 24kg at £102. Ballynure producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £101. Larne producer 9 lambs 25.5kg at £101. Antrim producer 15 lambs 25kg at £101. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 24kg at £101. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £101. Carrickfergus producer 14 lambs 24.5kg at £101. Ballynure producer 33 lambs 24.5kg at £101.