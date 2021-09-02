Heavy lots selling to £1470 at Enniskillen

Medium weights from 230p to 302p for a Charolais 400kg at £1210.

Heavy lots selling from 20 to 287p for a Charolais 512kg at £1470.

Bullocks

Derrylin producer Charolais 400kg at £1210, Charolais 416kg at £1180, Charolais 422kg at £1190, Dungannon producer Charolais 432kg at £1290, Charolais 398kg at £1160, Limousin 414kg at £1200, Simmental 406kg at £1160, Clogher producer Charolais 400kg at £1180, Omagh producer Charolais 428kg at £1250, Enniskillen producer Charolais 408kg at £1180, Charolais 442kg at £1250, Augher Charolais 512kg at £1470 and Rosslea producer Charolais 386kg at £1080.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £1200 for a Charolais 407kg.

Heifers sold from £650 to £1040 for a Charolais 405kg.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1150, 439kg Charolais steer at £1140, 299kg Charolais steer at £860, 284kg Limousin steer at £900, 241kg Charolais steer at £750, Irvinestown producer 341kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £790, 408kg Charolais steer at £1190, 330kg Charolais steer at £970, Kesh producer 346kg Charolais heifer at £920, 359kg Charolais heifer at £880, 384kg Charolais heifer at £920, Fivemiletown producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £920, 335kg Charolais heifer at £960, 331kg Charolais heifer at £940, 334kg Charolais heifer at £950, Kinawley producer 260kg Charolais bull at £800, 403kg Charolais bull at £1180, 327kg Charolais steer at £930, 320kg Charolais heifer at £800, Derrylin producer 266kg Limousin heifer at £810, 328kg Limousin bull at £840, 288kg Charolais bull at £860, 407kg Charolais steer at £1200, 348kg Charolais heifer at £920, Ederney producer 242kg Charolais heifer at £640, 262kg Charolais heifer at £650, 317kg Charolais steer at £870, Lisnaskea producer 335kg Limousin steer at £890, 308kg Limousin steer at £850, 350kg Limousin steer at £900, Trillick producer 220kg Charolais bull at £730, 280kg Limousin heifer at £720, Drumquin producer 416kg Charolais bull at £1070, 510kg Charolais bull at £1190, 517kg Charolais bull at £1170, Florencecourt producer 260kg Charolais heifer at £720, 232kg Simmental heifer at £610, 314kg Charolais steer at £910, 290kg Limousin heifer at £740 and Lisbellaw producer 334kg Charolais heifer at £860, 374kg Charolais steer at £1080, 294kg Charolais heifer at £830, 291kg Limousin bull at £790.

Calves

Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £450, Rosslea producer Hereford bull at £370, Belgian Blue bull at £350, Enniskillen producer Simmental bull at £365, Belgian Blue bull at £350, Friesian bull at £120, Kesh producer Belgian Blue bull at £350, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Augher producer Charolais heifer at £310, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £305, Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300 and Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £105.

Suckler cows

Florencecourt producer Limousin cow with bull at £1670, Boho producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1510, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1450, Clogher producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1350, springing Limousin cow at £1350, Garrison producer springing Limousin at £1500, Maguiresbridge producer springing Charolais cow at £1450 and Clogher producer springing Limousin cow at £1350.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 237pk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1370 and a top of at £1410.

Lighter weights from 205-242pk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £1040.

Maghaveely producer Charolais 600kg at £1410, Charolais 605kg at £1400, Ederney producer Charolais 580kg at £1370, Letterbreen producer Charolais 580kg at £1350, Blaney producer Charolais 600kg at £1360, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 590kg at £1300 and Tempo producer Charolais 540kg at £1250, Charolais 560kg at £1200.

Fat cows