Heavy lots selling to up to £1490 at Enniskillen Mart

Medium weights from 210p to 267p for a Charolais 412kg at £1100.

Heavy lots 200p to 227p for a Aberdeen Angus 602kg at £1410 and selling up to £1490 per head.

Bullocks

Derrylin producer Charolais 360kg at £990, Limousin 566kg at £1280, Limousin 614kg at £1370, Kinawley producer Charolais 412kg at £1100, Enniskillen producer Charolais 420kg at £1040. Thompsons Bridge producer Charolais 422kg at £1020, Charolais 448kg at £1050, Trillick producer Charolais 396kg at £930, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 496kg at £1150, Limousin 590kg at £1320, Tamlaght producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg at £1410, Culkey producer Charolais 658kg at £1480, Bellcoo producer Charolais 500kg at £1120 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 506kg at £1130.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £980 for a Aberdeen Angus 354kg.

Heifers sold from £600 to £870 for a Charolais 317kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £870, 368kg Charolais heifer at £870, 310kg Limousin heifer at £800, 323kg Charolais heifer at £850, 317kg Charolais heifer at £870, Derrylin producer 373kg Charolais heifer at £900, 333kg Charolais heifer at £870, 338kg Charolais heifer at £910, 393kg Charolais heifer at £960, Lisnaskea producer 351kg Limousin steer at £890, 387kg Simmental steer at £910, 353kg Limousin heifer at £800, Kinawley producer 398kg Limousin steer at £970, 426kg Charolais steer at £1000, 319kg Charolais steer at £920, 451kg Charolais steer at £1090, Kesh producer 362kg Charolais steer at £960, 401kg Charolais heifer at £980, 330kg Charolais heifer at £690, 375kg Limousin heifer at £900, 310kg Charolais heifer at £810, 346kg Charolais steer at £960, 361kg Charolais steer at £940, 350kg Charolais steer at £990, 314kg Charolais steer at £880, 325kg Limousin heifer at £760, 315kg Limousin heifer at £700, 360kg Limousin heifer at £790, 326kg Limousin heifer at £730, Lisbellaw producer 312kg Limousin bull at £790, 327kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £720, 278kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £830, Florencecourt producer 316kg Charolais steer at £850, 311kg Charolais heifer at £770, 384kg Charolais steer at £1070, Garrison producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £830, 435kg Limousin heifer at £980, 310kg Charolais heifer at £810 and Enniskillen producer 262kg Charolais steer at £890, 292kg Charolais steer at £880, 401kg Charolais steer at £1040.

Calves

Rosslea producer Limousin bull (six weeks) at £540, Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £450, Charolais bull at £320, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £425, Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Tempo producer Hereford heifer at £330, Hereford bull at £305, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £320 and Fivemiletown producer Limousin bull at £325.

Suckler cows

Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1990, Limousin cow with heifer at £1840, Limousin cow with bull at £1700, Maguiresbridge producer Simmental cow with bull at £1910, Simmental cow with heifer at £1800, Florencecourt producer Limousin cow with bull at £1660, Limousin cow with bull at £1620, Simmental cow with heifer at £1560, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1510, Derrylester producer Hereford cow with bull at £1500 and Kesh producer Charolais cow with bull at £1480.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 220ppk paid for a 614kg Charolais at £1350.

Lighter weights from 200-235ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £940.

Derrylin producer Charolais 614kg at £1350, Charolais 590kg at £1300, Blaney producer Charolais 564kg at £1240, Charolais 560kg at £1200 and Garrison producer Charolais 580kg at £1230, Charolais 480kg at £1000.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 195ppk for a 570kg Charolais at £1130 and to a top of at £1380.

Fat bulls to 152 for a 1080kg Charolais at £1640.

Friesian cows 78-130ppk paid for a 500kg Friesian at £1040.