Heavy lots selling to up to £1520 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Medium weights selling from 220 to 255p for a Limousin 442kg at £1130.

Heavy lots selling from 200 to 237p for a Limousin 522kg at £1240 and selling up to at £1520 per head.

Bullocks

Trillick producer Charolais 352kg at £980, Rosslea producer Limousin 442kg at £1130, Aberdeen Angus 462kg at £1120, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus 382kg at £950, Aberdeen Angus 434kg at £1020, Aberdeen Angus 440kg at £1070, Limousin 588kg at £1360, Aberdeen Angus 564kg at £1280, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 440kg at £1090, Charolais 452kg at £1120, Limousin 468kg at £1100, Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus 462kg at £1120 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 522kg at £1220.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1050 for a Charolais 364kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1020 for a Belgian Blue 347kg.

Ruling prices

Irvinestown producer 347kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1020, 305kg Limousin bull at £830, Tempo producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £830, 344kg Charolais heifer at £880, 320kg Charolais heifer at £860, Omagh producer 439kg Charolais bull at £1140, 336kg Charolais bull at £890, 367kg Charolais bull at £860, Derrylin producer 303kg Limousin heifer at £790, 323kg Limousin bull at £890, 403kg Charolais steer at £960, Enniskillen producer 320kg Charolais heifer at £930, 289kg Charolais heifer at £920, 297kg Charolais steer at £900, 288kg Charolais heifer at £870, 325kg Charolais heifer at £830, Trillick producer 303kg Limousin heifer at £820, 323kg Limousin heifer at £790, 359kg Limousin steer at £950, Belleek producer 278kg Charolais heifer at £790, 263kg Charolais bull at £750, 234kg Limousin bull at £690, Garrison producer 302kg Limousin steer at £880, 281kg Limousin heifer at £790, 263kg Limousin steer at £870, 263kg Limousin steer at £870, 231kg Limousin heifer at £710, 267kg Charolais steer at £830, Boho producer 342kg Limousin heifer at £910, 363kg Limousin bull at £900, Letterbreen producer 450kg Charolais steer at £1130, 386kg Charolais heifer at £950, 353kg Charolais steer at £920, Lisnaskea producer 359kg Limousin heifer at £880, 370kg Simmental steer at £940, 284kg Limousin steer at £790 and Derrylin producer 301kg Limousin heifer at £770, 404kg Charolais steer at £950.

Calves

Tempo producer Hereford bull at £345, Limousin bull at £310, 1 Irish Moiled at £290, Hereford heifer at £290, Friesian bull at £120, Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £340, Irvinestown producer Limousin bull at £340, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford heifer at £300, Enniskillen producer Shorthorn bull at £290, Derrygonnelly producer Hereford bull at £280 and Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £100.

Suckler cows

Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £2140, Limousin cow with bull at £1700, Derrylin producer Charolais cow with bull at £200, Macken producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1810, Simmental cow with bull at £1800, Simmental cow with bull at £1660, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais cow with bull at £1790, Simmental cow with heifer £1760, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1760, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1740, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £1700 and Dromore producer springing Charolais heifer at £1480, springing Simmental heifer at £1460.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 232ppk paid for a 604kg Charolais at £1400 and to a top price of at £1500.

Light weights sold from 200-250ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £1000.

Leggs produce Charolais 770kg at £1500, Charolais 603kg at £1400, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 660kg at £1390, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 598kg at £1380, Charolais 582kg at £1310, Charolais 540kg at £1200, Charolais 520kg at £1190, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 560kg at £1260 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 540kg at £1150.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 217ppk paid for a 560kg Limousin at £1220 and to a top price of at £1520.

Light weights from 120-220ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1100.

Fat bulls to 155ppk paid for a 970kg Charolais at £1500.

Friesian cows from 70-135ppk paid for a 635kg at £860.