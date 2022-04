Heavy spring lambs selling to £132 at Markethill

Good quality light spring lambs sold steadily from 560p to 600p per kilo for 20k at £120 each, followed by 594p for 20k at £120 each.

Top price for light lambs £125.50 for 21.5k 584p.

Heavy spring lambs sold to £132, followed by £131 and £129 each and up to 550p per kilo for 24k at £132 each.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £118 to £130 per head with good quality pens from 470p to 537p per kilo for 24.4k at £130 each, followed by 508p per kilo for 24k at £122 each.

Middleweight hoggets sold to 581p per kilo for 19.8k at £115 each, followed by 577p per kilo for 20.8k at £120 each.

Main demand for good quality hoggets at 510p to 550p per kilo.

The 410 cull ewes maintained a very firm trade with heavy ewes to £246, £238 and £236 each.

All good quality fleshed ewes sold from £150 to £200 per head.

Plainer ewes from £100 to £130 each.

Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand with good quality doubles to £330, £310 and £305 each.

Several more top quality doubles sold from £250 to £290 each.

Singles sold to £260, £245 and £240 each.

Several more from £180 to £235 each.

Light spring lambs

Tynan producer : 20k £120 600p : Markethill farmer : 20.2k £120 594p : Portadown seller : 20.2k £120 594p : Downpatrick farmer : 21k £124 590p : Markethill farmer : 20.5k £121 590p : Portadown seller : 20.9k £123 589p : Richhill producer : 21.5k £125.50 584p : Tandragee seller : 21.1k £123 583p : Caledon producer : 21k £122 581p : Tandragee producer : 21.3k £123 578p and Armagh farmer : 22.4k £129 576p.

Heavy hoggets

Belleeks producer : 24.2k £130 537p : Ballynahinch producer : 24k £122 508p : Aghalee farmer : 24.4k £124 508p : Tynan farmer : 24.5k £124 506p : Markethill farmer : 25k £126 504p : Whitecross seller : 24k £118 492p : Glenanne producer : 25k £120 480p : Newry producer : 26.1k £124 475p : Dungannon producer : 26.4k £124 470p and Whitecross farmer : 26.7k £125 468p.

Middleweight hoggets