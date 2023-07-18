In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £1680 for a 750kg Limousin to £224 per 100kg and selling to £230 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £1610 others sold from £212 to £222 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1599 for a 650kg Charolais to £246 per 100kg followed by a 630kg Limousin to £235 at £1480.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1166-40 for a 720kg to £162 per 100kg with others selling from £156 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fat bulls sold to £170 for a 940kg Limousin to £1598.

Fat steers sold to £258 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £248 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2070 for an 860kg Charolais (£240) to £267 per 100kg for a 715kg Hereford to £1910.

Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 615kg Hereford (£240) to £267 per 100kg for a 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1470.

Friesian steers sold to £195 per 100kg.

Med weight steers sold to £1300 for a 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£271) to £280 per 100kg for a 460kg Charolais to £1290.

Heavy heifers sold to £1560 for a 675kg Limousin (£231) and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais to £1500.

Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 525kg Charolais (£278) with a 505kg Simmental selling to £1370 (£271).

Med weight heifers sold to £1300 for a 490kg Charolais (£265) with a 440kg Charolais to £1170 (£266).

Smaller sorts sold to £1050 for a 325kg Limousin (£323).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1370 for a 470kg Limousin (£291) and selling to £328 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1200.

Weanling heifers sold to £1350 for a 505kg Charolais (£267) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin to £1260.

Dairy cows sold to £1700 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for Aberdeen Angus and £1940 for Limousin.

Suckler outfits sold to £1920 for 2016 cow and bull calf.

Incalf cows sold to £1220.

Young bull calves sold to £430 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £400 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps sold to £805 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps sold to £610 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 590kg Charolais to £248 (£1463) Ballygawley producer 650kg Charolais to £246 (£1599) Keady producer 630kg Limousin to £235 (£1480-50) and 700kg Limousin to £230 (£1610) Trillick producer 750kg Limousin to £224 (£1680) Portadown producer 660kg Simmental to £223(£1471-80) Antrim producer 600kg Shorthorn to £215 (£1290) Fivemiletown producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £215 (£1139-50) Armagh producer 790kg Charolais to £212 (£1674-80) and 790kg Charolais to £206 (£1627-40) Ballygawley producer 700kg Charolais to 3210 (£1470) Augher producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £209 (£1337-60) Ballygawley producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £208 (£1352) and 720kg Simmental to £195 (£1404) Clogher producer 730kg Limousin to £206 (£1503-80) Clogher producer 620kg Limousin to £204 (£1264-80) and 680kg Limousin to £190 (£1292) and Armagh producer 740kg Simmental to £199 (£1472-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £180 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £170 to £178 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1166-40 for a 720kg to £162 per 100kg with others selling from £145 to £160 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £110 to £134 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £75 to £102 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Omagh producer 940kg Limousin to £170 (£1598) and Stewartstown producer 790kg Hereford to £140 (£1106).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £258 per 100kg for 670kg. Charolais steers sold to £255 per 100kg for 620kg. Friesian steers sold to £195 per 100kg with others selling from £175 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £248 for 600kg. Limousin heifers sold to £240 for 600kg. Simmental heifers sold to £223 for 660kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £215 per 100kg for 530kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £215 for 600kg. Saler heifers sold to £201 per 100kg for 540kg. Hereford heifers sold to £192 for 480kg.

Store bullocks

A steady demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2070 for an 860kg Charolais (£240) rising to £267 per 100kg for a 715kg Hereford to £1910.

Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 615kg Hereford (£240) reaching £267 per 100kg for a 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1470.

Leading prices: A McCrory Lisnaskea 860kg Charolais to £2070 (£240) and 840kg Limousin to £2050 (£244) K Irwin Armagh 715kg Hereford to £1910 (£267) and 675kg Hereford to £1640 (£243) C Keys Fivemiletown 730kg Charolais to £1830 (£254) 715kg Charolais to £1800 (£251) and 675kg Charolais to £1780 (£263) Claudy producer 805kg Simmental to £1650 (£205) and 705kg Simmental to £1600 (£227) A McCutcheon Fermanagh 645kg Simmental to £1580 (£245) Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 615kg Hereford (£240) 610kg Hereford to £1470 (£241) and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£254) F Wilson Armagh 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1470 (£267) and 545kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 (£266) D Wilson Aughnacloy 605kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£241) and S Elliott Florencecourt 595kg Charolais to £1460 (£245).

Med weight steers 395kg to 500kg

F Wilson Armagh 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1300 (£271) M O'Hanlon Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280) W Davidson Stewartstown 475kg Aberdeen Angus, to £1090, 475kg Fleckvieh to £1040, 480kg Norwegian Red to £960, and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. J Millikin Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1080, 480kg Saler to £1040, 495kg Limousin to £1040, 455kg Belgian Blue to £990 and 465kg Fries. to £900. A McElduff Dungannon 485kg Belgian Blue to £1050, 465kg Belgian Blue to £950, 440kg Belgian Blue to £930, 430kg Belgian Blue to £830, and 395kg Belgian Blue to £750. T Donnelly Portadown 445kg Shorthorn to £870.

Store heifers

A steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1560 for a 675kg Limousin (£231) reaching £272 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais to £1500.

Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 525kg Charolais (£278) with a 505kg Simmental to £1370 (£271).

Sample prices: C Keys Fivemiletown 675kg Limousin to £1560 (£231) E Greenaway Dungannon 625kg Charolais to £1500 (£240) 630kg Charolais to £1490 (£236) and 610kg Limousin to £1480 (£242) B Clarke Dungannon 670kg Limousin to £1320 (£197) I Bothwell Drumcose Fermanagh 580kg Charolais to £1500 (£272) D Gormley Dungannon 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£245) Forward Lots sold to £1460 for a 525kg Charolais (£278) 540kg Charolais to £1380 (£255) 505kg Simmental to £1370 (£271) and 520kg Charolais to £1350 (£259) B Clarke Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £1430 (£255) and 535kg Limousin to £1340 (£250) S Elliott Florencecourt 535kg Charolais to £1330 (£248) and 530kg Charolais to £1300 (£245) and Beragh producer 525kg Charolais to £1320 (£251) and 545kg Limousin to £1300 (£238).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £1300 for a 490kg Charolais (£265) and selling to £271 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1180.

Sample prices: Beragh producer 490kg Charolais to £1300 (£265) 440kg Charolais to £170 (£266) and 455kg Limousin to £1180 (£259) I A Kyle Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1270 (£254) 495kg Charolais to £1260 (£254) and 445kg Charolais to £1100 (£247) Banbridge producer 500kg Limousin to £1270 (£254) 465kg Limousin to £1130 (£243) 420kg Belgian Blue to £1090 (£259) and 415kg Shorthorn to £1050 (£253) T McNally Cookstown 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) S Elliott Florencourt 485kg Limousin to £1200 (£247) 445kg Charolais to £1170 (£263) and 490kg Charolais to £1150 (£234) Kesh producer 435kg Limousin to £1180 (£271) W Rankin Castlederg 450kg Charolais to £1130 (£251) and 470kg Limousin to £1050. J Millikin Armagh 445kg Limousin to £960.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Kesh producer 325kg Limousin to £1050 (£323) and 39 5kg Limousin to £990. Banbridge producer 390kg Limousin to £980. S Elliott Florencecourt 390kg Limousin to £980. W J Keys Lack Fermanagh sold five small Friesian heifers to £630 each. G Ross Strabane 305kg Charolais to £570.

Weanlings

Steers and bulls sold to £1370 for a 470kg Limousin (£291) and selling to a high of £328 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1200. Weanling heifers sold to £1350 for a 505kg Charolais (£267) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin to £1260.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

D L Stinson Dungannon 470kg Limousin to 31370 (£291) 405kg Limousin to £1130, 370kg Limousin to £1070, and 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £960. M O'Hanlon Clogher 365kg Charolais to 31200 (£328) A Brown Dungannon 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 305kg Charolais to £870 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 375kg Hereford to £970. D Colgan Omagh 285kg Limousin to £870. S McSwiggan Omagh 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. R J Russell Eskra 470kg Friesian to £860, 470kg Friesian to £790, and 440kg Friesian to £780 x 2 B Boyle Fivemiletown 305kg Limousin to £830. P Mulligan Newtownbutler 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. P Donnelly Seskinore 260kg Simmental to £690.

Weanling heifers

T Smyth Dromore 505kg Charolais to £1350 (£267) 490kg Charolais to £1270, 455kg Simmental to £1210 and 440kg Charolais to £1140. J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 380kg Limousin to £1260 (£331) and 380kg Limousin to £1080. J Callaghan Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1150, 365kg Charolais to £1030, 360kg Limousin to £950, and 345kg Limousin to £900. M O'Hanlon Clogher 370kg Charolais to £1070 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. A Irwin Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £1010 and 340kg Limousin to £990. M McVeigh Dungannon 340kg Charolais to £960. Kesh producer 405kg Limousin to £960 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £960. W Breadon Clogher 420kg Limousin to £950.

Dairy cows and heifers

Dungannon producer £1700 and £1400 for calved heifers. Craigavon producer £1400 twice for calved heifers.

Breeding bulls

Dungannon producer £2000 for Aberdeen Angus; Strabane producer £1940 for Limousin Craigavon producer £1850 for Limousin (born 27-07-2021); Derrylin producer £1820 for Limousin (born 01-06-2019) and Ballinamallard producer £1650 for Limousin (born 19-06-2018).

Suckler cows and calves

Ederney producer £1920 for 2016 cow with bull calf. £1800 for 2018 cow with bull calf. and £1620 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Donemana producer £1460 for 2012 cow with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £1420 for 2017 cow with heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1220.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A brisk demand in this section with young bull calves selling to £430, £415, £400, and £330 for Limousins to a Fintona producer. A Latimer Derrylin £425 for Aberdeen Angus; P T Loughran Cookstown £410 for Hereford; R Totten Lisburn £390 for Limousin; R Beacom Lisbellaw £340 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus and A Willis Derrylin £330 and £305 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

P T Loughran Cookstown £400 and £355 for Hereford; R Beacom Lisbellaw £365 for Belgian Blue and £285 for Aberdeen Angus; D Montague Ballygawley 3355 for Belgian Blue and W H Stockdale Clogher £290 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

Brookeborough producer. £805, £630, £610 x 2 and £600 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; P J Monaghan Omagh £740 for Charolais; J F McDermott Fermanagh £640 for Limousin; A Brown Dungannon £560 and £480 for Simmentals and £510 for Charolais and R Totten Lisburn £530 for Simmental.

Female lumps

