In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to a top price of £2044-50 for an 870kg Charolais to £235 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £1955-80 at £254 per 100kg and selling to a top of £258 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £1909-20.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1904 for a 680kg Belgian Blue to £280 per 100kg followed by a 680kg Limousin to £1836 at £270 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1309 for a 770kg to £170 per 100kg to £172 per 100kg for a 510kg to £877-20.

Fat bulls sold to £2018-80 for a 1030kg Hereford to £196 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £1794 for a 650kg Limousin to £276 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £220 for a 690kg to £1518.

Fat heifers sold to £1716 for a 660kg Limousin to £260 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2150 for a 750kg Simmental (£286) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 675kg Charolais to £2080.

Forward steers sold to £1710 for a 545kg Charolais (£313) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1610.

Med weight steers sold to £1580 for a 480kg Charolais (£329) and selling to £359 per 100kg for a 390kg Limousin to £1400.

Heavy heifers sold to £1860 for a 680kg Limousin (£273) selling to £283 per 100kg for a 645kg Limousin to £1830.

Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 585kg Charolais (£297) selling to £305 per 100kg for a 550kg Charolais to £1680.

Med weight heifers sold to £1530 for a 490kg Limousin (£312) selling to £335 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1440.

Smaller heifers sold to £1170 for a 395kg Limousin (£296).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1540 for a strong 545kg Limousin (£282).

Lighter weights sold to £408 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin to £1430 with a 360kg Limousin to £1430 (£397).

Weanling heifers sold to £1450 for a 370kg Limousin (£392) with a 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2100 and £2000.

Breeding bulls sold to £2380 for Aberdeen Angus.

Sucklers sold to £2550 and £2050.

Incalf heifers outfits sold to £1750.

Bull calves sold to £435 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £425 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £900 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £940 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £280 (£1904) and 660kg Limousin to £260 (£1716) Keady producer 680kg Limousin to £270 (£1836) Dromore producer 520kg Simmental to £260 (£1352) Stewartstown producer 650kg Charolais to £258 (£1677. Garvaghey producer 740kg Limousin to £258 (£1909-20) Cookstown producer 770kg Limousin to 3254 (£1955-80) Largy producer 720kg Limousin to £252 (£1814-40) Tempo producer 670kg Limousin to £252 (£1688- 40) Garrison producer 590kg Charolais to £252 (£1486-80) Pomeroy producer 660kg Simmental to £250 (£1650) and 630kg Simmental to £240 (£1512) Macken producer 760kg Limousin to £242 (£1839-20) Armagh producer 740kg Charolais to £242 (£1911-80) Omagh producer 520kg Limousin to £242 (£1258-40) Fivemiletown producer 620kg Charolais to £240 (£1488) Ederney producer 710kg Simmental to £238 (£1689-80) and Ballygawley producer 870kg Charolais to £235 (£2044-50).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £234 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £217 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £250 to £280 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £106 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Augher producer 1030kg Hereford to £196 (£2018-80) and Fintona producer 1040kg Holstein to £152 (£1580-80).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1794); Charolais steers sold to £258 per 100kg for a 670kg to (£1728-60); Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1612-80); Stabiliser steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1587-20); Hereford steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 540kg to (£1220-40) and Friesian steers sold to £220 per 100kg for a 690kg to (£1513).

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 680kg to (£1836) Simmental heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 520kg to (£1352) Limousin heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 660kg to (£1716) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 460kg to (£1048-80) Montbeliarde heifers sold to £218 per 100kg for a 500kg to (£1090) Hereford heifers sold to £214 per 100kg for a 500kg to (£1070) and Friesian heifers sold to £202 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1313).

Store bullocks (190 lots)

A smaller entry this week sold to strong demand with heavy steers selling to a top of £2150 for a 750kg Simmental (£286) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 675kg Charolais to £2080 other quality lots sold from £256 to £304 per 100kg for a 645kg Simmental to £1960.

Forward steers sold to £1710 twice for a 545kg Charolais (£313) and a 595kg Charolais to (£287) with a top of £319 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1610.

Other quality lots sold from £260 to £302.

Leading prices: Fermanagh producer 750kg Simmental to £2150 (£286) 755kg Charolais to £2130 (£282) 690kg Charolais to £2080 (£301) 700kg Charolais to £2060 (£294) 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £2060 (£282) 695 British Blue to £2050 (£295) and 645kg Simmental to £1960 (£304) A Holland Dungannon 795kg Limousin to £2140 (£269) M/S M and H Williamson Dungannon 730kg Charolais to £2110 (£289) I Warrington Fivemiletown 675kg Charolais to £2080 (£308) and 720kg Charolais to £1990 (£276) P Keenan Omagh 800kg Simmental to £2050 (£256) O Cairns Ballygawley 730kg Limousin to £2040 (£279) D M Rowe Dungannon 670kg Belgian Blue to £2030 (£303) and 680kg Limousin to £2010 (£295) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 775kg Charolais to £2000 (£258) T Lendrum Fivemiletown 695kg Charolais to £1970 (£283) G Johnston Stewartstown 680kg Limousin to £1950 (£286) and S Smyth Castlewellan 720kg Charolais to £1950 (£271) and 715kg Charolais to £1950 (£272).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg

Sold to £1710 for a 595kg Charolais (£287) 505kg Charolais to £1610 (£319) and 515kg Charolais to £1590 (£308) for E W Beattie Brookeborough S Kelly Loughgall 545kg Charolais to £1710 (£313) 550kg Charolais to £1570 (£285) and 520kg Charolais to £1570 (£302) K Caldwell Fivemiletown 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£287) 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£286) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£280) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1590 (£286) A Sloane Armagh 550kg Charolais to £1630 (£296) and 555kg Limousin to £1570 (£283) D Mooney Lisburn 590kg Limousin to £1630 (£276) and 595kg Charolais to £1550 (£260) S O'Neill Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1590 (£289) and 550kg Limousin to £1540 (£280) and G O'Neill Lurgan 590kg Limousin to £1610 (£273) 545kg Limousin to £1460 (£268) 530kg Charolais to £1460 (£275) and 515kg Charolais to £1400 (£272)

Med weight steers 390kg to 500kg

A very firm demand in this section with quality lots selling to a top of £1580 for a 480kg Charolais (£329) and selling to a high of £359 per 100kg for a 390kg Limousin to £1400 with a 425kg Charolais to £1430 (£336).

Several other quality lots sold from £282 to £329 per 100kg.

Leading prices: E W Beattie Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1580 (£329) 500kg Limousin to £1450 (£290) 435kg Charolais to £1430 (£328) and 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£296) R Ferguson Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1530 (£306) B Quinn Cookstown 465kg Limousin to £1530 (£329) S Kelly Loughgall 485kg Charolais to £1520 (£313) 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£275) and 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) R J Barnes Cookstown 475kg Limousin to £1500 (£316) Fermanagh producer 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£298) 475kg Charolais to £1430 (£336) and 390kg Limousin to £1400 (£359) P Devine Omagh 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302) and 425kg Charolais to £1300 (£306) T Cassidy Augher 420kg Charolais to £1340 (£319) A and L Williamson Newtownbutler 500kg Belgian Blue to £1290 (£258) S Swain Dungannon 495kg Belgian Blue to £1240 (£250) and 475kg Belgian Blue to £1240 (£261) and G P O'Neill Lurgan 465kg Simmental to £1240 (£266).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

A McManus Kinawley 295kg Highland to £730, 265kg Highland to £670, 260kg Highland to £640 and 270kg Highland to £470.

Store heifers (160 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1860 for a 680kg Limousin (£273) and selling to £283 per 100kg for a 645kg Limousin to £1830 others sold from £247 to £274 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1740 for a 585kg Charolais £297) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 550kg Charolais to £1680 others sold from £269 to £291 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1570.

Leading prices: H Hall Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £1860 (£273) and 645kg Simmental to £1770 (£274) A P Grimley Armagh 720kg Charolais to £1830 (£254) 650kg Belgian Blue to £1650 (£254) 620kg Charolais to £1620 (£261) and 640kg Belgian Blue to £1580 (£247) C Keys Fivemiletown 645kg Limousin to £1830 (£283) and 630kg Charolais to £1680 (£266) T Fisher Fermanagh 680kg Limousin to £1800 (£264) J A Henry Fintona 660kg Simmental to £1720 (£260) S J Loughlin Cookstown 630kg Limousin to £1660 (£263) and K Johnston Brookeborough 625kg Limousin to £1650 (£264).

Forward heifers 540kg to 590kg

Sold to £1740 for a 585kg Charolais (£297) and 565kg Charolais to £1620 (£286) for J Allen Ballygawley A Sloane Armagh 550kg Charolais to £1680 (£305) A P Grimley Armagh 580kg Charolais to £1650 (£284) S J Loughlin Cookstown 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£271) K Johnston Brookeborough 550kg Limousin to £1580 (£287) and 580kg Limousin to £1560 (£269) and R J Barnes Cookstown 540kg Limousin to £1570 (£291).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1530 for a 490kg Limousin (£312) and selling to a high of £335 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1440 with a 425kg Limousin to £1380 (£324).

Several other quality lots sold from £280 to £317 per 100kg.

Leading prices: G Morris Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1530 (£312) 460kg Limousin to 31460 (£317) 450kg Limousin to £1420 (£315) and 490kg Limousin to £1400 (£285) J Allen Ballygawley 485kg Charolais to £1500 (£309) and 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£312) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1490 (£310) and 460kg Charolais to £1450 (£315) J Burton Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) and 450kg Charolais to £1410 (£313) C Mealiff Rosslea 475kg Charolais to £1480 (£311) A Boyd Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) R J Barnes Cookstown 430kg Charolais to £1440 (£335) A Dunlop Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£294) Johnston Farms Clogher 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1410 (£306) V Lennon Middletown 500kg Charolais to £1410 (£282) M McWilliams Seskinore 500kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) 460kg Limousin to £1390 (£302) and 425kg Limousin to £1380 (£324) and K Johnston Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £1380 (£281).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

J J Moane Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1170 (£296) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 and 380kg Limousin to £1000. Johnston Farms Clogher 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1160365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1070, 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1030,and 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1020. J McCusker Omagh 385kg Simmental to £1120 and 375kg Charolais to £1040. D Loane Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1100. B O'Neill Aughnacloy 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010. P Devlin Cookstown 355kg Charolais to £1000. A Hayes Portadown 400kg Limousin to £1000, 395kg Limousin to £880, 380kg Limousin to £850 and 400kg Limousin to £840. S J Loughlin Cookstown 370kg Limousin to £930. A McManus Kinawley 240kg Highland to £890 (£371) and N Green Magheraveely 385kg Hereford to £880. and 370kg Speckled Park to £800.

Weanlings

An exceptional demand for a lot of quality stock on offer with strong males selling to £1540 for a 545kg Limousin (£282) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 485kg Limousin to £1520.

Lighter males sold to a high of £408 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin to £1430 with a 360kg Limousin to £1430 (£397).

Several other quality lots sold from £331 to £389 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1450 for a 370kg Limousin (£392) with a 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360).

Several others old from £290 to £348 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Lightweight males

C Molloy Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £1530 (£356) M Gallagher Omagh 390kg Limousin to £1490 (£382) S Hayes Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1440 (£360) Roly Domer Clogher 360kg Limousin to £1430 (£397) I A Elliott Blaney 350kg Limousin to 31430 (£408) Armagh producer 420kg Limousin to £1420 (£338) S McCrory Carrickmore 470kg Limousin to £1410 (£300) M McClave Rosslea 400kg Limousin to £1400 (£350) 400kg Limousin to £1390 (£347) and 380kg Charolais to £1360 (£358) R McCaughey Clogher 360kg Limousin to £1400 (£389) J McDonnell Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1390 (£331) C McDonald Ballygawley 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£301) A Beggan Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) and P McMahon Rosslea 395kg Charolais to £1350 (£342).

Stronger males

Sold to £1540 for a 545kg Limousin (£282) for E Maguire Carrickmore. Armagh producer 485kg Limousin to £1520 (£313) S Hayes Dungannon 510kg Charolais to £1460 (£286) F J Cashel Fermanagh 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 (£293) and G A Mitchell Donaghmore 540kg Charolais to £1390 (£257).

Weanling heifers

K McGarvey Beragh 370kg Limousin to £1450 (£392) 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360) and 400kg Limousin to £1290 (£322) B McKernan Co Armagh 385kg Limousin to £1340 (£348) 395kg Limousin to £1200 (£304) and 385kg Limousin to £1140 (£296) J McAvoy Portadown 380kg Limousin to £1300 (£342) PG McBrien Boho 440kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£286) T McKeaney Garrison 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) and 375kg Charolais to £1100 (£293) Philip Montgomery Augher 410kg Limousin to £1190 (£330) 380kg Limousin to £1150 (£302) and 335kg Limousin to £1100 (£328) C Reilly Madden 410kg Limousin to £1190 (£290) 350kg Limousin to £1130 (£323) and 335kg Charolais to £1100 (£328) T Cassidy Augher 375kg Charolais to £1140 (£304) and C O'Reilly Keady 350kg Limousin to £1130 (£323).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2100, £2000 and £1820. Newtownstewart producer £1920, £1750, £1700, £1580, £1470 and £1440 for calved heifers. Armagh producer £1480, £1460 and £1400 for calved heifers. Macken producer £1440 and £1100 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £1340 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £1000.

Breeding bulls

Newry producer £2380 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 04-04-2022).

Suckler cows and calves

A good entry mostly incalf cows and heifers sold to £2550, £2050 and £1910 for Limousin heifers to J C Morris Omagh. P Donnelly Ballygawley £2100 for incalf heifer. G A Mitchell Donaghmore £1900 for incalf cow. G Irwin Fintona £1830 For Incalf Heifer. C Magee Caledon £1660, £1480, £1300 £1280 and £1130 for incalf cows and heifers. Two pedigree registered Limousin heifers (born 02-23 and 07-23) sold to £1500 and £1300.

Suckler outfits

Sold to £1750 for heifer with bull calf and £1400 for heifer with heifer calf for a Lisburn producer. Dundrod producer £1400 for 2016 cow with heifer calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good turnout in this section with bull calves selling to £435 for an Aberdeen Angus to Ballygreenan Farm Augher. M McGirr Tempo £415 for Belgian Blue; B Gardiner Tempo £380 for Limousin; Brookeborough producer £365 for Hereford; T G Rutledge Brookeborough £335and £295 for Belgian Blues and £310 for Shorthorn beef; G Smith Seskinore £320 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and Brookeborough producer £310 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

G Sloan Ballygawley £425 for Limousin; B Corrigan Rosslea £365 and £320 for Limousins; M Breen Tempo £355 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus; B Gardiner Tempo £320 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £310 for Limousin and V E Irwin Ballinamallard £305 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

R J Crawford Stewartstown £900 and £750 for Limousins, £760 for Hereford and £690 for Aberdeen Angus; T Cassidy Augher £880 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £820, £720 and £545 for Charolais; N Ritchie Lisnaskea £800 for Charolais; D Little Lisnaskea £760 for Charolais; K Stewart Sixmilecross £760 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; G Sloan Ballygawley £750 for Limousin; S Kelly Loughgall £690 for Limousin; Brookeborough producer £620 for Aberdeen Angus; E Gildernew Dungannon £600 for Limousin; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £590 and £580 for Belgian Blues; R Stewart Omagh £580 for Hereford; T McGovern Belleek £550 for Charolais and P J McGirr Fintona £550 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps