Heavy steers selling to £2230 for a 790kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Heavy steers selling to £2230 paid for a 790kg Charolais and lighter weights to at £1600 for a 484kg Limousin.

Bullocks

Enniskillen producer 790kg Charolais at £2230; Derrylin producer 444kg Charolais bull at £1300, 488kg Charolais bull at £1690; Brookebrough producer 692kg Charolais at £1960, 784kg Charolais at £2160, 740kg Charolais at £2010, 784kg Charolais at £2140; Belcoo producer 712kg Charolais at £2050, 728kg Charolais at £2100, 554kg Charolais at £1730, 508kg Charolais at £1670; Ederney producer 568kg Limousin at £1660,, 620kg Charolais at £1760, 640kg Limousin at £2040, 530kg Charolais at £1670; Belleek producer 448kg Charolais at £1450, 534kg Charolais at £1600, 520kg Charolais at £1610; Clogher producer 534kg Charolais at £1670, 530kg Charolais at £1690, 550kg Charolais at £1720, 496kg Charolais at £1510, 576kg Charolais at £1630; Ballinamallard producer 636kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 534kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 526kg Saler at £1240

Enniskillen Mart

Dungannon producer 704k Simmental at £1870, 712kg Charolais at £1930, 718kg Charolais at £1940, 698kg Belgian Blue at £1880; Sixmilecross producer 615kg Charolais at £1710, 572kg Limousin at £1570; Garrison producer 582kg Limousin at £1760, 590kg Charolais 1750 and Derrylin producer 656kg Charolais at £1740, 564kg Charolais at £1690.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1650 paid for a 490kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1340 for a 426kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Florencecourt producer 490kg Charolais steer at £1650, 462kg Charolais steer at £1400, 405kg Charolais steer at £1360, 366kg Charolais bull at £1180; Kinawley producer 304kg Charolais bull at £1050, 260kg Charolais bull at £860; Letterbreen producer 371kg Charolais heifer at £1200; Ederney producer 275kg Charolais bull at £970, 305kg Charolais heifer at £910; Belleek producer 346kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 247kg Charolais bull at £880, 269kg Charolais bull at £940; Kesh producer 343kg Charolais bull at £1150, 307kg Charolais bull at £1030, 294kg Charolais heifer at £1070; Macken producer 402kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1010, 364kg Charolais bull at £1210, 472kg Charolais bull at £1390, 410kg Charolais bull at £1290; Belcoo producer 380kg Charolais steer at £1220, 310kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 347kg Charolais steer at £1180, 401kg Charolais steer at £1340, 362kg Charolais steer at £1350; Enniskillen producer 340kg Limousin steer at £1200, 317kg Limousin steer at £1110, 373kg Limousin steer at £1280, 366kg Limousin steer at £1100; Derrylin producer 358kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1260, 350kg Charolais bull at £1270, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 281kg Charolais bull at £1130, 265kg Charolais heifer at £1040; Belleek producer 435kg Limousin heifer at £1380,385kg Limousin heifer at £1260, 325kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 422kg Charolais heifer at £1470; Derrylin producer 333kg Charolais steer at £1140, 330kg Limousin steer at £1040, 441kg Charolais steer at £1380 and Ballinamallard producer 339kg Charolais bull at £1240, 380kg Charolais bull at £1300, 246kg Charolais bull at £960, 270kg Charolais bull at £1050.

Calves

December born Hereford bull at £335, Hereford bull at £260, Charolais heifer at £335, Hereford heifer at £220, Hereford heifer at £285, Hereford heifer at £185; October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £255; January born Aberdeen Angus bull at £235, Belgian Blue bull at £240 and November Aberdeen Angus bull at £415.

Suckler cows

A retirement sale of good Simmental, Limousin and Aberdeen Angus cows in calf to a Simmental bull due February-April sold form at £1280 to at £1850.

2020 Limousin cow with October born Charolais bull at £1800, 2020 Simmental cow with October born Charolais bull at £1720, 2009 Charolais cow with October born Charolais bull at £1700 and 2020 Charolais heifer due March to Limousin bull at £1220.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 306ppk paid for a 546kg Charolais at £1670 and to a top of at £2150.

Light weights sold to 331ppk paid for a 378kg Charolais at £1250.

Maraghveely producer Charolais 748kg at £2150, Charolais 680kg at £1980, Charolais 650kg at £1860; Enniskillen producer Charolais 620kg at £1800, Charolais 600kg at £1780, Charolais 598kg at £1740; Brookeborough producer Charolais 620kg at £1790; Trillick producer Charolais 546kg at £1670, Charolais 540kg at £1600; Leggs producer Charolais 546kg at £1660 and Kesh producer Charolais 466kg at £1420.

Fat cows

Fat cows sold to at £1740 paid for a 750kg Limousin.