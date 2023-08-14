In the fatstock ring 230 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to £1860 for a 710kg Charolais to £262 per 100kg this was followed by a 710kg Limousin selling to £1775 at £250 per 100kg.

Beef bred cows sold to £1725 for a 750kg Charolais to £230 per 100kg with a 710kg Belgian Blue to £1610 at £230 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1125 for a 750kg to £150 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fat bulls sold to £1712 for a 1070kg Charolais to £160 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £266 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £250 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2240 for an 840kg Charolais (266) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £1940.

Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 575kg Charolais (£290) with a 530kg Limousin to £1490 (£281).

Med weight steers sold to £1410 for a 495kg Charolais (£285) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1290.

Heavy heifers sold to £1850 for a 680kg Charolais (£272) and selling to £281 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1770.

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 580kg Charolais (£284) and selling to £300 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1620.

Med weight heifers sold to £1620 for a 500kg Limousin (£324) with a 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£285).

Smaller sorts sold to £1010 for a 410kg Charolai.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1400 for a 530kg Limousin (£254).

Smaller ones sold to £1280 for a 350kg Parthenais (£365) and selling to a high of £400 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1240.

Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 390kg Limousin (333) with a 280kg Limousin to £910 (£325).

Dairy cows sold to £1900 and £1700.

Breeding bulls sold to £1800 for Limousin.

Suckler cows sold to £1510 and £1440.

Young bull calves sold to £580 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £530 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £820 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £695 and £690 for Limousins.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Enniskillen producer 710kg Charolais to £262 (£1860-20) 710kg Limousin to £250 (£1775) 670kg Charolais to £250 (£1675) 620kg Limousin to £249 (£1543-80) 770kg Charolais to £220 (£1694) and 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £216 (£1274-40) Dungannon producer 750kg Charolais to £230 (£1725) Kilkeel producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1610) 690kg Simmental to £208 (£1435-20) and 610kg Simmental to £206 (£1256-60) Birches producer 620kg Limousin to £224 (£1388-80) Florencecourt producer 610kg Charolais to £222 (£1354-20) and 670kg Limousin to £219 (£1467-30) Rosslea producer 620kg Limousin to £214 (£1326-80) Carrickmore producer 610kg Limousin to £212 (£1293-20) Coalisland producer 640kg Charolais to £209 (£1337-60) Omagh producer 580kg Limousin to £208 (£1206-40) Armagh producer 790kg Simmental to £207 (£1635-30) Benburb producer 620kg Limousin to £207 (£1283-40) and Dungannon producer 570kg Hereford to £206 (£1174-20)

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £205 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £210 to £240 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £150 for a 750kg to £1125 with others selling from £140 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £115 to £132 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £85 to £108 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Castlederg producer 930kg Simmental to £175 (£1627-50) and Madden producer 1070kg Charolais to £160 (£1712).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £266 for 510kg. Charolais steers sold to £261 for 630kg. Simmental steers sold to £242 for 550kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £228 for 630kg. Friesian steers sold to £187 per 100kg for 530kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £247 per 100kg for 620kg. Simmental heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for 570kg. Limousin heifers sold to £225 per 100kg for 550kg. Stabiliser heifers sold to £210 per 100kg for 540kg. Hereford heifers sold to £202 per 100kg for 610kg. Friesian heifers sold to £198 per 100kg for 520kg.

Store bullocks (200 lots)

A very keen demand for a lot of quality stock on offer this week heavy steers sold to £2240 for an 840kg Charolais (£266) with an 845kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £2240 (£265) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £1940.

Most quality lots sold from £243 to £276 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 575kg Charolais (£290) with a 530kg Limousin to £1490.(£281).

Sample prices: Fivemiletown producer 840kg Charolais to £2240 (£266) and 805kg Simmental to £2010 (£249) R Wilson Co Armagh 845kg Aberdeen Angus to £2240 (£265) 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £2000 (£256) 740kg Charolais to £1980 (£267) and 670kg Limousin to £1940 (£289) J C Gibson Tynan 860kg Belgian Blue to £2100 (£244) G Montgomery Co. Armagh 765kg Charolais to £2050 (£268) 785kg Charolais to £2040 (£260) 750kg Charolais to £2030 (£270) 735kg Charolais to £2000 (£272) 725kg Charolais to £2000 (£276) 770kg Limousin to £1960 (£254) 740kg Charolais to £1930 (£261) 765kg Charolais to £1930 (£252) 750kg Limousin to £1900 (£253) and 700kg Charolais to £1900 (£271) D Connelly Trillick 810kg Charolais to £2050 (£253) and 780kg Charolais to £1900 (£243) D D and E McElroy Clogher 730kg Charolais to £1990 (£272) Forward lots sold to £1670 for a 575kg Charolais (£290) to Walter Hogg Fivemiletown T McNally Cookstown 590kg Limousin to £1580 (£267) and 530kg Limousin to £1490 (£281) W Jordan Omagh 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) 550kg Limousin to £1470 (£267) 535kg Charolais to £1440 (£269) and 530kg Charolais to £1440 (£271) L Morris Coalisland 575kg Charolais to £1540 (£268) and 505kg Charolais to £1320 (£261) A McKenna Ballygawley 595kg Charolais to £1530 (£257) D McVeigh Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £1500 (£265) 510kg Limousin to £1370 (£268) and 530kg Charolais to £1340 (£253) P O'Neill Omagh 530kg Charolais to £1480 (£279) and 570kg Limousin to £1460 (£256) and G Clendenning Fivemiletown 515kg Charolais to £1380 (£268) and 505kg Charolais to £1370 (£271).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with a 495kg Charolais selling to £1410 (£285) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1290.

Sample prices: P O'Neill Omagh 495kg Charolais to £1410 (£285) and 490kg Charolais to 31260 (£257) C Glendenning Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £1290 (£280) Roly Domer Clogher 420kg Charolais to £1290 (£307) and 435kg Charolais to £1190 (£273) D McVeigh Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1280 (£261) P Hackett Eskra 455kg Limousin to £1280 (£281) and 485kg Limousin to £1190 (£245) W Jordan Omagh 485kg Limousin to £1270 (£262) I McFarland Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1270 (£259) 485kg Limousin to £1260 (£260) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£249) 490kg Limousin to £1150 (£234) and 415kg Charolais to £1100 (£265) Henry McClure Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1240 (£253) and E Murray Co Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1210 (£242) 410kg Charolais to £1150 (£280) 415kg Charolais to £1140 (£274) 410kg Charolais to £1120 (£273) and 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256).

Store heifers (140 lots)

A very firm demand in this section for a lot of quality stock presented heavy heifers sold to £1850 for a 680kg Charolais (£272) with a 630kg Limousin to £1770 (£281).

Other quality lots sold from £233 to £262 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 580kg Charolais (£284) and selling to a high of £300 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1620.

Sample prices: C Livingstone Benburb 680kg Charolais to £1850 (£272) and 630kg Charolais to £1650 (£262) D Hall Richill 630kg Limousin to £1770 (£281) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £1650 (£235) and 630kg Charolais to £1470 (£233) F Flynn Newtownbutler 650kg Charolais to £1640 (£252) M/S P and P Morgan Armagh 620kg Charolais to 31610 (£259) S Bingham Augher 675kg Charolais to £1590 (£235) and 605kg Charolais to £1550 (£256) B Wilson Fermanagh 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£235) P and O McKenna Clogher 630kg Charolais to £1540 (£244) T Farrell Fivemiletown 620kg Limousin to £1490 (£240) R Martin Portadown 605kg Charolais to £1480 (£244) Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 580kg Charolais (£284) 590kg Charolais to £1560 (£264) and 580kg Charolais to £1500 (£258) for S Bingham Augher. D McSorley Ballygawley 540kg Limousin to £1620 (£300) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £1510 (£267) and 570kg Charolais to £1500 (£263) and F Flynn Newtownbutler 580kg Charolais to £1500 (£258).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very sound trade in this section with quality lots selling to £1620 for a 500kg Limousin (£324) with a 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£285).

Sample prices: D McSorley Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1620 (£324) R Domer Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1370 (£274) R Martin Portadown 495kg Simmental to £1260 (£254) 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1250 (£252) 455kg Limousin to £1170 (£257) 485kg Charolais to £1130 (£233) and 485kg Hereford to £1100 (£227) N K Johnston Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1240 (£248) 475kg Limousin to £1150 (£242) and 465kg Limousin to £1140 (£245) T J Turbitt Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £1210 (£285) J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 475kg Limousin to £1180 (£243) B McQuade Armagh 485kg Charolais to £1180 (£243) 460kg Charolais to £1160 (£252) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£229) K McCaffery Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1100 (£236) Rosslea producer 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250) and R Leonard Magheraveely 425kg Limousin to £1090 (£256).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Rosslea producer 400kg Charolais to £1010. R Leonard Magheraveely 400kg Limousin to £990. B Chambers Portadown 400kg Simmental to £990, and 395kg Simmental to £860. O McCaffery Tempo 400kg Charolais to £980. P McCaffery Tempo 380kg Charolais to £940. J A Little Newtownbutler 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 375kg Charolais to £750 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. W Richardson Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £760. T McGuigan Middletown 390kg Shorthorn beef to £760 and 295kg Shorthorn beef to £560. S Hogg Lisnaskea 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. R Allen Aughnacloy 320kg Simmental to £600.

Weanlings (145 lots)

A good seasonal entry sold to a strong demand with strong males selling to £1400 for a 530kg Limousin (£264) with a 520kg Limousin selling to £1400 (£269).

Smaller sorts sold to £1280 for a 350kg Parthenais (£365) with a 330kg Limousin to £1160 (£351) and selling to a high of £400 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £1240.

Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 390kg Limousin (£333) with a 280kg Limousin to £910 (£325) and a 360kg Charolais to £1120 (£311).

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

B Cassidy Rosslea 530kg Limousin to £1400 (£264) 495kg Charolais to £1300 (£262) 430kg Charolais to £1250 (£290) and 450kg Charolais to £1220 (£271) M Corrigan Dromore 530kg Charolais to £1290 (£243) and 515kg Charolais to £1160 (£225) P M McCallan Carrickmore 350kg Parthenais To £1280 (£365) 460kg Limousin to £1200 (£261) 440kg Limousin to £1170 (£266) 330kg Limousin to £1160 (£351) and 360kg Limousin to £1160 (£322) M/S M and N O Conner Clogher 310kg Charolais to £1240 (£400) J McElroy Clogher 445kg Charolais to £1240 (£278) 485kg Charolais to £1200 (£247) and 455kg Charolais to £1140 (£250) Ballygawley producer 445kg Limousin to £1180 (£265) V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1180 (£295) B Lagan Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1170 (£236) and D McLaren Dromore 385kg Charolais to £1150 (£298).

Weanling heifers

J Nugent Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1300 (£333) J McElroy Clogher 360kg Charolais to £1120 (£311) 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) 380kg Charolais to £1010 (£265) 380kg Charolais to £910 (£239) S Hogg Lisnaskea 320kg Limousin to £1040 (£325) P Maguire Brookeborough 385kg Charolais to £1000 (£259) M Fox Creggan 335kg Limousin to £970 (£289) N Deens Markethill 280kg Limousin to £910 (£325) 305kg Simmental to £870 (£285) and 355kg Limousin to £860 (£242) J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 400kg Simmental to £900 (£225) D Pennell Lisbellaw 345kg Charolais to £880 (£255) and T J Turbitt Ballygawley 315kg Charolais to £860 (£273).

Dairy cows and heifers

Demand would be easier with milk price reductions however a Dungannon producer sold calved heifers to £1900 and £1700. Madden producer £1620, £1420 x 2 £1300 and £1200 for calved heifers. Stewartstown producer £1080 for springing cow (2014) and Crumlin producer £750 for heifer served two months to Aberdeen Angus bull (no G’T).

Breeding bulls

Ballygawley producer £1800 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 21/03/2022 ready for work).

Suckler cows and calves

A very small entry this week sold to £1510 for an incalf Simmental heifer for A Devine Omagh. J Dickson Aughnacloy sold a 2019 cow (with damaged foot) and bull calf to £1440 with a 2012 cow with heifer calf to £1250. B Teague Enniskillen £1380 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. A Belcoo producer sold a 2017 incalf cow 5-6 months incalf to Charolais bull to make £1000. An Aghalee producer sold aged Aberdeen Angus cows with a bull calf and a heifer calf to £780 and £770.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A brisk demand in this section with bull calves (under 6 weeks) selling to £580, and £440 for Limms to T Simpson Ederney. William Wilson Dungannon £490 twice for Herefords. M and W Davis Castlederg £425 for Simmental; A Irwin Fivemiletown £350 and £345 for Aberdeen Angus; E and A Thompson Tempo £345 for Hereford; Brookeborough producer £260 and £240 for Aberdeen Angus and A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £240 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £530 and £480 for Limousins; J Blackburn Clogher £450 for Aberdeen Angus; W and J Bryson Crumlin £440 for Charolais; E and A Thompson Tempo £420 for Belgian Blue; Dungannon producer £390, £380 and £360 for Limousins; Fermanagh producer £350 for Charolais £340 for Limousin and £330 twice for Simmentals. D Montague Ballygawley £260 and £230 for Aberdeen Angus and Maguiresbridge producer £240 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

J Nugent Dungannon £820, £580 and £560 for Limousins; J Pickens Fintona £795 x 2 £780, £700, £660, £650 for Charolais £730 for Aberdeen Angus and £700 for Limousin; A Abbott Lisburn £790 for Limousin; A McGovern Newtownbutler £690 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Crumlin £680 and £600 for Charolais; Brookeborough producer £590 and £570 for Aberdeen Angus; T Simpson Ederney £580 for Charolais and M and L Kelly Newtownbutler £555 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps