Heavy steers selling to £2500 for a 965kg Charolais at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £1869 for an 890kg Charolais to £210 per 100kg and selling to £1860 for a 750kg Limousin to £248 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1665 for a 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £225 per 100kg and selling to £1614-70 for a 670kg Limousin to £241 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1021-20 for a 740kg to £138 with a 630kg selling to £882 at £140 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1770 for a 1180kg Simmental to £150 per 100kg and selling to £158 per 100kg for a 1010kg Limousin to £1595-80.
Fat steers sold to £245 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais.
Fat heifers sold to £250 for a 680kg Limousin to £1700.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2500 for a 965kg Charolais to £259 per 100kg. and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2030.
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1690 for a 580kg Aberdeen Angus (£291) with a 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285).
Med weight steers sold to £1500 for a 500kg Charolais (£300) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 460kg Charolais to £1470.
Smaller sorts sold to £950 for a 350kg Charolais.
Heavy heifers sold £1780 for a 625kg Charolais (£285) with a 605kg Limousin to £1740 (£287).
Forward heifers sold to £1600 for a 580kg Limousin (£276) to £285 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin to £1570.
Med weight heifers sold to a high of £1710 for a 415kg Limousin (£412) with a 425kg Charolais to £1340 (£315).
Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 400kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1260 for a 400kg Limousin (£315) and selling to £360 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £1100 and a 320kg Charolais to £1140 (£356).
Weanling heifers sold to £1170 for a 345kg Limousin (£339) with a 340kg Limousin to £1170 (£344).
Dairy cows sold to £2000 twice.
breeding bulls sold to £2060 for Hereford and £1500 for Limousin.
Suckler cows seven calves sold to £1780.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1500 and £1450.
Young bull calves sold to £525 twice for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £395 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £910 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £910 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Aghalee producer 750kg Limousin to £248 (£1860) Augher producer 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £248 (£1488) Lisbellaw producer 670kg Limousin to £241 (£1614-70) Fivemiletown producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £234 (£1333-80) Derrylin producer 660kg Limousin to £230 (£1518) Newtownhamilton producer 570kg Limousin to £230 (£1311) Clogher producer 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £225 (£1665) Caledon producer 720kg Parthenais to £222 (£1598-40) Dromore producer 710kg Limousin to £220 (£1562) Kinawley producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £218 (£1351-60) Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £218 (£1482-40) and 650kg Charolais to £216 (£1404) Coalisland producer 660kg Limousin to £216 (£1425-60) Castlederg producer 630kg Luing to £215 (£1354-50) Trillick producer 530kg Charolais to £210 (£1113) Brookeborough producer 830kg Charolais to £210 (£1743) Magheraveely producer 890kg Charolais to £210 (£1869) Caledon producer 690kg Charolais to £208 (£1435-20) and Derrylin producer 660kg Limousin to £207 (£1366-20).
Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £205 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £165 to £187 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1021-20 for a 740kg to £138 per 100kg with a 630kg Friesian to £140 per 100kg (£882).
Plainer Friesians sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £55 to £90 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Cookstown producer 1010kg Limousin to £158 (£1595-80) Lisnaskea producer 780kg Charolais to £152 (£1185-60) Ballygawley producer 880kg Limousin to £150 (£1320) Pomeroy producer 1180kg Simmental to £150 (£1770) and Birches producer 890kg Charolais to £140 (£1246)
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £245 per 100kg for 610kg. Simmental steers sold to £230 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £230 per 100kg for 520kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £228 per 100kg for 570kg. Hereford steers sold to £226 per 100kg for 610kg. Friesian steers sold to £212 per 100kg for 550kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for 680kg Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for 610kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for 600kg. Charolais heifers sold to £236 per 100kg for 570kg. Hereford heifers sold to £217 per 100kg for 580kg. Friesian heifers sold to £195 per 100kg for 560kg.
Store bullocks (230 lots)
A very good entry of quality stock this week sold easily to a strong demand with a 965kg Charolais to £2500 (£259) with an 860kg Limousin to £2340 (£272).
Other quality lots sold to a high of £303 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £2030 with a 745kg Charolais to £2250 (£302) most quality lots sold from £235 to £283 per 100kg.
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £1690 for a 580kg Aberdeen Angus (£291) with a 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285) most others sold from £224 to £285 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Co Armagh producer 965kg Charolais to £2500 (£259) and an 860kg Limousin to £2340 (£272) William Martin Caledon 745kg Charolais to £2250 (£302) 800kg Charolais to £2110 (£263) D G Newell Portadown 880kg Charolais to £2190 (£249) 805kg Charolais to £2100 (£261) 815kg Charolais to £2100 (£257) 800kg Charolais to £2100 (£262) and 825kg Charolais to £2050 (£248) J Connelly Newtownbutler 770kg Limousin to £2100 (£272) 785kg Limousin to £2080 (£265) and 760kg Limousin to £2060 (£271) J McCaffery Derrylin 770kg Limousin to £2080 (£270) P Agnew Clogher 810kg Charolais to £2080 (£252) K Berry Armagh 825kg Charolais to £2080 (£252) D Murray Lurgan 755kg Limousin to £2050 (£271) and 855kg Belgian Blue to £2010 (£235) M/S J and P Mallon Dungannon 705kg Limousin to £2030 (£303) and 705kg Limousin to £2000 (£283) and Armagh producer 755kg Charolais to £2000 (£265).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £1690 for a 580kg Aberdeen Angus (£291) 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£264) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£254) 510kg Limousin to £1310 (£257) 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£224) and 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£226) for B Dornan Ardglass R J Moore Enniskillen 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) 575kg Charolais to £1630, (£283) and 585kg Charolais to £1600 (£273) R Burns Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285) 595kg Simmental to £1660 (£279) and 565kg Simmental to £1470 (£260) A McCartney Moy 565kg Charolais to £1620 (£286) 595kg Charolais to £1520 (£255) and 575kg Charolais to £1500 (£261) J McCaffery Derrylin 580kg Charolais to £1580 (£272) and 525kg Charolais to £1500 (£285) J Holmes Fivemiletown 535kg Charolais to £1490 (£278) and A Jones Armagh 545kg Hereford to £1290 (£236) 530kg Hereford to £1280 (£241) 525kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£240) and 525kg Hereford to £1220 (£232).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
Quality lots sold to £1500 for a 500kg Charolais (£300) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 460kg Charolais to £1470. With others selling from £235 to £310 per 100kg.
Leading prices: J Holmes Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1500 (£300) 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) and 485kg Charolais to £1210 (£250) B Clarke Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1470 (£319) 455kg Charolais to £1410 (£310) and 495kg Charolais to £1400 (£283) D Scollan Lisbellaw 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£300) Kesh producer 440kg Limousin to £1300 (£295) A Jones Newtownhamilton 495kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£258) and 495kg Belgian Blue to £1170 (£236) B Donnan Ardglass 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£266) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£264) 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£250) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£243) G McStay Lurgan 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£242) and Omagh producer 450kg Charolais to £1100 (£244).
Smaller sorts 350kg and under
Omagh producer 350kg Charolais to £950 and 345kg Charolais to £940.
Store heifers (151 lots)
Quality lots selling to £1780 for a 625kg Charolais (£285) with a a 605kg Limousin to £1740 (£287) other quality lots sold from £239 to £274 per 100kg.
Forward lots 510kg to 580kg sold to £1600 for a 580kg Limousin (£276) and selling to £285 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin to £1570 other quality lots sold from £272 to £280 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Newtownbutler producer 625kg Charolais to £1780 (£285) D Murray Lurgan 605kg Limousin to £1740 ( £287) R Sullivan Portadown 670kg Charolais to £1740 (£260) 660kg Charolais to £1720 (£260) and 625kg Limousin to £1660 (£265) P Daly Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1700 (£274) 640kg Charolais to £1630 (£254) and 615kg Charolais to £1580 (£258) C Donnelly Eskra 655kg Charolais to £1640 (£250) K Berry Armagh 700kg Charolais to £1600 (£228) and R Armstrong Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1570 (£253) 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1560 and 645kg Limousin to £1540 (£239).
Forward heifers 510kg to 580kg
C Donnelly Eskra 580kg Limousin to £1600 (£276) P Daly Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1580 (£272) 550kg Limousin to £1570 (£285) 560kg Limousin to £1560 (£278) and 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£280) D Murray Lurgan 560kg Limousin to £1560 (£278) and M/S D and S McMaugh Eskra 570kg Charolais to £1530 (£268).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A super trade for any quality lots in this section with C Donnelly Eskra selling a 415kg Limousin to £1710 (£412) and a 425kg Charolais sold to £1340 (£315). Several other quality lots sold from £245 to £292 per 100kg.
Leading prices: C Donnelly Eskra 415kg Limousin to £1710 (£412) B Clarke Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1390 (£283) 500kg Charolais to £1330 (£266) and 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£272) R Mallon Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1380 (£278) and 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£268) S Mullen Loughgall 485kg Simmental to £1370 (£282) M A Flynn Rosslea 425kg Charolais to £1340 (£315) and 465kg Charolais to £1300 (£279) Kesh producer 455kg Limousin to £1330 (£292) and 455kg Charolais to £1330 (£292) W M Gibson Tynan 435kg Charolais to £1270 (£292) N Morrow Fivemiletown 475kg Simmental to £1270 (£267) M/S T and F Jackson Crossgar 500kg Stabiliser to £1240 (£248) 485kg Stabiliser to £1190 (£245) and 470kg Stabiliser to £1160 (£247) E Fee Fivemiletown 445kg Limousin to £1220 (£274) and 490kg Charolais to £1180 (£241) M/S B S and B G McGeown Craigavon 490kg Limousin to £1220 (£249) and B Donnan Ardglass 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£245).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
Kesh producer 400kg Limousin to £1080. S Gallen Castlederg 370kg Charolais to 31070, 375kg Simmental to £1000, 360kg Simmental to £970, and 355kg Simmental to £830. M/S T and F Jackson Crossgar 375kg Stabiliser to £970 and 390kg Stabiliser to £770. M A Flynn Rosslea 365kg Limousin to £970. D McGee Dungannon 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £950, 375kg Limousin to £860, 310kg Limousin to £730 and 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £720. B Clarke Dungannon 375kg Charolais to £890. B Donnan Ardglass 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 and 395kg Limousin to £750. D Simpson Augher 345kg Belgian Blue to £750 and 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. W and J Bryson Dundrod 370kg Limousin to £750. J Bleakley Newtownbutler 375kg Hereford to £750.
Weanlings (165 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section for a lot of quality stock on offer with steers and bulls selling to £1260 for a 400kg Limousin (£315) and selling to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin to £1100 with a 320kg Charolais selling to £1140 (£356).
Several other quality lots sold to well over the £300 mark.
Weanling heifers sold to £1170 for a 345kg Limousin (£339) with a 340kg Limousin to £1170 (£344).
Smaller sorts sold to £341 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais to £820.
Other quality lots sold from £254 to £328 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
J McKernan Omagh 400kg Limousin to £1260 (£315) 335kg Limousin to £1150 (£343) and 330kg Limousin to £1130 (£342) J Boylan Aughnacloy 410kg Charolais to £1230 (£300) 490kg Simmental to £1210 (£247)and 405kg Charolais to £1190 (£294) B Cassidy Rosslea 355kg Charolais to 31210 (£341) and 350kg Charolais to £1170 (£334) E Cassidy Rosslea an 375kg Charolais to £1190 (£317) and 365kg Charolais to £1160 (£318) D McCusker Armagh 375kg Simmental to £1170 (£312) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £1170 (£316) 325kg Limousin to £1110 (£341) and 305kg Limousin to £1100 (£360) V and C O Hanlon Ballygawley 345kg Charolais to £1150 (£333) and 370kg Limousin to £1120 (£302) J Hawkes Omagh 320kg Charolais to £1140 (£356) R E Wilson Trillick 330kg Charolais to £1100 (£333) and R Green Brookeborough 345kg Charolais to £1100 (£319).
Weanling heifers
J McKernan Omagh 345kg Limousin to £1170 (£339) and 340kg Limousin to £1170 (£344) R E Wilson Trillick 380kg Charolais to 31170 (£297) and 330kg Charolais to £1130 (£327) J Jackson Fivemiletown 330kg Charolais to £890 (£270) 300kg Charolais to £830 (£276) and 335kg Charolais to £820. S McKeown Sixmilecross 270kg Charolais to £880 (£326) and 240kg Charolais to £820 (£341) A Green Tempo 250kg Limousin to £820 (£328) D McCusker Armagh 290kg Limousin to £820 (£282) E and F Cassidy Lisnaskea 275kg Limousin to £750 (£273) and 240kg Limousin to £720 (£300) and B McDermott Lisnaskea 245kg Limousin to £700 (£285).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good turnout this week sold to a steady demand with a Tempo producer selling calved heifers to £2000 and £1950. Newtownbutler producer £2000 and £1820 for calved heifers. O Daly Omagh £1880 and £1780 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1780 for calved heifer.
Springing heifers sold £1140 and £1110 for a Rosslea producer.
A selection of young Friesian Maiden heifers sold to £500 each.
Breeding bulls
Pedigree registered Hereford to £2060. Pedigree non registered Limousin to £1500.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry sold to £1780 for a heifer with bull calf to S Hayes Dungannon.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1500 and £1450
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A brisk demand for a good entry again this week with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £525 twice for Aberdeen Angus to F Corrigan Clogher. J McGuigan Middletown £345 for Limousin and £320 for Aberdeen Angus; T Cox Enniskillen £335 and £310 for Belgian Blues; A and N Johnston Newtownbutler £320 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus; Ballygreenan Farm Augher £315 for Belgian Blue; Omagh producer £290 for Charolais and £280 for Belgian Blue and T Reid Newmills £280 for Aberdeen Angus
Heifer calves
M/S P and A Grue Lisnaskea £395 for Charolais; Omagh producer £380, £370 and £350 for Limousins; A C Lunny Aghalane £330 and £280 for Belgian Blues; A Davidson Aughnacloy £330 for Belgian Blue; Dungannon producer £320 x 2 and £310 for Charolais and Ballygreenan Farm Augher £300 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps
B Ryan Dungannon £910 for Limousin; L Rodgers Aghalee £870, £820, £670 and £630 for Limousins £620 for Aberdeen Angus and £610 for Lakenvelder; M Devine Cadstlederg £840 for Charolais £750, £730, £680, £670, £600 x 2 for Limousins and £590 for Aberdeen Angus; J Stewart Fivemiletown £720 for Limousin; J and D Irvine Fintona £720 for Shorthorn; D Ryan Dungannon £710 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £640 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and S Cox Kinawley £550 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
M Devine Castlederg £910 for Charolais; L Rodgers Aghalee £830, £750, £730, £660 x 2 £650, £610, £600 for Limousins and £580 for Simmental; L Elliott Fivemiletown £820 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £670 x 2 and £600 for Charolais; D Ryan Dungannon £670 and £590 for Limousins; C Williamson Portadown £605 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £560 for Charolais and J and D Irvine Fintona £550 for Shorthorn.