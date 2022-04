Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1740 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks sold to at £1740 for a 742kg Charolais and to 252ppk for a 594kg at at £1500 and light weights to 274p for a 426kg Charolais at £1170.

Bullocks

Derrylester producer 356kg Saler at £950, 408kg Saler at £990, 388kg Saler at £950. Enniskillen producer 426kg Limousin at £1080, 626kg Friesian at £1410, 592kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, Churchill producer 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1150, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £1230, 544kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, Belleek producer 584kg Charolais at £1350, 426kg Charolais at £1170, 490kg Charolais at £1190, Ballinamallard producer 640kg Charolais at £1510, 596kg Charolais at £1360, 586kg Charolais at £1370, 608kg Limousin at £1450, 6630kg Limousin at £1470, Enniskillen producer 588kg Charolais at £1480, 680kg Charolais at £1480, Kesh producer 680kg Simmental at £1460, 742kg Charolais at £1740, 700kg Charolais at £1700, Derrylin producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100, Fivemiletown producer 522kg Charolais at £1390, 514kg Charolais at £1240, 546kg Charolais at £1330, Newtownbutler producer 616kg Limousin at £1400, 596kg Simmental at £1510, 618kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400 and Lisnaskea producer 506kg Charolais at £1180, 564kg Charolais at £1280.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £1150 for a Charolais 324kg, heifers sold from £520 to £1040 for a Charolais 381kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 365kg Charolais steer at £1120, 328kg Charolais steer at £890, 319kg Charolais steer at £910. Garrison producer 242kg Charolais heifer at £660, 338kg Charolais steer at £1030, Belcoo producer 409kg Charolais bull at £1150, 405kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £990, 419kg Charolais bull at £1050. Springfield producer 360kg Charolais steer at £1070, 447kg Charolais heifer at £700, 284kg Charolais heifer at £770, 319kg Charolais heifer at £850. Irvinestown producer 261kg Charolais heifer at £680, 267kg Limousin bull at £600, 268kg Limousin bull at £660, 328kg Charolais heifer at £860, 317kg Charolais heifer at £810. Derrylin producer 450kg Limousin heifer at £1080, 400kg Charolais heifer at £900, 310kg Charolais steer at £950. Fivemiletown producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1100, 416kg Charolais steer at £1000, 352g Charolais heifer at £90. Enniskillen producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £950, 399kg Charolais heifer at £960, 360kg Charolais heifer 940. Kesh producer 480kg Charolais steer at £1080, 428kg Charolais heifer at £980, 470kg Charolais heifer at £800. Derrygonnelly producer 385kg Limousin bull at £1090, 400kg Limousin bull at £1090, 414kg Limousin bull at £940, 383kg Limousin bull at £1020. Monea producer 378kg Charolais steer at £1040, 282kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £700kg, 278kg Belgian Blue bull at £690, 236kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at £610.

Calves

Charolais bull at £320, Belgian Blue bull at £230, Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Hereford bull at £220, Friesian bull at £80, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260, Charolais heifer at £240 and Hereford heifer at £195.

Suckler cows

Augher producer Limousin cow born 2019 with Limousin bull born January at £2000, Charolais cow born 2019 with Limousin bull calf born March at £1460. Seskinore producer Limousin cow born 2018 with Charolais heifer at £1400. Clogher producer Simmental heifer born 2020 with Limousin bull at £1340. Tempo producer Limousin cow born 2019 with Simmental bull at £1400, Charolais cow born 2014 due May at £1330. Lisbellaw producer PB Limousin bull at £1710. Fivemiletown producer Charolais cow born 2016 due May at £1110. Derrygonnelly producer Shorthorn cow born 2019 due may at £1050.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 264ppk for a 582 Limousin at £1540 and up to at £1740 per head for a 666kg Charolais at £261ppk, lighter weights to 261p for a 474kg Charolais at £1240. Ballinamallard producer 424kg Charolais at £1080. Florencecourt producer 474kg Charolais at £1240. Enniskillen producer 472kg Limousin £1180. Newtownbutler producer 484kg Charolais at £1190, 492kg Charolais at £1210. Belleek producer 352kg Charolais at £970, 390kg Charolais at £990. Lack producer 552kg Charolais at £1330, 484kg Charolais at £1050, 550kg Charolais at £1230. Newtownbutler producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330, 558kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090. Rosslea producer 578kg Charolais at £1350, 496kg Charolais at £1200, 522kg Limousin at £1270. Trillick producer 520kg Charolais at £1260, 530kg Charolais at £1180. Lisnaskea producer 666kg Charolais at £1740, 692kg Charolais at £1680, 624kg Charolais at £1460. Ballinamallard producer 620kg Limousin at £1410, 564kg Charolais at £1330, 552kg Charolais at £1310, 618kg Charolais at £1450, 608kg Charolais at £1450, 550kg Charolais at £1580 and Churchill producer 578kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 470kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to at £1740 paid for 810kg Limousin at £215pk, feeding cows to 221ppk for a 592 Limousin at £1310 and Friesian cows to at £1400 for a 864kg at £ 162ppk.