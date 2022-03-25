Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1860 at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks sold to at £1860 per head and up to 237p for a 776kg Limousin at £1840, lighter weights to 288p for a 454kg Limousin at £1310.

Bullocks

Trillick producer 560kg Charolais at £1240, 664kg Charolais at £1490, 712kg Charolais at £1540, 552kg Limousin at £1400, 644kg Limousin at £1510, 560kg Limousin at £1370

Springfield producer 442kg Limousin at £1080, 484kg Limousin at £1110, 600kg Charolais at £1360, Magheraveely producer 592kg Charolais at £1510, 644kg Charolais at £1540, 566kg Charolais at £1330, Derrylin producer 514kg Aberdeen Angus at £1310, 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 414kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070, 422kg Aberdeen Angus at £1040, 436kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, Newtowbutler producer 474kg Limousin at £1360,504kg Limousin at £1420, 454kg Limousin at £1310, 494kg Limousin at £1390, 420kg Limousin at £1180, Florencecourt producer 522kg Charolais at £1350, 568kg Charolais at £1360, 588kg Charolais at £1330, 598kg Charolais at £1330, 598kg Charolais at £1360, 690kg Simmental at £1550, 554kg Limousin at £1350, 532kg Charolais at £1340, 508kg Shorthorn at £1240, Fivemiletown producer 394kg Charolais at £1100, 386kg Charolais at £1040, Castlederg producer 616k Hereford at £1300, 652k Hereford at £1380, 532kg Hereford at £1170, Derrylin producer 514kg Simmental at £1400, 516kg Charolais at £1340, 492kg Charolais at £1290, Garvary producer 496kg Charolais at £1370, 484kg Limousin at £1290, 508kg Limousin at £1370, 468kg Charolais at £1200, Ballinamallard producer 532kg Charolais at £1230, 452kg Charolais at £1130, 584kg Charolais at £1400 and Maguiresbridge producer 798kg Limousin at £1860, 776kg Limousin at £1840, 566kg Limousin at £1390, 530kg Limousin at £1340.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bullocks sold from 720 to 1200 for a Charolais 374kg, heifers sold from 600 to 1010 for a Charolais 364kg.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 396kg Charolais steer at £1150, 423kg Charolais steer at £1280, 359kg Charolais steer at £1010, 355kg Charolais steer at £1090, Florcecourt producer 319kg Charolais steer at £1020, 360kg Charolais steer at £1120, 356kg Charolais steer at £1110, 351kg Charolais heifer at £940, Derrygonnelly producer 251kg Limousin heifer at £630kg, 270kg Limousin heifer at £670, 300kg Charolais bull at £800, Belleek producer 370kg Charolais bull at £1060, 315kg Charolais heifer at £750kg, 318kg Charolais bull at £870, 303kg Charolais bull at £810, Trillick producer 506k Limousin at £1220, 444kg Charolais bull at £1070, 400kg Limousin at £960, 460kg Limousin at £1090, Lisnaskea producer 321kg Charolais bull at £790, 295kg Limousin bull at £750, 286kg Charolais heifer at £730, Kinawley producer 374kg Simmental bull at £800, 207kg Charolais bull at £600, Kesh producer 284kg Charolais heifer at £820, 294kg Limousin bull at £760, 355kg Charolais steer at £1100, 317kg Charolais steer at £960, Kinawley producer 374kg Charolais steer at £1200, Belcoo producer 265kg Charolais bull at £780, 264kg Charolais steer at £770, 261kg Charolais steer at £780, 261kg Charolais steer at £750, and Garrison producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £780, 268kg Charolais heifer at £760, 280kg Charolais steer at £850, 236kg Charolais steer at £840.

Calves

Derrygonelly producer Charolais bull (born March) at £425, Aberdeen Angus bull at £170, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull (born February) at £355, Hereford bull at £160, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull (born December) at £420, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200, Tempo producer Friesian bull at £150, Limousin bull at £120, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £170, Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £170, Churchill producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £150, Aberdeen Angus bull at £160 and Lisnaskea producer Hereford heifer at £150.

Suckler cows

Derrygonnelly producer 2018 born Limousin cow incalf to Hereford bull at £1480, Letterbreen producer 207 born Limousin cow with heifer at £1460, 2016 Limousin cow with heifer at £1400, Seskinore producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1350, Simmental cow with heifer at £1140 and Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow incalf at £1260, Charolais cow in calf at £1250.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 260ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1450 and to a top of at £1550, medium weights from 208-250ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1270, while light weights sold from 212-262ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £1160.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 640kg at £1550, Charolais 620kg at £1540, Charolais 610kg at £1500, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 620kg at £1490, Letterbreen producer Charolais 560kg at £1450, Macken producer Charolais 600kg at £1410, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1400, Enniskillen producer Charolais 620kg at £1440 and Tempo producer Charolais 580kg at £1350, Charolais 560kg at £1300.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 208ppk paid for a 616kg Charolais at £1280 and to a top of at £1520 and Friesian cows from 75-138ppk paid for a 690kg at £960.