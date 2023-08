Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2050 per head and 279ppk at Enniskillen Mart

Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2050 per head and 279ppk.

Medium weights to 312ppk for a 506kg Limousin at £1580.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Lisbellaw producer 486kg Limousin at £1210, 456kg Limousin at £1200, 452kg Irish Moile at £1170; Dungannon producer 574kg Limousin at £1580, 542kg Limousin at £1500, 702kg Charolais at £1920, 618kg Charolais at £1710; Caledon producer 736kg Charolais at £1870, 718kg Charolais at £2000, 768kg Charolais at £2050; Omagh producer 350kg Charolais at £1050, 368kg Charolais at £1150; Ederney producer 542kg Charolais at £1350, 408kg Charolais £1250, 404kg Limousin at £1250, 462kg Charolais at £1310; Aghalane producer 550kg Charolais at £1490, 506kg Limousin at £1580, 512kg Charolais at £1480; Garrison producer 448kg Charolais at £1360, 602kg Charolais at £1610, 502kg Charolais bull at £1540, 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1610; Lisnaskea producer 602kg Charolais at £1610, 526kg Charolais at £1580, 602kg Limousin at £1450, 488kg Simmental at £1090, 622kg Simmental at £1540; Tempo producer 346kg Charolais at £1080, 424kg Limousin at £1090; Dungannon producer 570kg Charolais at £1620, 514kg Charolais at £1520, 568kg Charolais at £1600, 514kg Charolais at £1570, 486kg Charolais at £1430; Newtownbutler producer 448kg Aberdeen Angus at £940, 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £940, 432kg Aberdeen Angus at £880, 392kg Friesian at £740; Castlederg producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 730kg Aberdeen Angus at £1770, 686kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 700kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1270 paid for a Limousin 395kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

White heifers sold from £650 to £1100 for a Charolais 345kg.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 338kg Charolais heifer at £950, 383kg Charolais steer at £1190, 339kg Charolais bull at £930, 309kg Charolais bull at £960; Derrygonnelly producer 350kg Charolais steer at £1110, 301kg Charolais heifer at £870, 286kg Charolais heifer at £870, 326kg Charolais steer at £1000, 329kg Charolais heifer at £910; Garrison producer 296kg Charolais heifer at £900, 416kg Charolais heifer at £980, 384kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 297kg Charolais heifer at £860, 310kg Charolais heifer at £950; Kinawley producer 372kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 324kg Charolais heifer at £890, 380kg Charolais heifer at £990, 327kg Charolais heifer at £900, 400kg Charolais bull at £1210, 326kg Limousin bull at £980; Fivemiletown producer 338kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £990, 328kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £740, 338kg Charolais bull at £980; Trillick producer 357kg Limousin steer at £1110; Kesh producer 312kg Charolais steer at £1000, 440kg Charolais steer at £1110, 339kg Charolais heifer at £900, 340kg Charolais heifer at £950, 354kg Charolais steer at £970; Enniskillen producer 206kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £560, 166kg Hereford bull at £550, 170kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £520, 190kg Hereford bull at £560; Ballinamallard producer 354kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 383kg Charolais heifer at £1100 and Newtownbutler producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £920, 285kg Charolais bull at £1020.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £450 for a Aberdeen Angus an heifers to at £345 for a Hereford; Castlederg producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £450, Aberdeen Angus bull at £395, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325; Tempo producer Hereford heifer at £345, Belgian Blue bull at £320; Ederney producer Charolais heifer at £480 and Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £395, Simmental bull at £390, Charolais heifer at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £360.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2000 for a Charolais cow with Hereford Limousin calf at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fivemiletown producer Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at £2000, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1700; Derrylin producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £1800, Simmental cow with Limousin heifer at £1800, Charolais cow with Limousin heifer at £1960 and Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1710, Charolais cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £1500.

Heifers

Heavy heifers sold at atop of 1570 paid for a 640kg Limousin and lighter heifers to £1110 for a 400kg Charolais.

Kinawley producer Charolais 462kg at £1220, Charolais 500kg at £1250; Derrylin producer Limousin 640kg at £1570, Limousin 558kg at £1370 Limousin 576kg at £1390; Enniskillen producer Charolais 400kg at £1110, Charolais 392kg at £1130 456 Charolais at £1200; Letterbreen producer Limousin 516kg at £1320, Limousin 481kg at £1280; Rosslea producer Charolais 392kg at £890, Charolais 564kg at £1260 and Kesh producer Charolais 400kg at £1160.

Fat cows

Fat cows sold to a top price of £1910 for a Limousin 906kg at £210ppk.