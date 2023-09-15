Watch more videos on Shots!

Heavy weight bullocks sold to at £220 for a 800kg Charolais and up to 283pk for a 743kg Charolais at £2140.

Light weights to 340ppk for a 464kg Charolais at £1580.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Irvinestown producer 800kg Charolais at £220, 742kg Charolais at £2140, 782kg Charolais at £2070, 776kg Charolais at £1920, 686kg Charolais at £2030; Enniskillen producer 570kg Charolais at £1460, 510kg Charolais at £1340; Kinawley producer 420kg Limousin at £1280, 404kg Charolais at £1340, 408kg Charolais at £1330; Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais at £1190, 398kg Charolais at £1160, 434kg Charolais at £1300

Beragh producer 422kg Charolais at £1240, 464kg Limousin at £1250, 444kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1340, 436kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1340; Aghalane producer 470kg Limousin at £1590, 554kg Hereford at £1460, 494kg Charolais at £1570, 510kg Charolais at £1570; Derrylin producer 514kg Limousin at £1620, 584kg Charolais at £1720, 562kg Limousin at £1640, 636kg Charolais at £1800; Belcoo producer454kg Charolais at £1410, 366kg Charolais at £1070, 452kg Charolais at £1400; Magheravelly producer 580kg Belgian Blue at £1530, 424kg Hereford at £1100; Rosslea producer 502kg Charolais at £1440, 466kg Charolais at £1310, 594kg Charolais at £1730, 494kg Charolais at £1440, 494k Charolais at £1570; Derrygonnelly producer 522kg Charolais at £1690, 564kg Charolais at £1650, 622kg Charolais at £1690, 604kg Charolais at £1770, 582kg Charolais at £1760; Fivemiletown producer 422kg Limousin at £1450, 508kg Charolais at £1580, 514kg Charolais at £1500; Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin at £1580, 506kg Charolais at £1540, 534kg Charolais at £1520, 464kg Charolais at £1580, 506kg Charolais at £1580, 658kg Saler at £1760, 696 Saler at £1980; Letterbreen producer 594kg Aberdeen Angus at £1710, 516kg Charolais at £1570, 574kg Charolais at £1640, 572kg Charolais at £1740, 504kg Limousin at £1600, 604kg Charolais at £1700; Garrison producer 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 486kg Charolais at £1440; Ballinamallard producer 604kg Charolais at £1700; Strabane producer 590kg Charolais at £1680, 634kg Charolais at £1730; Fivemiletown producer 510kg Charolais at £1660; Dungannon producer 576kg Charolais at £1590, 534kg Charolais at £1650, 600kg Charolais at £1670, 594kg Limousin at £1620; Maguiresbridge producer 526kg Charolais at £1510, 556kg Charolais at £1500, 504kg Charolais at £1490; Lisbellaw producer 408kg Aberdeen Angus at £910, 380kg Aberdeen Angus at £760, 376kg Aberdeen Angus at £900, 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £990 and Ederney producer 398kg Charolais at £1100, 418kg Charolais at £1160, 436kg Belgian Blue at £1280.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £720 to £1470 for a Charolais 458kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1220 for a Charolais 392kg.

Ruling prices

Kinawley producer 458kg steer at £1470, 444kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 385 Charolais heifer at £1110; Castlederg producer 385kg Charolais steer at £1230, 375kg Charolais steer at £1180, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Derrygonnelly producer 288kg Charolais bull at £1160, 217kg Charolais heifer at £770, 378kg Limousin bull at £1220, 260kg Charolais heifer at £830; Lisnaskea producer 348kg Charolais bull at £1170, 263kg Charolais bull at £890, 263kg Charolais bull at £890; Belleek producer 269kg Charolais heifer at £820, 362kg Aberdeen Angus at £1080, 416kg Charolais bull at £1170, 367kg Charolais bull at £1230, 281kg Charolais bull at £950; Belcoo producer 262kg Charolais steer at £990, 296kg Charolais steer at £1050, 244kg Charolais steer at £870, 326kg Charolais steer at £1050; Enniskillen producer 380kg Limousin heifer at £1020, 455kg Charolais steer at £1360, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Rosslea producer 346kg Charolais steer at £1100, 253kg Limousin steer at £980, 332kg Charolais steer at £1120; Trillick producer 266kg Charolais steer at £1050, 404kg Charolais bull at £1200, 402kg Charolais bull at £1270, 316kg Charolais bull at £1130; Ederney producer 242kg Charolais bull at £910, 308kg Charolais heifer at £940, 326kg Charolais heifer at £930, 309kg Charolais heifer at £900; Fivemiletown producer 307kg Limousin steer at £1080, 322kg Charolais steer at £1140, 309kg Limousin heifer at £980, 274kg Charolais steer at £1090; Enniskillen producer 407kg Charolais steer at £1200, 368kg Charolais steer at £1160, 416kg Limousin steer at £1280, 419kg Limousin steer at £1220; Newtownstewart producer 394kg Charolais bull at £1350, 318kg Limousin heifer at £960, 337kg Limousin bull at £1120; Castlederg producer 385kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 267kg Limousin heifer at £800, 424kg Charolais bull at £1190; Irvinestown producer 363kg Limousin heifer at £960, 285kg Limousin heifer at £830, 265kg Limousin heifer at £810 and Derrylin producer 303kg Limousin steer at £940, 330kg Limousin steer at £980, 273kg Charolais bull at £970.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of at £430 for a Simmental and heifers to at £430 for a Shorthorn.

Belcoo producer Simmental bull at £430; Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £380; Kinawley producer Limousin bull at £320; Enniskillen producer Shorthorn heifer at £430, Charolais heifer at £420 and Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £295.

Suckler cows

2019 Saler cow with August born Charolais bull at £2300, 2020 Limousin cow with March born Limousin heifer at £2220, 201 Limousin cow with May born Charolais bull at £2000, 2015 Limousin cow with April born Charolais bull at £2000, 2019 Limousin cow with Feb born Limousin heifer at £1900, 2020 Simmental cow with July born Limousin heifer at £1800, 2021 Saler heifer with August born Charolais bull at £1890, 2020 born Saler cow with August born Charolais heifer at £1840, 2020 born Hereford cow with April born Limousin heifer at £1750.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 300ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1830 and a top of at £1950.

Medium weights to 300ppk for a 540kg Charolais at £1630.

Light weights sold from 250-320ppk for a 456kg Charolais at £1450.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 690kg at £1950, Charolais 610kg at £1830 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 572kg at £1700, Charolais 586kg at £1710, Charolais 544kg at £1630.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 234ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1570 and to a top price of at £1680.