Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2290 for a 784kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2290 for a 784kg Charolais and up to 308ppk for a 646kg Charolais at £308ppk.

Light weights to 354ppk for a 420kg Charolais at £1490

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Irvinestown producer 478kg Charolais at £1290, 360kg Charolais at £1200, 426kg Limousin at £1380; Kilskeery producer 636kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620; Newtownbutler producer 556kg Charolais at £1650, 562kg Charolais at £1660, 446kg Charolais at £1450, 596kg Charolais at £1720, 640kg Charolais at £1850; Derrygonnelly producer 350kg Charolais at £1140, 374k Charolais at £1100; Rosslea producer 544kg Hereford at £1320, 472kg Fleckvieh at £1150, 462kg Limousin at £1450; Dungannon producer 574kg Limousin at £1650, 578kg Limousin at £1680, 572kg Limousin at £1700, 560kg Charolais at £1800, 548kg Charolais at £1750; Ballinamallard producer 544kg Charolais at £1690, 636kg Charolais at £1820, 474kg Charolais at £1500; Trillick producer 498kg Charolais at £1660, 420kg Charolais at £1490; Derrylin producer 476kg Charolais at £1540, 380kg Limousin at £1270, 402kg Limousin at £1290, 494kg Charolais at £1580; Belleek producer 436kg Charolais at £1410, 502kg Charolais at £1610; Letterbreen producer 480kg Charolais at £1450, 470kg Charolais at £1540, 408kg Charolais at £1400; Trillick producer 524kg Charolais at £1580, 536kg Simmental at £1550, 518kg Simmental at £1540, 446kg Charolais at £1460; Florencecourt producer 394kg Aberdeen Angus at £1210, 440kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290, 394kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130, 366kg Aberdeen Angus at £1140, 482kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290; Magheraveely producer 650kg Charolais at £2000, 616kg Charolais at £1900, 646kg Charolais at £1990, 572kg Charolais at £1730, 684kg Charolais at £1970, 628kg Charolais at £1800; Enniskillen producer 502kg Charolais at £1580, 474kg Charolais at £1560; Ederney producer 412kg Shorthorn at £1320, 492kg Shorthorn at £1350, 508kg Shorthorn at £1380; Brookebrough producer 544kg Charolais at £1500, 588kg Charolais at £1760, 572kg Charolais at £1600, 646kg Charolais at £1790; Fivemiletown producer 538kg Charolais at £1590, 516kg Charolais at £1580, 532kg Charolais at £1610, 572kg Charolais at £1740, 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 520kg Limousin at £1580; Fivemiletown producer 638kg Aberdeen Angus at £1760, 518kg Limousin at £1580, 586kg Limousin at £1740; Ballinamallard producer 644kg Charolais at £1840, 656kg Charolais at £1910, 626kg Charolais at £1820, 636kg Charolais at £1810; Derygonnelly producer 784kg Charolais at £2290, 786kg Charolais at £2160, 686kg Limousin at £2050; Kesh producer 434kg Charolais at £1410, 540kg Charolais at £1650; Beragh producer 444kg Limousin at £1340, 426kg Charolais at £1300, 408kg Charolais at £1290 and Sixmilecross producer 560kg Charolais at £1670, 530kg Limousin at £1740.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1480 paid for a 428kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1470 for a 341kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 341kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 302kg Charolais heifer at £1170; Derrygonnelly producer 428kg Charolais steer at £1480, 440kg Charolais steer at £1500, 416kg Charolais steer at £1390, 415kg Charolais steer at £1380; Florencecourt producer 302kg Limousin heifer at £950, 357kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £990, 347kg Charolais steer at £1180, 317kg Limousin steer at £930, 329kg Charolais steer at £1180; Enniskillen producer Charolais steer at £1300, 385kg Charolais steer at £1180, 358kg Limousin steer at £1190, 380kg Limousin steer at £1200; Belleek producer 321kg Charolais heifer at £990, 374kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 292kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 455kg Charolais heifer at £1380; Kesh producer 370kg Charolais bull at £1210, 361kg Charolais bull at £1180, 352kg Charolais bull at £1170; Belcoo producer 235kg Limousin steer at £890, 321kg Limousin steer at £1030, 258kg Limousin steer at £960; Irvinestown producer 296kg Limousin bull at £1020, 253kg Limousin bull at £890, 279kg Limousin bull at £1060, 3551kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 347kg Charolais steer at £1280; Kesh producer 288kg Charolais bull at £1080, 446kg Charolais bull at £1430, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 400kg Charolais bull at £1250; Enniskillen producer 422kg Charolais steer at £1370, 339kg Charolais steer at £1220, 340kg Limousin heifer at £1050; Tempo producer 404kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 299kg Charolais heifer at £900, 308kg Charolais heifer at £970, 307kg Charolais bull at £1190; Fintona producer 311kg Limousin steer at £1040, 350kg Simmental heifer at £880; Lisnaskea producer 402kg Limousin steer at £1190, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 456kg Limousin heifer at £1360 and Newtownbutler producer 440kg Charolais steer at £1340, 443kg Charolais steer at £1240, 406kg Charolais steer at £1170, 418kg Charolais steer at £1300.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2120 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 294ppk paid for a 612kg Charolais at £1800.

Medium weights to 321ppk paid for a 446kg Limousin at £1430.

While light weights sold to 329ppk paid for a 366kg Charolais at £1200

Magheraveely producer Charolais 612kg at £1800, Charolais 620kg at £1790, Charolais 610kg at £1780,Charolais 580kg at £1650, Charolais 560kg at £1600, Charolais 546kg at £1590, Charolais 520kg at £1520; Springfield producer Charolais 600kg at £1730, Charolais 550kg at £1580; Tempo producer Charolais 510kg at £1490; Derrylin producer Charolais 470kg at £1460, Charolais 470kg at £1400; Coa producer Charolais 446kg at £1430 and Belcoo producer Charolais 468kg at £1400.

Fat cows